ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

New! Merit’s Bronze Balm Is the ‘Easiest Bronzer — Ever’

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 hours ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bronzer can be just the thing to seriously elevate your makeup look , but finding the right one can be very difficult. Many brands don’t offer enough shades, or they streak down your face, look cakey or barely show up at all. Some even look grey. Applying them can be difficult too — as you need to have the right tools and brushes!

It’s safe to say we’re pretty much always on the hunt for the best new bronzers. Whether you like to use them to contour your face or simply add a little bronzey glow to your look, finding a holy grail is of the utmost importance. Well, now is the moment. Merit just launched its Bronze Balm , and it’s everything we could’ve ever hoped for!

See it!

Get the Bronze Balm for just $30 at Merit!

This is a lightweight, creamy balm bronzer in stick form, making things already super easy (and portable). It’s sheer, buildable and blendable — and it has a soft-matte finish that looks like a second skin. No cakey, streaky finishes to be found! The microfine pigment powders apply like a dream, adding warmth and/or depth to your face, minus any hint of orange!

This bronzer is even made with vitamin E, so it totally counts as a bit of skincare too, helping to condition the skin and lock in moisture. The formula is clean and made without acne-triggering ingredients as well. Everything from the brand is made in partnership with celebrity esthetician Biba de Sousa to be safe for acne-prone skin!

See it!

Get the Bronze Balm for just $30 at Merit!

This product is being touted as “the easiest bronzer — ever,” and we believe it, as Merit’s other products have seriously helped streamline our beauty process. We don’t go anywhere without applying Day Glow ! We can’t wait to add this one into the mix. You can either use for warmth where the sun naturally hits, or to sculpt, swiping along the low points of the face. Blend with brush or fingers!

Of course, we also love that this bronzer comes in five shades. Just as everyone uses different shades of foundation and concealer, different skin tones deserve different shades of bronzer. Merit even includes a really awesome, easy-to-read color wheel in its product pictures to help you match your skin tone with the proper shade. There are swatches and example photos on different models too!

See it!

Get the Bronze Balm for just $30 at Merit!

This Face Mask Is Designed to Help Prevent Excessive Sweat

Read article

Looking for something else? Check out more cheek makeup at Merit here and check out sets of products here !

Not done shopping? Check out some of our other faves below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers
, bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at
ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 Anti-Aging Face Serums That Work Like Botox In A Bottle, Experts Say

This post has been updated since its initial 05/09/21 publish date to include more expert insight. A good serum can make all the difference in your skincare, especially when it comes to hiding signs of aging. Whether you’re concerned about wrinkles, sagging skin, or uneven skin tone, chances are there’s a product designed particularly for your needs. The challenge? Finding the right one for you. To make it a little easier (and much less daunting), we rounded up 4 face serums that work better than botox. With incredible customer reviews and ratings, these facial serums address key signs of aging, helping you achieve the youthful complexion you’re after.
SKIN CARE
WWD

The 23 Best Lip Plumpers for a Naturally Plump Pout

According to Google Trends, search interest in lip plumpers has skyrocketed since May 2021. The sudden rise in popularity may be in part due to a few recent viral TikTok videos showcasing how effectively lip plumpers can volumize a pout. The lip-plumping serums and lip glosses’ popularity could also be attributed to the change in lip filler trends, with many filler-proud celebrities announcing in recent years that they’re allowing their fillers to dissolve. A natural lip-plumping alternative to fillers, the best lip plumpers can provide a temporary add volume to your lips without the needle.  A topical plumper is any lip...
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bronzers#Skin Tone
Us Weekly

Top 5 Best Collagen Supplements to Take in 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you’re looking for a more youthful appearance without fillers, the best collagen supplements are naturally-sourced solutions that do more than just support healthy hair and nails. Collagen is a critical component in the skin that, on a […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Treatments For Dark Spots, Once And For All

Typically caused by sun exposure and general aging, hyperpigmentation is a common beauty issue that many of us will run into at some point in our lives. While dark spots shouldn’t be reason for alarm, you may find yourself wishing for a more even skin tone. Luckily, there are many treatments and products out there that can help you target this particular problem. But which ones will work the best?
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Skincare Ingredients Derms Say You Should Never Use If You Struggle With Dark Spots

Dark spots, otherwise known as hyperpigmentation, are such a common skin concern that it’s no surprise how many lasers, cosmetic procedures, and both high-end and drugstore skincare products there are on the market to address it. While the banquet of possibilities may feel like a blessing to anyone who wants to get rid of these spots, they can also present a few too many options, which leads to overwhelming confusion. Exactly which ingredients can help and are there any that can actually make dark spots worse?
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
SPY

SPY Editor’s Choice: Reviewing Harry’s Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner

SPY Editor’s Choice products meet our strictest quality standards. After years of regular use, we have updated our original review of Harry’s Shampoo and Anti-Dandruff products to include our “Editor’s Choice” badge and additional information about the products. Not only have these products been personally tested by the SPY team, but we’ve also consulted dermatologists and other experts about the best way to fight dandruff. Harry’s is one of our favorite online shaving clubs, and this independent men’s grooming brand has its eyes set on total world domination. Well, at least the men’s grooming world. Lately, you may have noticed Harry’s...
SKIN CARE
In Style

These $20 Glycolic Acid Facial Pads Are Giving Users the Skin They Had "15 Years Ago"

Some beauty bloggers might argue against this point, but the key to an effective anti-aging skincare routine doesn't have to be a 20-step process featuring ultra-expensive products. In fact, you can achieve a youthful glow with a simple and inexpensive product that's quickly become an Amazon darling: The QRxLabs Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads, which are on sale for $20 right now.
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

This Highly-Rated ‘Instant’ Firming Serum Is Just $10 on Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Entering our skincare era all those years ago was truly a momentous occasion. It was like we accessed a new section of our brain, and suddenly we were researching ingredients, checking reviews and adding brands to our “must-try” […]
MAKEUP
Harper's Bazaar

The affordable moisturiser Julia Roberts swears by for dry skin

Suffice to say, Julia Roberts has great skin. And although her eternally glowy complexion might be down to good genes and an A-list lifestyle, who wouldn't still want to know the actress' skin secrets?. While she's often kept her go-to skincare products under lock and key, revealing only the virtues...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Body Breakouts? This $25 Spray Could Virtually Eliminate Backne

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Breakouts can be such a bummer! We know pretty much everyone gets them, but we just can’t help hating them whenever they pop up on our own skin. Facial acne is enough to deal with, but what about […]
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

Just Dropped! This Flattering Sweater Dress Is Our New Staple for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Did someone say sweater weather? Fans of fall, rejoice! It’s finally time to shop for our favorite fashion season. Bring out the boots, beanies and blazers! We’re ready to get cozy. When it comes to autumnal outfits, however, […]
APPAREL
In Style

TikTok Stars Are Returning to Maybelline's Classic Mascara — But Not for the Reason You'd Expect

I'll be honest: I'm not the biggest fan of the aughts fashion renaissance that's happening right now. I lived through those years of denim miniskirts, dresses over pants, and lacy camisoles, and now the styles will forever remind me of my painfully awkward middle school years. So when I saw TikTok star Charli D'Amelio recently whip out a tube of clear Maybelline Great Lash, it was like I was back in the locker room bathroom learning to do terrible eyeliner all over again.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

198K+
Followers
21K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy