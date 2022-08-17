Using a metric of 52 key indicators of livability, Louisiana ranked as one of the worst states to live in in the U.S. People moving out of state was at an all-time-low last year at only 8.4%. Does that mean we may see an surge of people moving from one state to another in the near future? Possibly. Have you ever thought about living in another state? How would you go about deciding which state to move to, if you wanted to and had the choice?

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO