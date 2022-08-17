Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
247Sports
Ex-Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey discusses Rice career, position change
Luke McCaffrey has had quite the experience as a college football quarterback. After being at Nebraska for two seasons, he transferred to Louisville in 2021, only to then transfer to Rice a short period of time later. McCaffrey signed up as a quarterback, but enters 2022 season preparing to be a wide receiver for the Owls.
247Sports
Emory Jones named ASU starting QB
Emory Jones will be Arizona State's starting quarterback to open the season, head coach Herm Edwards announced Thursday. The Sun Devils will be heavily reliant on the experience and dual-threat ability of Jones, a junior who beat out Alabama sophomore transfer Paul Tyson and sophomore Trenton Bourguet to win the job after he transferred from Florida following spring football.
247Sports
Late Kick: Oregon is an overrated team heading into 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Oregon is an overrated team heading into the 2022 season.
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
Harsin says Tigers not ready to play smart football
AUBURN, Alabama–Two weeks before season two as head coach of the Tigers, Bryan Harsin didn’t mince words about an aspect of the 2022 Auburn football team that he said needs improvement. Major improvement. Harsin made it quite clear that the mental aspect of the team’s performance is not...
247Sports
Former Rebel Luke Knox has died
Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
247Sports
Why Nebraska, Scott Frost chose Casey Thompson as starting quarterback
Nebraska tabbed Texas transfer Casey Thompson as the Huskers' starting quarterback this season, a decision coach Scott Frost does not take lightly. Thompson is the most-experienced quarterback on Nebraska's roster, and replaces multi-year starter Adrian Martinez, who left the program for Kansas State. Frost consistently mentioned Nebraska's search for the...
247Sports
Georgia football: Kirby Smart explains what stood out from team’s 2nd scrimmage
Following Georgia’s first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made it clear the team had a ways to go on both sides of the ball. While there is still room for further improvement, Smart made it clear there were some positives to take from the Bulldogs’ latest scrimmage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Demond Demas, former Texas A&M WR and 5-star recruit, will sit out 2022 season as legal process unfolds
Former Texas A&M wide receiver and five-star recruit Demond Demas, who was suspended by the Aggies in March after an arrest and subsequently removed from the roster, plans to sit out the 2022 season with the intention of playing again in 2023, he told 247Sports. “I will most likely be...
247Sports
Numbers agree with Auburn's new defensive coordinator
AUBURN, Alabama–Under new management for 2022, the Auburn football team’s defense is looking for improvement in a variety of areas. One of the more important things the Tigers can do to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 record is to force more turnovers. “We caused a lot of...
247Sports
'For us to be invited back, it really means the world': Gators impress former players with facility, practice
The names of Florida’s former All-Americans line the bricks Ben Hill Griffin Stadium rests upon, signaling to pedestrians the ocean of storied alumni the program’s produced. In recent years, the current teams’ connection to those names has seemingly grown more distant. Florida head coach Billy Napier took...
Michigan football: Major buzz surrounding true freshman WR, 4-star recruit Darrius Clemons
Michigan Wolverines true-freshman wide receiver Darrius Clemons is already turning heads prior to the start of the 2022 season. At Wednesday’s practice, Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine raved about Clemons, saying the wideout seems poised to follow up on his big spring game where he caught three passes for 52 yards and one touchdown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
In-state WR Kevin Concepcion announces decision date
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State's 2023 recruiting is starting to take shape. The Wolfpack is up to 11 commits for the class, including multiple highly-rated defensive prospects. Now, one area NC State offensively is receiver, and Kevin Concepcion has been at the top of the Pack's recruiting board for several months.
247Sports
Watch: Cade Stover's mom reacts to her son being named Ohio State captain
Cade Stover isn't the biggest star on the field for Ohio State, at least not yet. The tight end served as a backup to Jeremy Ruckert last year, in addition to moving to the defensive side of the ball and playing linebacker for the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. But Stover has made a major impact off the field for the Scarlet and Gray.
247Sports
Elite EDGE Damon Wilson plans to officially visit Miami
© 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports
Gators commit Will Norman changing schools
Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
Dan Lanning singles out multiple young Ducks following scrimmage
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning provided some insight into a few younger Ducks who showcased good football at times during Oregon's second scrimmage of fall camp. It was a chance to hear from Lanning and get his perspective on what Ducks could potentially make an impact on Oregon's season as a newcomer later this fall.
247Sports
Transfer defensive ends shine in Arkansas' second scrimmage
The defense had a strong showing in Arkansas' second fall camp scrimmage on Saturday, and third-year head coach Sam Pittman came away particularly pleased with a pair of transfer additions on the edge in Landon Jackson and Jordan Domineck. In need of a boost in the pass rush department, Arkansas...
247Sports
Pack Pride Podcast: 2023 WR Kevin Concepcion picks NC State over UNC
NC State has landed its first wideout in the 2023 class with the commitment from Kevin Concepcion. Michael and Cory breakdown the addition of Concepcion and what it means for the Wolfpack's class. What does Concepcion bring to the Pack on the field? Why did he pick State over finalist...
247Sports
Scouting take: What South Carolina gets in 4-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod
College football staffs cannot get enough size up front, and that's exactly what South Carolina added with Thursday's commitment of Xzavier McLeod, a Top247 four-star ranked in the top 135 overall in the 2023 recruiting class. The Camden (S.C.) standout is one of the top 20 defensive line prospects nationally and among the top few recruits in the state of South Carolina for his class.
Comments / 0