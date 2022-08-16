The foreign secretary has been urged to intervene in the case of a Leeds University student who has been jailed for three decades in Saudi Arabia for using Twitter.Salma al-Shehab, a 34-year-old Saudi national who lives in the UK, was arrested on a visit to see family at the start of last year. The PHD student was initially sentenced to six years in prison but this was increased to 34 years this week following an appeal.This was reported to be the longest-known sentence to be given to a women’s rights activist in Saudi Arabia.Hilary Benn, the Labour MP for Leeds...

