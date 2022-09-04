New! Merit’s Bronze Balm Is the ‘Easiest Bronzer — Ever’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bronzer can be just the thing to seriously elevate your makeup look , but finding the right one can be very difficult. Many brands don’t offer enough shades, or they streak down your face, look cakey or barely show up at all. Some even look grey. Applying them can be difficult too — as you need to have the right tools and brushes!

It’s safe to say we’re pretty much always on the hunt for the best new bronzers. Whether you like to use them to contour your face or simply add a little bronzey glow to your look, finding a holy grail is of the utmost importance. Well, now is the moment. Merit just launched its Bronze Balm , and it’s everything we could’ve ever hoped for!

Get the Bronze Balm for just $30 at Merit!

This is a lightweight, creamy balm bronzer in stick form, making things already super easy (and portable). It’s sheer, buildable and blendable — and it has a soft-matte finish that looks like a second skin. No cakey, streaky finishes to be found! The microfine pigment powders apply like a dream, adding warmth and/or depth to your face, minus any hint of orange!

This bronzer is even made with vitamin E, so it totally counts as a bit of skincare too, helping to condition the skin and lock in moisture. The formula is clean and made without acne-triggering ingredients as well. Everything from the brand is made in partnership with celebrity esthetician Biba de Sousa to be safe for acne-prone skin!

This product is being touted as “the easiest bronzer — ever,” and we believe it, as Merit’s other products have seriously helped streamline our beauty process. We don’t go anywhere without applying Day Glow ! We can’t wait to add this one into the mix. You can either use for warmth where the sun naturally hits, or to sculpt, swiping along the low points of the face. Blend with brush or fingers!

Of course, we also love that this bronzer comes in five shades. Just as everyone uses different shades of foundation and concealer, different skin tones deserve different shades of bronzer. Merit even includes a really awesome, easy-to-read color wheel in its product pictures to help you match your skin tone with the proper shade. There are swatches and example photos on different models too!

