Louisiana TikToker Perfectly Explains Life as a Louisiana Resident
Louisiana is a special place. Amazing culture, food, and the many different accents you'll encounter within a couple of hours' drive. Tourists are always fascinated with how we do and say things down here in the bayou. I have friends who will ask me all kinds of questions about what we say and what we eat and how to do things our way.
Louisiana Guinness World Records You Probably Didn’t Know Existed
Remember the Scholastic Book Club from when you were a kid? The Guinness Book of World Records was always a perennial "must have". We took a look to see what Guinness World Records were held by people in Louisiana or achieved in Louisiana and found some pretty off-beat and amazing records you probably didn't know existed.
The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL.
First Louisiana University to Allow Pets in Dorms Has Dogs, Cats
How different would your college experience have been had you been able to have your pet live with you in the dorm?. I am guessing that, with the responsibility that comes with a pet, either students would be partying just a little less or animals would be slightly neglected. Nicholls...
23 Hidden Treasure locations in Louisiana—5 are in Acadiana
According to treasureseekr.com, there are at least 23 hidden treasures lost in Louisiana. Your chances of finding one of them aren't great but may be better than winning a billion-dollar lottery drawing. Get your shovel because you're about to find out the vicinity of them all. (Don't invade private property)
All Louisiana Farmers Should Pay Close Attention to This Tax Case
Farming is such a huge part of Louisiana's economy. Whether it's cattle, sugarcane, rice, cotton, or any other crops grown and harvested by our great farmers, this industry is vital not only to the state's economy, but also to those putting food on the table for their families. According to the University of Arkansas System's Division of Agriculture Research and Extension, $3.2 billion was generated by the farming industry alone in Louisiana in 2020.
Tropical Development in the Gulf Possible This Weekend
A persistant area of low pressure and disorganized showers and thunderstorms has survived its trip across Central America and southern Mexico and appears to be poised to emerge into the very warm waters of the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later today. That system has been monitored by the National Hurricane...
Louisiana Ranks Really Low in ‘Best States to Live’
Using a metric of 52 key indicators of livability, Louisiana ranked as one of the worst states to live in in the U.S. People moving out of state was at an all-time-low last year at only 8.4%. Does that mean we may see an surge of people moving from one state to another in the near future? Possibly. Have you ever thought about living in another state? How would you go about deciding which state to move to, if you wanted to and had the choice?
Severe Weather Threat Possible in South Louisiana Thursday
Residents of South Louisiana can expect an increased threat of rain and potentially severe weather across the region on Thursday. That threat is included in the forecast from the Storm Prediction Center but it does not appear as if the increased threat of rain and storms will be related to a weak tropical system that is expected to push into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.
Afghanistan, One Year Later – The Joe Cunningham Show
The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL.
Florida Boy Loses Part of His Leg After Shark Attack
A 10-year-old Florida boy is recovering after a shark attack left him without part of his leg. Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling on Saturday in a shallow reef in the Florida Keys with his parents, his two brothers, and his sister when the attack occurred. According to a Facebook post...
Drought Could Lead to Spaghetti and Pizza Sauce Shortage
As if things couldn't get worse now there is word that the ongoing drought in the western United States could affect the prices you pay for pizza and the sauce you put on your pasta. That's right, we could be looking at a major tomato shortage across the country and across the world this fall.
