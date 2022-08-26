Contact 7 On Your Side

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMrqP_0hKj0EPu00 Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side at ABC7 in the San Francisco Bay Area wants to help you! Send us your questions, issues, or story ideas!

The 7OYS phone hotline is currently out of service due to COVID-19 work-from-home policies, so please use the email address below instead.
(Please be aware there is no voicemail box for our hotline. Voicemails left with other departments may not be received in a timely manner.)

Before contacting Michael Finney , please make sure:

  • You understand that 7 On Your Side's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service. Our process in assisting consumers requires us to contact the business and present your issue. If you do not want us to contact the business, we may be unable to assist you.

  • You understand that this is 7 On Your Side at ABC7 in the San Francisco Bay Area. We are unable to assist with cases outside of our area.

  • You have contacted the company and explained your complaint first . You must take these first steps to allow the company to help you.

  • If your complaint wasn't resolved, you should request a chance to work out the problem with a supervisor.

  • And that you have checked out the 7 On Your Side Frequently Asked Questions page in case the solution to your problem is there.

Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response. Please do not submit private, sensitive information, such as passwords, medical records, and bank or other account numbers unless specifically requested.

7 On Your Side primarily deals with consumer problems, usually, but not limited to, the purchase of goods and services by individuals. We do not help resolve disputes between businesses .

Except in extraordinary cases, we do not handle family law disputes, criminal issues, landlord/tenant disputes, employment/labor and medical insurance issues. 7 On Your Side cannot help resolve civil disputes such as car accidents, traffic tickets, planning and zoning issues, suspected malpractice and issues that have been, are scheduled for, or are already in court or before an attorney or arbitrator. We can, however, refer you to the proper agencies that may be able to provide the help you need. 7OYS has the right to decline to assist cases.

READY TO CONTACT 7 ON YOUR SIDE?

EMAIL US AT 7OYS@KGO-TV.COM

Please note the address uses the letter "O", not zeros.

