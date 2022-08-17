ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
coinjournal.net

Brazilian E-commerce giant MercadoLibre launches its own cryptocurrency

Despite the cryptocurrency sector facing a bleak future, Brazilian E-commerce giant MercadoLibre has launched its own cryptocurrency. The newly launched digital currency will primarily be used in Brazil. MercadoLibre made the announcement on August 18 through a Twitter post that said:. “Today we launch Mercado Coin in Brazil, further boosting...
ECONOMY
coinjournal.net

Top cryptos that could easily double your money in August

The cryptocurrency market is currently consolidating after more than 7-months of persistent losses. However, if past cycles are anything to go by, this could indicate that another pump is on the way. Already the market is showing bullish signals, as seen in last week’s price action when most altcoins rallied...
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

STG price prediction after Binance listed Stargate Finance

STG price went parabolic on Friday after being listed in Binance, the biggest exchange in the world. The Stargate Finance token jumped by more than 80% and soared to the highest level since June 1. It has recovered by about 100% from its lowest level this week, giving it a market cap of over $69 million.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alain Ducasse
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Bubba Watson
Person
Olivia Culpo
coinjournal.net

Crypto Token Launches Meditate2Earn Program Rewarding Holders for Self-Care

The team behind Ryuuko Tsuka, an innovative new wellness token, has launched Meditate2Earn. The token is inspired by the Dejitaru TSUKA token and in particular shares its values around community spirit, collaboration, and wellness. Ryuuko Tsuka will pay USDC to holders who participate in daily meditation and wellness activities and will shortly move to a community-run DAO.
WORLD
coinjournal.net

Three potentially profitable crypto trades as we head into the weekend

It has been a rollercoaster ride for cryptocurrencies this week. After a rally earlier in the week, the market has nosedived, and many top cryptocurrencies have shed off most of the gains they had made earlier. However, some cryptocurrencies have good odds of doing well in the coming days. These have big news coming up.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Fiat#Cryptocurrency#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Web3#Ios Android#Th
coinjournal.net

Asia Broadband Inc. seeks to further unite the crypto and gold worlds

Asia Broadband, Inc. wants to further unite cryptocurrency and gold in a bid to improve the company’s digital asset development group. Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTC:AABB) announced via a press release on Thursday, August 18th, that it is moving to further unite crypto and gold with the retainment of a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and cybersecurity expert.
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Bitcoin could slip below $21k as the broader market dips again

Bitcoin has dropped below the $22k support level after losing more than 6% of its value and could record further losses soon. The cryptocurrency market has been underperforming since the start of the week. The broader market has lost more than 6% of its value over the last 24 hours, causing the total market cap to drop below the $1.1 trillion mark earlier today.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy