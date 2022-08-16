Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Florida law lets veterans teach without degrees, not their spouses
CLAIM: A Florida law allowing military veterans without a bachelor’s degree to teach in Florida also extends to their spouses. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a bill making veterans without a bachelor’s degree eligible to receive a temporary five-year teaching certificate. However, that privilege does not extend to family members or spouses, according to the Florida Department of Education and an aide to the state senator who introduced the bill.
click orlando
Are Florida sheriffs allowed to appear in candidates’ campaign ads? Here’s what we found out
ORLANDO, Fla. – Days away from the primary election in Florida, many candidates are turning to members of law enforcement to help turn out the vote. Televised campaign ads currently run by Sen. Marco Rubio and Wilton Simpson feature several sheriffs from Central Florida, including Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.
MSNBC
Florida teachers afraid, confused as DeSantis politicizes curriculum
Alex Wagner travels to Florida to talk with Don Falls, a teacher who has joined a lawsuit against Ron DeSantis' "Stop Woke Act" that has put teachers in fear of being punish for teaching factual history, and Jennifer Jenkins, a school board member who has personally experienced the threats and intimidation by Republican activists using culture war excuses as cover for a political power grab.Aug. 20, 2022.
Three Central Florida residents arrested for voter fraud thought their rights were restored
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Each of the three formerly convicted felons arrested for voter fraud by the governor’s new election security office thought their right to vote had been restored since being released from prison, they told investigators. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Michelle Stribling...
MSNBC
Ron DeSantis suspends a prosecutor for having different opinions than Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' removal of a political adversary this month and his replacement of him with an ally raises serious questions about the rule of law in Florida — particularly given the context, in which DeSantis, a Republican, was attacking his opponent, a Democrat who has twice been elected prosecutor, by claiming the local official was neglecting his duty.
Florida State Attorney Suspended By DeSantis Allegedly Used Taxpayer Dollars For ‘Woke Justice’ Agenda
Andrew Warren, the former state attorney for Hillsborough County, allegedly used taxpayers’ funding to promote progressive activism, including making at least a half-dozen trips across the nation to learn more about woke justice, according to a new report. Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended
Signs Warn About 'Deadly Force' at Florida Schools: 'Teachers Are Armed'
"The Florida legislature gave us the ability to train and arm educators in a schoolhouse," Gulf District Superintendent Jim Norton said.
10NEWS
Florida Senate temporarily stops review of suspended state attorney
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate has paused its review process of whether suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren should be reinstated or removed from office. In a letter provided by Warren's spokesperson, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson told lawmakers that because the suspended prosecutor is suing Gov. Ron...
Polk GOP Removes Website Promotion for a Candidate in a Nonpartisan Judicial Race
An image promoting a candidate for county judge was removed from the Republican Party of Polk County website today after questions were raised about whether the promotion violates a state law. The image removed from the home page of the polk.gop website promoted the candidacy of John Flynn in the...
wlrn.org
Florida doctors sign letter urging health care companies to stop donating to anti-abortion lawmakers
The advocacy group Floridians for Reproductive Freedom, says state-based corporations, including health care companies, have donated $1.7 million to anti-abortion lawmakers. Dozens of Florida medical professionals have signed on to a letter the group sent to several health care companies, condemning them for donating money to politicians who supported a ban on abortions after 15 weeks.
10NEWS
On dry land, this Florida mermaid has a real problem — and it could happen to you, too
State records show a Florida database has been misused by government workers nearly 1,000 times since 2015. That misuse went up last year. From the other side of the glass, underwater performer Whitney Fair’s life might look like it’s all mermaid tails, twirling and blowing kisses. “We have...
Florida Mail, Early Voting Ballots Near 1.8 Million
Nearly 1.8 million Floridians had cast ballots as of Friday morning in next week’s primary elections, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website. About 1.41 million people had cast vote-by-mail ballots, while about 383,000 had gone to early voting sites. Registered
Florida Colleges Mentioned in List of Best Inexpensive Public Colleges
Many families are concerned with their young adults getting the best college education for a reasonable price. After all, debt from college can be a financial strain for college graduates. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, student loans are among the largest causes of household debt in America. And the U.S. Department of Education indicates that the total amount owed in federal student loans in 2017 was $1.37 trillion. Therefore, getting a good education without taking on debt is important to many families and students.
thewestsidegazette.com
Slavery in Florida Lost Black History
The sad truth of the origin of slavery in the US dates back to 1539 in Florida. This was decades before the common denotation of 1619 as the beginning of slavery in the US colonies. In 1539, slavery arrived in present-day Florida when the slave trader, Spanish explorer Hernando DeSoto, attempted to establish a permanent settlement here. His mission was to claim more territory for Spain. The African slaves were brought here as mining and agricultural laborers.
Publix Sued Over COVID-19 Vaccination Injury
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A lawsuit has been filed against Publix Supermarkets for alleged improper administration or supervision of a COVID-19 vaccination, causing injuries to a man. The Publix located at 1700 34th Street North in St. Petersburg is the location where the vaccination was
Tampa police investigating homicide near University of South Florida
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of South Florida on Saturday.
Get to know the candidates for Hillsborough County School Board
The choice is up to Hillsborough County voters on August 23 for who will serve on the Hillsborough County School Board. In total, there are eight candidates across three different school board races.
Fla. Dept. of Health in Hillsborough County issues mosquito-borne illness alert
The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough) issued an illness advisory on Friday, citing a rise in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Hillsborough.
Guidelines given for how parents can report schools not complying with ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s one of the most controversial Florida laws this year: the state is allowing parents to challenge classroom discussions in their child’s classroom. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The law, called the Parental Rights in Education law and dubbed by...
Florida Cities are Mentioned as Among the Most Pet-Friendly in America
Many Americans love their pets and therefore enjoy having their pets with them as they go about their daily lives. According to the 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 70% of U.S. households own a pet. That amounts to nearly 90.5 million families.
