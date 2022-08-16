ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When it comes to assistant coaches on the Michigan football staff, no one has been more polarizing than Jay Harbaugh. At least that’s how it used to be. Blasted as a nepotism hire when he first arrived, since he’s the son of head coach Jim Harbaugh, the younger Harbaugh has been on staff since 2015, first coaching tight ends in 2015-16, running backs from 2017-20, tight ends again in 2021, and now safeties in 2022. He also went from working on special teams along with former safeties coach Chris Partridge (who departed the program for Ole Miss after the 2019 season) to becoming the bona fide special teams coordinator in 2020. In 2021, Michigan football boasted the best special teams unit in the country.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO