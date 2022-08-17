Read full article on original website
Driver allegedly points gun during Harrisburg road rage incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release...
WGAL
Man will stand trial in double homicide in Cumberland County
A man charged in connection with a double homicide in Cumberland County will stand trial. Cordaryl Burns had his preliminary hearing Friday. He's charged with homicide and arson. Police arrested Burns and another man, Larry Burns, in March. Investigators said the men shot and killed two people in February in...
Man pulled gun in Dauphin County road rage incident: police
State police resolved a road rage incident that occurred Friday afternoon on Route 283, according to a recent release. Dalton Bechtel, 27, of Harrisburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment after he pointed a gun at 33-year-old Harrisburg motorist at around 3 p.m. in Lower Swatara Township, according to police.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Coach involved in car odometer scam to resume duties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg School District coach, who Pennsylvania State Police said was involved in a car odometer scam that affected dozens will be resuming his duties as Athletic Director and Coach. Earlier in August of 2022, Pennsylvania State Police say Harrisburg High School head football coach...
16-year-old wanted in shooting in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A teen is wanted for attempted homicide in Harrisburg. Police are looking for 16-year-old Antonio Hill Jr. in connection to a shooting on Aug. 7 in the downtown area. Anyone with information on Hill's whereabouts is asked to call the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a...
fox29.com
Woman shot in the head, man shoots himself during arrest in Berks County, police say
Police were trying the save a woman's life when they say her shooter turned the gun on himself. The 55-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived at the 100 block Park Avenue in Reading on Saturday. A 40-year-old man, identified as the shooter, was also located on the scene.
Man Opened Fire Near Pool Full Of Children In Manheim Township: Police
A man fired a gun near an apartment complex pool in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, August 14, 2022, police say. Police were called to the report of shots fired by the pool at 1631 Judie Lane in the Villages of Lancaster in Manheim Township around 4:17 p.m., according to a release by the department on Friday, August 19.
Parkesburg Borough Woman Arrested After Breaking into Home
PARKESBURG, PA — A Parkesburg Borough woman was arrested on August 13, 2022, after she was found to have unlawfully gained access to a residence by breaking a window. Parkesburg Borough Police state that 44-year-old Kelly Ann Carpenter was charged with Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief and Public Drunkenness after fleeing the scene. She was later located by police walking in the middle of Parkesburg’s West Bridge Street and bleeding from her hand.
Manheim police searching for alleged shooting suspect
LANCASTER, Pa. — Manheim Township Police are searching for a suspect in a reported shooting that occurred in Lancaster. The incident allegedly happened on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 4:17 p.m. in the roadway in front of 1631 Judie Lane (Villages of Lancaster Green). This area is close to the...
Police responding to York City shooting
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in downtown York. The shooting reportedly occurred on the 900 Block of West Market Street around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities have closed down West Market Street from the Exxon Mobile at 1000 W. Market...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks man sentenced for role in shooting outside hotel
READING, Pa. — A Reading man will spend up to 20 years behind bars in state prison following his guilty plea in connection with a shooting. Joel Joshua San Andres pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges, including aggravated assault and conspiracy. San Andreas and another man, Pedro Franco-Flores, assaulted...
WGAL
Is it legal to have body parts? Arrest of man accused of dealing in human remains raises questions
A former Cumberland County man who is accused of trying to buy stolen human body parts is expected back in court next month. Jeremy Pauley, 40, is charged with abuse of a corpse and receiving stolen property. His preliminary hearing – to determine if there's enough evidence to go to...
Suspect identified in 1988 homicide in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have identified a suspect in the 1988 homicide of a woman in Berks County. Investigators announced Thursday that DNA tests confirmed Scott Grim killed Anna Kane. Grim was 26 at the time. He died in 2018. Kane was beaten and strangled in...
abc27.com
Shooting incident in York city
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting incident has taken place in York City. According to dispatch, there was a shooting by the Saint Rose of Lima Church in the 900 block of West Market Street. No word on injuries or if anyone has been arrested in connection with this...
Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
Pa. man was killed after shooter thought he set him up: police
Carlos Rivera-Rivera thought Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez had set him up to be jumped. On March 13, Rivera-Rivera shot Bermudez-Melendez inside a York City garage, shoved him into his car, and proceeded to shoot him multiple times from the driver’s seat though the back seat, according to court records released Friday.
Harrisburg man pleads guilty to shooting six times at Cumberland County pool
A Harrisburg man pleaded guilty to one count of attempted homicide for a shooting that took place at the Camp Hill pool, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez’s conviction stems from the June 2021 shooting at Camp Hill’s Christian Seibert Memorial Park pool,...
Pedestrian struck after trying to save a dog that he struck himself, woman arrested for suspicion of DUI
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Centre County woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of an illegal drug after hitting a Harrisburg man who was attempting to save a dog that he had hit earlier on Aug 6. Foster Barner, 58, of Harrisburg, was attempting to...
Man Helping Hurt Dog On Highway Hit By Drunk Driver: Pennsylvania State Police
A Harrisburg man was hit by a drunk driver while helping an injured dog, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. The 58-year-old Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S in Oliver Township when he struck a dog, pulled over, and got out to check if it was ok, state police explain in the release.
abc27.com
Harrisburg man indicted on firearm, drug charges
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that a Harrisburg man was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearm charges. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 25-year-old Kyle Jones was indicted due to an incident on March 17, 2021, where he allegedly possessed with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of meth and over 40 grams of fentanyl in Dauphin County.
