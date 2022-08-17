Read full article on original website
Related
Anne Heche: Man pictured with late actor on the day she crashed gives tearful interview
A salon owner who posed for a selfie with the late Anne Heche on the day she crashed her car has given a tearful interview about being one of the last people the actor saw.Heche died from inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home earlier this month.Heche had visited Glass Hair in Venice Beach to buy a red wig on the day of her accident on 5 August. The salon owner, Richard Glass, had taken a selfie with the star, uploading it to Instagram with the caption: “So I met...
thebrag.com
Fifth MAFS 2023 bride revealed as Claire Nomarhas
Another day, another leaked MAFS 2023 bride. It’s been revealed that Melbourne childcare worker Claire Nomarhas will star in the upcoming season of Married at First Sight. Ever since Daily Mail papped photos of MAFS filming the women’s hens parties in Sydney, the brides who appeared in the pics have been getting identified left right and centre.
thebrag.com
MAFS producers are “furious” over leaked brides from upcoming season
MAFS producers are reportedly “furious” over paparazzi photos that have led to five brides being identified from the upcoming season. “A series of early leaks revealing the brides online before the majority of the weddings have been shot has ruined the surprise element of the show,” a source told Yahoo! Lifestyle.
thebrag.com
MAFS star Michael reveals Martha K is still sick and back in hospital
One half of golden MAFS couple Michael has returned to Instagram to reveal that his fiance Martha went back to hospital last night and that she is still sick. Martha and Michael, who were paired on season six Married at First Sight and got engaged in 2021, are usually very active on social media but pulled back from the platform after revealing that Martha had a mystery illness that caused them to cut their European holiday short last month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
thebrag.com
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are reportedly reuniting for an ‘Ocean’s 11’ prequel
If Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starring together in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie wasn’t spectacular enough, it seems like the pair could also be reuniting for an Ocean’s 11 prequel. The internet hasn’t been able to handle the actor’s being in the upcoming Barbie film; every wild shriek...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thebrag.com
Watch the video for Tetrament’s battering new single, ‘Lifeless’
Queensland’s Tetrament only know how to play at full throttle. As their own website puts it about the band, “Heavy as Jupiter. Giants will fall. We are Tetrament.”. After forming in 2017, the hardcore outfit – consisting of Matty (vocals), Sammy (lead guitar), Coxy (bass), Shane (rhythm guitar), and Mick (drums) – have established a strong following in Brisbane and beyond for their barnstorming live shows.
When CBeebies stage a show at the Globe, even Shakespeare would have loved the drama
Children’s TV stars dressed as Elizabethans have my four-year-old and me enthralled
thebrag.com
Chris Evans really enjoyed the ‘She-Hulk’ premiere for the reason you all think
Warning: spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Chris Evans seemed to enjoy the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, thanks to a major bombshell about Captain America’s virginity. From Spider-Man’s pursuit of MJ to Thor’s feisty relationship with Jane Foster, the romances of superheroes has always been...
thebrag.com
Dead Witch Release New Single ‘Starfucker’, Announce Debut EP
Grab your flared jeans, vintage leather boots, and tasselled suede jacket; there’s a new Dead Witch single in town. Released today, ‘Starfucker’ is taken from the band’s upcoming debut EP due in November. The track is a fuzzy ode to the glamorous muses of the 1970s, icons like The GTOs, Sable Starr and Pamela Des Barre.
thebrag.com
Get To Know: exhilarating Brisbane producer Odd Mob
Brisbane producer Odd Mob knew he had an exhilarating hit on his hands even before officially releasing new single, ‘LEFT TO RIGHT’, last week. The track wonderfully samples a song instantly familiar to any millennial, Soulja Boy’s ‘Crank That’, with the notorious rapper giving Odd Mob, real name Harry Hope, his blessing and approval.
thebrag.com
Turn It Up: Community radio’s Australian music picks
In this Tone Deaf series, a different music director or presenter at some of the finest community stations from around the country get their opportunity to share the best community music discoveries from Amrap. 4ZZZ’s Sophia Mann contributes this week with a list of local tracks from community radio you...
thebrag.com
Elon Musk really doesn’t want Grimes to get elf ear surgery and vampire teeth
Just when you thought you’d heard the last of former couple Elon Musk and Grimes, a truly batshit update has emerged. In what has become one of the most bizarre discussions between ex-lovers that we’ve seen, Tesla CEO Musk has taken to Twitter to dissuade his ex-girlfriend and baby mama against getting elf ear surgery and vampire teeth modfications.
Comments / 0