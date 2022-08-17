ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Sweden presents plan to tackle high winter power bills

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hKiFncQ00

Sweden's government said Wednesday it wants to pass legislation forcing the country's public power transmission network operator to help reduce household and business electricity bills this winter.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, whose Social Democratic minority government faces parliamentary election s next month, said the proposal would cost Svenska kraftnat at least 30 billion kronor ($2.9 billion).

She said the public utility would get the funds from the 60 billion kronor it received in market charges for balancing electricity transmission and costs. Details would be provided by Svenska kraftnat itself, she said.

“Both homeowners and business owners feel sick when they think about the electricity bill for the winter,” Andersson said.

Andersson said the measure was necessary in view of high energy costs due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, adding that she would not allow Russian President Vladimir Putin “to hold Swedish households and Swedish industry hostage.”

“When it comes to the energy sector, we have something that closely resembles a war economy,” she said.

Andersson's Social Democratic Party currently holds 100 seats in the 349-seat Riksdag, or parliament.

Recent polls show that Andersson’s party and its center-left allies are neck-and-neck with a right-wing opposition that includes Sweden’s third-largest party, the populist Sweden Democrats, which is rooted in a neo-Nazi movement.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

The Big Four oilsands companies' influence threatens Alberta democracy, argues political scientist

Over the past five years, ownership of oilsands production has become hyperconcentrated in four companies: Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL), Imperial Oil Limited and Suncor Energy. These four producers — known as the Big Four — account for about 84 per cent of Alberta’s daily production of 3.3 million barrels of bitumen, a type of crude oil found in oilsands deposits. Not only that, but it is the oilsands that have driven Alberta’s economy and finances for the past two decades. According to Alberta’s 2022 budget, oilsands production will make up 87 per cent of the province’s total oil...
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Canada is witnessing more thunderstorms than ever before

Residents in eastern Ontario are still recovering after a tornado-producing thunderstorm left a path of destruction over 55 kilometres long and up to 1,400 metres wide in July. Such thunderstorms, and the damage they leave behind, can have deep and far-reaching impacts on society and the economy, and they are only increasing. In Canada, the new normal for yearly insured catastrophic losses has reached $2 billion — a significant increase from the $422 million per year between 1983 and 2008 — and a significant chunk of that is from thunderstorm-related severe and extreme weather. We at the Northern Tornadoes Project and...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC News

ABC News

793K+
Followers
172K+
Post
446M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy