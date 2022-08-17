ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

Tropical Development in the Gulf Possible This Weekend

A persistant area of low pressure and disorganized showers and thunderstorms has survived its trip across Central America and southern Mexico and appears to be poised to emerge into the very warm waters of the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later today. That system has been monitored by the National Hurricane...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

17 More Totally Louisiana Inspired Tattoos

We really do have some extremely creative people in Louisiana!. These days many people have at least one tattoo. Some are hidden, some are very visible. They range in themes, colors, and style. One theme we've looked at a couple of times before, Louisiana inspired tattoos, was really fun to see.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Central Louisiana#National Weather Service
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Ranks Really Low in ‘Best States to Live’

Using a metric of 52 key indicators of livability, Louisiana ranked as one of the worst states to live in in the U.S. People moving out of state was at an all-time-low last year at only 8.4%. Does that mean we may see an surge of people moving from one state to another in the near future? Possibly. Have you ever thought about living in another state? How would you go about deciding which state to move to, if you wanted to and had the choice?
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

All Louisiana Farmers Should Pay Close Attention to This Tax Case

Farming is such a huge part of Louisiana's economy. Whether it's cattle, sugarcane, rice, cotton, or any other crops grown and harvested by our great farmers, this industry is vital not only to the state's economy, but also to those putting food on the table for their families. According to the University of Arkansas System's Division of Agriculture Research and Extension, $3.2 billion was generated by the farming industry alone in Louisiana in 2020.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

A Big (Or Great) Leap Forward – The Joe Cunningham Show

The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Louisiana?

Look, I'll be honest, I do it all the time. I'm talking about eating while I drive. I should probably slow down on the fast food. Or simply simmer down from just eating on the go. We complain all the time about when people text and drive, or in some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KPEL 96.5

Florida Boy Loses Part of His Leg After Shark Attack

A 10-year-old Florida boy is recovering after a shark attack left him without part of his leg. Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling on Saturday in a shallow reef in the Florida Keys with his parents, his two brothers, and his sister when the attack occurred. According to a Facebook post...
FLORIDA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Afghanistan, One Year Later – The Joe Cunningham Show

The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy