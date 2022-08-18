ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Voices: Like our soaring energy bills, Liz Truss breaks the scale of absurdity

By Tom Peck
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OhBuV_0hKlfwB600

In two and a half weeks’ time, this country is going to go through a ritual that has become far too familiar. A new prime minister is going to take the short drive back from Buckingham Palace and stand outside 10 Downing Street, and say the words, “Her Majesty the Queen has asked me to form a government.”

And that person is going to be Liz Truss . The closer it gets to the time at which this will happen, the less real it becomes. It is an outcome so impossibly unreal that it will be hard to comprehend it, even as it happens. Last week, my energy company sent me a “forecast” for what it expects my energy costs to be this coming winter.

The two things are very much not dissimilar. Prime minister Liz Truss is a lot like a £1,068 energy bill just for the month of January. Both things break the scale of absurdity to the point where it is difficult to summon any genuine emotion about either of them. Whenever you’re about to, whatever bit of the brain is responsible for making sure you don’t fall for practical jokes just overrides the system to make sure you don’t make a fool of yourself.

But in both circumstances, surreality will quickly dissipate. The horror will become ineluctable. Boris Johnson became prime minister with a back catalogue of racist and misogynistic column writing spread over several decades. He even added to his dreadful canon as recently as 2018, with the overtly and explicitly racist column about Muslim women looking like “bank robbers” and “letter boxes.”

Such things are difficult to face down, but we do live in a democracy, and he did therefore have on his side the reasonably large chunk of people that don’t care very much about racist jokes.

Liz Truss, on the other hand, will have to style out the now multiple occasions on which she has called British workers “lazy” . That isn’t easy. It was written in a book of which she was co-author, in which British workers were called “the worst idlers in the world”. And now, the almost certain actual next prime minister has been recorded, while she was a member of the cabinet, claiming that British workers need to apply “more graft” and that they lack the “skill and application” of foreign workers.

As ever, it’s hard to know where to start. Had Liz Truss applied a bit more graft to her role in the Remain campaign, it’s arguable she would not have been part of the single biggest cock-up in British political history – namely a government taking its country out of the EU by accident.

(She now says she regrets ever having campaigned for Remain, as if changing one’s mind is somehow retroactive justification for being strategically naive and demonstrably useless in equal measure.)

For almost the entirety of the Truss premiership, which will certainly not last more than two years, British workers are going to be taking the most brutal economic hammering most of them have ever known. Without major intervention on a scale she is currently refusing even to discuss, huge swathes of the population will simply become destitute. Most of the rest will have their discretionary spending all but wiped out. All the money will go on the gas bill, which will devastate almost every other aspect of the economy.

This, Truss will be reminded, quite possibly on a daily basis, will not have anything to do with workers being lazy. They will be working as hard as they possibly can, and it will be getting them absolutely nowhere.

All aspects of the media are currently bursting with case studies and special investigations about the brutal economic hit that is coming. On Tuesday, Sky News happened to cut directly from its news story about Truss calling British workers “lazy” to its own story about a hard-working and relatively well-paid nurse, earning £34,689 a year, who has protein shakes for most meals not only because they’re cheap to buy but also because they do not require excessive energy usage to prepare. That’s a nurse, working all day, who in effect cannot afford to switch on her oven.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

In the face of this ever-rising tsunami of misery, Truss appears incapable of doing anything but repeating her same old clichés, about how cutting tax means you actually get more tax , the kind of half-baked drivel that anyone who’s ever studied A-level politics tends to find overly simplistic by the time they make it halfway through the Lower Sixth.

Theresa May went in to 10 Downing Street with a reputation as a safe pair of hands and a sturdy media performer. It took less than 10 seconds for that reputation to crumble, and in conditions that, by today’s standards, seem relatively benign.

It is hard to believe anyone has ever become prime minister with a lower public standing than Liz Truss. And it is very hard to see how it will not descend even further and faster from such a uniquely low starting point.

Explicitly calling your voters lazy, and not once but twice, will be a millstone round her neck from her first day to her last. Do not expect her to keep her head above the water for very long.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson approves funding for Sizewell C nuclear plant in ‘dodgy decision by lame duck PM’

Boris Johnson has greenlit funding for a new multibillion-pound nuclear power station, triggering concerns among some of Liz Truss’s allies that it could limit her economic vision.Whitehall sources confirmed the Prime Minister and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi have given the go-ahead for financing for the construction of the Sizewell C nuclear reactor in Suffolk.Private funding will be sought for the project estimated to cost £20-30 billion.The Government is then set to make a final decision on public investment early next year, with it expected to buy a 20% stake in the plant, costing up to £6 billion.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Tory leadership: Don’t ‘sideline’ climate emergency, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak told

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are being urged not to “sideline” the climate crisis in their Tory leadership race, amid growing alarm that this issue is being forgotten.The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) says the contenders for No 10 were elected on their party’s “greenest manifesto ever” and that they must make “clear commitments” to make-or-break green measures.The contest has seen Ms Truss and Mr Sunak reject certain policy ideas – such as onshore wind and solar farms – that are thought to be at odds with the priorities of the Tory party members who will pick the winner.It...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Doctors’ anger over Government proposals for GPs to prescribe energy discounts

Doctors have angrily dismissed a Government proposal for them to write prescriptions to give discounts to people struggling to pay their energy bills during the cost-of-living crisis.The British Medical Association (BMA) said they “completely reject” the policy drawn up in the Treasury, arguing the addition to GPs’ already huge workload would be “totally unacceptable”.Labour accused the Conservatives of having “lost the plot” as the proposal was being considered by ministers seeking ideas to ease the pain of soaring energy bills.The Conservatives have lost the plot on the cost of living crisis and haven’t got a clue about the level of...
WORLD
The Independent

Government ‘has lost the plot’ over plan for GPs to prescribe heating bill discounts

Labour has accused the government of having "lost the plot" over plans for GPs to prescribe people cash to pay their energy and heating bills. Officials in the Treasury reportedly want family doctors to assess whether sick or elderly people need a discount heating their homes.The idea, reported in the Sun on Sunday newspaper, is said to be one of a number being discussed in government to help with the cost of living.But shadow health secretary Wes Streeting warned the plan would simply put more pressure on the NHS over the winter."The Conservatives have lost the plot on the cost...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Theresa May
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Australia may launch inquiry into Scott Morrison holding secret cabinet roles

Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese has said the government could launch an inquiry into his predecessor Scott Morrison being secretly sworn in to key ministries during Covid. Earlier this week, Mr Albanese accused Mr Morrison of governing “in the shadows” following reports that he had appointed himself to the five key ministerial portfolios, including home affairs, treasury, health, finance, and industry, science, energy and resources, during the Covid pandemic.The Australian PM also said he had sought legal advice from the solicitor general on the legality of Mr Morrison’s actions. On Sunday, Mr Albanese said the government would receive this...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Nationalising energy companies should be ‘on the table’, says Nicola Sturgeon

The nationalisation of energy companies should be "on the table" to deal with soaring bills, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish first minister said on Sunday that the rise in the energy price cap "can't be allowed to go ahead" as new forecasts topped £6,000 a year.Pointing to the situation in France, where the government has nationalised supplier EDF, Ms Sturgeon suggested the government might take stakes in firms in exchange for subsidy.But she stressed that it was for the UK government to take the decision on how proceed. The latest expert forecast for the energy price cap warns that bills...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy price cap ‘may triple by April’, as Kwarteng ‘plans clampdown’ on wind and solar firms

The energy price cap could triple by April with bills rocketing to £6,000, according to a new forecast, as business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng was reported to be planning a clampdown on solar and wind firms.The grim prediction from the Auxilione consultancy would reprent a nearly five-fold increase in energy prices in the space of a year, after regulator Ofgem’s price cap hit £1,971 four months ago.While new polling suggests that two-thirds of voters support Covid-style support to help households with the cost of living crisis, Liz Truss – the frontrunner to replace Boris Johnson – has rejected further “handouts”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon: Energy price cap rise cannot be allowed to go ahead

Nicola Sturgeon has warned the looming energy price cap rise must not “be allowed to go ahead”.The First Minister warned that many families face “destitution and devastation” if household energy prices increase in October.The price cap is expected to reach £3,576 in October and will gradually rise to more than £4,000 by the new year before peaking at £6,000 by April.The cap is currently £1,971 for the average household, with Ofgem due to announce the latest price cap on Friday.Speaking on BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show, Ms Sturgeon said the country faces a “looming disaster” with rising energy bills.She will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

800K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy