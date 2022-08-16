ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Florida law lets veterans teach without degrees, not their spouses

CLAIM: A Florida law allowing military veterans without a bachelor’s degree to teach in Florida also extends to their spouses. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a bill making veterans without a bachelor’s degree eligible to receive a temporary five-year teaching certificate. However, that privilege does not extend to family members or spouses, according to the Florida Department of Education and an aide to the state senator who introduced the bill.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Are Florida sheriffs allowed to appear in candidates’ campaign ads? Here’s what we found out

ORLANDO, Fla. – Days away from the primary election in Florida, many candidates are turning to members of law enforcement to help turn out the vote. Televised campaign ads currently run by Sen. Marco Rubio and Wilton Simpson feature several sheriffs from Central Florida, including Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Florida teachers afraid, confused as DeSantis politicizes curriculum

Alex Wagner travels to Florida to talk with Don Falls, a teacher who has joined a lawsuit against Ron DeSantis' "Stop Woke Act" that has put teachers in fear of being punish for teaching factual history, and Jennifer Jenkins, a school board member who has personally experienced the threats and intimidation by Republican activists using culture war excuses as cover for a political power grab.Aug. 20, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
State
Indiana State
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
MSNBC

Ron DeSantis suspends a prosecutor for having different opinions than Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' removal of a political adversary this month and his replacement of him with an ally raises serious questions about the rule of law in Florida — particularly given the context, in which DeSantis, a Republican, was attacking his opponent, a Democrat who has twice been elected prosecutor, by claiming the local official was neglecting his duty.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Florida Senate temporarily stops review of suspended state attorney

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate has paused its review process of whether suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren should be reinstated or removed from office. In a letter provided by Warren's spokesperson, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson told lawmakers that because the suspended prosecutor is suing Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
wlrn.org

Florida doctors sign letter urging health care companies to stop donating to anti-abortion lawmakers

The advocacy group Floridians for Reproductive Freedom, says state-based corporations, including health care companies, have donated $1.7 million to anti-abortion lawmakers. Dozens of Florida medical professionals have signed on to a letter the group sent to several health care companies, condemning them for donating money to politicians who supported a ban on abortions after 15 weeks.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Governor
L. Cane

Florida Colleges Mentioned in List of Best Inexpensive Public Colleges

Many families are concerned with their young adults getting the best college education for a reasonable price. After all, debt from college can be a financial strain for college graduates. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, student loans are among the largest causes of household debt in America. And the U.S. Department of Education indicates that the total amount owed in federal student loans in 2017 was $1.37 trillion. Therefore, getting a good education without taking on debt is important to many families and students.
FLORIDA STATE
thewestsidegazette.com

Slavery in Florida Lost Black History

The sad truth of the origin of slavery in the US dates back to 1539 in Florida. This was decades before the common denotation of 1619 as the beginning of slavery in the US colonies. In 1539, slavery arrived in present-day Florida when the slave trader, Spanish explorer Hernando DeSoto, attempted to establish a permanent settlement here. His mission was to claim more territory for Spain. The African slaves were brought here as mining and agricultural laborers.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy