94.9 KYSS FM

Maren Morris Show In Missoula Postponed

Mother Nature doesn't care that we bought tickets. Nor that some people flew into town and bought hotel rooms. Nor that thousands of fans were so stoked to see Maren Morris live at one of Missoula's best venues. A lightning storm that swept into Missoula just before Maren Morris was...
94.9 KYSS FM

Hilarious Video Shows Behind the Scenes at Montgomery Distillery

It is safe to say that there are just as many breweries in Montana as there are churches and casinos. Breweries have been popping up all over Montana in the past 20-30 years. Montana is definitely on the map for beer lovers. But, what about people who love booze? Montana's seemingly endless supply of fresh grains and other ingredients involved in distilling make the state a great place for booze. Distilling companies have also been popping up around the state. Maybe not as quickly as breweries, but the number seems to increase fairly steadily.
94.9 KYSS FM

4 Country Acts We Need In Missoula

The boss at my college radio station was very fond, perhaps too fond, of repeating his favorite adage: "The more things change, the more things change." I suppose this is true of almost anything these days; old buildings come down in favor of new ones, barriers get broken because we've adapted to new heights of achievement, and practices deemed acceptable in the 50s just have that...ugh...50s feel to them, too musty and too regressive for the 21st century.
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years

Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
94.9 KYSS FM

Dear Missoula: Slow Down On S Higgins

It's OK if you don't know offhand. You probably haven't noticed the speed limit signs recently. There's not a lot of them spanning the length and breadth of Higgins to begin with. You could get an answer to what the speed limits on city roads without posted speed limit signs...
94.9 KYSS FM

Meet Precious Puppy Raquel at Humane Society of Western Montana

At least one Dog Day of August in Missoula couldn't have been any more enjoyable. It was another Take Me Home Tuesday radio broadcast, and a special treat, as it's not often members of the Humane Society of Western Montana can introduce us all to a puppy. In this case, Raquel, one of several siblings waiting for their forever homes. Soft, sweet, affectionate, gentle...it's hard not to adjective the heck out of you!
94.9 KYSS FM

Man Escapes Missoula Pre-release Center

On August 16, 2022, at around 9:32 am, the Missoula Pre-release Center announced that one of its residents had left the facility. Director of Treatment Tawna Larson provided the following statement. Missoula Pre-release Center resident Corwin Way walked away from Missoula Pre-Release Center. He was last seen at approximately 1500...
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Police Search for Missing Woman

On August 12, 2022, the Missoula Police Department sent out a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory alert for Candice Ritzie. Candice is a 45-year-old black female. She is 6 foot, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white t-shirt. Candice also sometimes wears glasses.
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Man Assaults Girlfriend, Gets Caught With Cocaine

On August 17, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Stoddard Street for a reported disturbance involving one person reportedly taking a door off the hinges and striking his partner with it. While responding, the officer learned the male suspect party had left the residence. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
94.9 KYSS FM

Man Runs From Missoula Police, Gets Caught With Meth on Him

On August 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound near the Scott Street Bridge. The vehicle would slow randomly in the roadway despite there being no obstructions and then turn without using a signal. The vehicle eventually turned onto Bulwer Street, which is closed to traffic.
