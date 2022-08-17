ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Driver allegedly points gun during Harrisburg road rage incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release...
WGAL

Man will stand trial in double homicide in Cumberland County

A man charged in connection with a double homicide in Cumberland County will stand trial. Cordaryl Burns had his preliminary hearing Friday. He's charged with homicide and arson. Police arrested Burns and another man, Larry Burns, in March. Investigators said the men shot and killed two people in February in...
PennLive.com

Man pulled gun in Dauphin County road rage incident: police

State police resolved a road rage incident that occurred Friday afternoon on Route 283, according to a recent release. Dalton Bechtel, 27, of Harrisburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment after he pointed a gun at 33-year-old Harrisburg motorist at around 3 p.m. in Lower Swatara Township, according to police.
abc27.com

Harrisburg Coach involved in car odometer scam to resume duties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg School District coach, who Pennsylvania State Police said was involved in a car odometer scam that affected dozens will be resuming his duties as Athletic Director and Coach. Earlier in August of 2022, Pennsylvania State Police say Harrisburg High School head football coach...
WGAL

16-year-old wanted in shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A teen is wanted for attempted homicide in Harrisburg. Police are looking for 16-year-old Antonio Hill Jr. in connection to a shooting on Aug. 7 in the downtown area. Anyone with information on Hill's whereabouts is asked to call the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a...
MyChesCo

Parkesburg Borough Woman Arrested After Breaking into Home

PARKESBURG, PA — A Parkesburg Borough woman was arrested on August 13, 2022, after she was found to have unlawfully gained access to a residence by breaking a window. Parkesburg Borough Police state that 44-year-old Kelly Ann Carpenter was charged with Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief and Public Drunkenness after fleeing the scene. She was later located by police walking in the middle of Parkesburg’s West Bridge Street and bleeding from her hand.
FOX 43

Manheim police searching for alleged shooting suspect

LANCASTER, Pa. — Manheim Township Police are searching for a suspect in a reported shooting that occurred in Lancaster. The incident allegedly happened on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 4:17 p.m. in the roadway in front of 1631 Judie Lane (Villages of Lancaster Green). This area is close to the...
FOX 43

Police responding to York City shooting

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in downtown York. The shooting reportedly occurred on the 900 Block of West Market Street around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities have closed down West Market Street from the Exxon Mobile at 1000 W. Market...
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks man sentenced for role in shooting outside hotel

READING, Pa. — A Reading man will spend up to 20 years behind bars in state prison following his guilty plea in connection with a shooting. Joel Joshua San Andres pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges, including aggravated assault and conspiracy. San Andreas and another man, Pedro Franco-Flores, assaulted...
WGAL

Suspect identified in 1988 homicide in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have identified a suspect in the 1988 homicide of a woman in Berks County. Investigators announced Thursday that DNA tests confirmed Scott Grim killed Anna Kane. Grim was 26 at the time. He died in 2018. Kane was beaten and strangled in...
abc27.com

Shooting incident in York city

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting incident has taken place in York City. According to dispatch, there was a shooting by the Saint Rose of Lima Church in the 900 block of West Market Street. No word on injuries or if anyone has been arrested in connection with this...
WETM 18 News

Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
PennLive.com

Pa. man was killed after shooter thought he set him up: police

Carlos Rivera-Rivera thought Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez had set him up to be jumped. On March 13, Rivera-Rivera shot Bermudez-Melendez inside a York City garage, shoved him into his car, and proceeded to shoot him multiple times from the driver’s seat though the back seat, according to court records released Friday.
abc27.com

Harrisburg man indicted on firearm, drug charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that a Harrisburg man was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearm charges. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 25-year-old Kyle Jones was indicted due to an incident on March 17, 2021, where he allegedly possessed with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of meth and over 40 grams of fentanyl in Dauphin County.
