thebrag.com
Fifth MAFS 2023 bride revealed as Claire Nomarhas
Another day, another leaked MAFS 2023 bride. It’s been revealed that Melbourne childcare worker Claire Nomarhas will star in the upcoming season of Married at First Sight. Ever since Daily Mail papped photos of MAFS filming the women’s hens parties in Sydney, the brides who appeared in the pics have been getting identified left right and centre.
Get To Know: exhilarating Brisbane producer Odd Mob
Brisbane producer Odd Mob knew he had an exhilarating hit on his hands even before officially releasing new single, ‘LEFT TO RIGHT’, last week. The track wonderfully samples a song instantly familiar to any millennial, Soulja Boy’s ‘Crank That’, with the notorious rapper giving Odd Mob, real name Harry Hope, his blessing and approval.
‘At Least I’m Free’: WAAX are a rejuvenated force in 2022
You never know what’s going on behind the scenes with your favourite band. In 2019, WAAX had just reached the Top 20 of the ARIA Albums Chart with their debut album, Big Grief, but the success came at a tumultuous time for the Brisbane band. Just a few months...
MAFS producers are “furious” over leaked brides from upcoming season
MAFS producers are reportedly “furious” over paparazzi photos that have led to five brides being identified from the upcoming season. “A series of early leaks revealing the brides online before the majority of the weddings have been shot has ruined the surprise element of the show,” a source told Yahoo! Lifestyle.
MAFS star Michael reveals Martha K is still sick and back in hospital
One half of golden MAFS couple Michael has returned to Instagram to reveal that his fiance Martha went back to hospital last night and that she is still sick. Martha and Michael, who were paired on season six Married at First Sight and got engaged in 2021, are usually very active on social media but pulled back from the platform after revealing that Martha had a mystery illness that caused them to cut their European holiday short last month.
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Harrowing footage shows man recording in building opposite World Trade Centre on 9/11
Harrowing footage captured on 11 September 2001 shows smoke billowing from the World Trade Centre as a man living opposite the towers explains he’s being evacuated from his home. In a recently resurfaced clip shared on TikTok, a man can be seen talking to the camera moments before leaving...
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are reportedly reuniting for an ‘Ocean’s 11’ prequel
If Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starring together in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie wasn’t spectacular enough, it seems like the pair could also be reuniting for an Ocean’s 11 prequel. The internet hasn’t been able to handle the actor’s being in the upcoming Barbie film; every wild shriek...
Elon Musk really doesn’t want Grimes to get elf ear surgery and vampire teeth
Just when you thought you’d heard the last of former couple Elon Musk and Grimes, a truly batshit update has emerged. In what has become one of the most bizarre discussions between ex-lovers that we’ve seen, Tesla CEO Musk has taken to Twitter to dissuade his ex-girlfriend and baby mama against getting elf ear surgery and vampire teeth modfications.
“I kick myself”: Why Twilight director refused a Taylor Swift cameo
Pop icon Taylor Swift very nearly had a cameo role in the Twilight saga, according to the director of 2009’s New Moon. In a recent interview for Twilight star Ashley Greene’s The Twilight Effect podcast, Chris Weitz revealed that Taylor was a huge fan of the franchise and had asked to be an extra in the movie – and Weitz shockingly declined as her appearance would have been too distracting.
Get To Know: brooding post punk band Heir Traffic
Victoria’s Heir Traffic are acutely aware of their state’s musical legacy. The band’s unsettling style of gothic post-punk firmly places them in the lineage of Nick Cave, Rowland S. Howard, and The Birthday Party. In preparation for the release of their debut album, No Hearth, next week,...
Mark Hoppus says Blink-182’s relationship is “actually better than it used to be”
In news that warms our inner teenage pop-punk rocker hearts, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has revealed he’s open to a reunion with the Tom Delonge and Travis Barker. In a recent interview with People, Hoppus discussed life after cancer – which apparently may include a musical reunion with Blink-182 bandmates.
