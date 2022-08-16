Boone, Iowa-based Fareway Stores Inc. broke ground on Friday in Kansas City, Mo., on a future 8,700-square-foot Fareway Meat Market, which is set to open spring 2023. The new Meat Market located at 8606 NE 85th Street in Kansas City, will offer customers fresh, high-quality meat, which it touts as “second-to-none”; a full-service butcher counter; farm-fresh produce; low, competitive prices; and to-go barbecue meal options through McGonigle’s Kitchen and Catering, which features traditional, Kansas City barbecue favorites prepared by the grocer onsite, Fareway said in a statement.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO