3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
As Midwest summers get hotter, Milwaukee’s most at risk have an unmet need: air conditioning
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox and donate to support our fact-checked journalism. It was only 10 a.m. and already above 80 degrees as Freda Wright slowly walked...
No trespassing signs, fencing put up around vacant Northridge Mall
No trespassing signs and fencing have gone up around the vacant Northridge Mall in an attempt to comply with a court order to secure the property on Tuesday.
Cedarburg’s new Cheese Wedge carries hundreds of varieties of the Wisconsin staple
CEDARBURG — It’s no secret that Wisconsinites have high expectations about cheese. Jessica Youso and her chain of stores, The Cheese Wedge “Uncorked,” are out to raise the bar even higher. The Cheese Wedge recently opened its second and third locations in West Bend and in...
wuwm.com
Where passenger rail may be headed in Wisconsin—eventually
According to a newly-posted federal document, the Evers Administration is trying to help a private company keep alive the idea of commuter rail between Kenosha and Milwaukee. Last week, The Federal Transit Administration updated its website, to include a profile of the Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee (KRM) rail project, as provided this month by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
milwaukeemag.com
A Legendary Architect’s Last Design Is Being Built in Wisconsin
Helmut Jahn wanted to create a new landmark. The legendary postmodernist architect – known for the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago, among many other buildings – was tapped by the Pritzker Military Museum & Library to design a new storage facility in 2018. Pritzker’s Chicago home was running out of room for its collection of over 100,000 military artifacts and was looking to an open site northwest of Kenosha to expand.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Mall owner in violation still, city says
MILWAUKEE - The city of Milwaukee says the owner of Northridge Mall continues to be in violation of the agreement to secure and maintain the shuttered and crumbling property, according to newly filed court documents. "It is obvious from these reports and photos that US Black Spruce is non-compliant for...
milwaukeemag.com
Where to Explore Wisconsin’s Archeological History
While there are nearly 200 documented sites of Native carvings in Wisconsin, only one is publicly on display. That’s at Roche-A-Cri State Park. “Roche is cool because it has both petroglyphs and pictographs,” says Robert Boszhardt, co-author of Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest. “That’s rare and unusual, and it’s on this spectacular, isolated landform.” Petroglyphs are ancient carvings, made by digging into the rock, while pictographs are paintings made with a pigment.
WISN
Village strikes $1 million deal with holdout homeowners at Foxconn site
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — After years of holding out, the final homeowners at the Foxconn site in Mount Pleasant have agreed to a settlement with the village and will be moving within months. In 2017, Jim and Kim Mahoney moved in, after building what they call their "dream house,"...
WISN
Northridge owners scramble to comply with judge's order
MILWAUKEE — Five weeks ahead of a hearing that could determine whether the city of Milwaukee will be allowed to tear down the former Northridge Mall, the owners of the site are stepping up efforts to show they haven’t abandoned the property. Since last week, a fence has...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Milwaukee company seeks video game testers
MILWAUKEE — Playing video games is a popular pastime, but what if you could make a career out of it?. While it may sound too good to be true, it’s real thanks to one Milwaukee company. Experis, a company that is a division of the Milwaukee-based Manpower Group,...
CBS 58
Pilot dreams come true for Menomonee Falls boy thanks to Make-A-Wish, 128th Air Refueling Wing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 128th Air Refueling Wing and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin teamed up for a one-of-a-kind wish fulfillment. Ten-year-old Caleb Zimmet is fighting a medical battle. He is living with a brain tumor and has endured long hospital stays, treatments, and so much more. Caleb’s wish was to be...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Copper River coming to downtown West Bend
WEST BEND — Copper River Bar & Grill, a new restaurant featuring “fresh, innovative” finds, is hosting its grand opening on Wednesday. Located at 111 N. Main Street in West Bend, the restaurant is nestled in the heart of downtown with access to the Riverwalk. Capitalizing on an outdoor patio overlooking the Milwaukee River, owner and General Manager Tracey Serwatt believes Copper River will offer an atmosphere that is unmatched in Washington County.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee has biggest drop in apartment rental rates of major U.S. metro areas
Median monthly rents for apartments in the Milwaukee metro area fell 9.8% in July, year-over-year, the steepest decline of the largest 50 metro areas in the nation, according to a new report from Seattle-based real estate brokerage Redfin. At $1,686, the median monthly rent in July for apartments in the Milwaukee metro area was 9th lowest of the 50 largest US metro areas, according to the report. The Kansas City area had the lowest rents at $1,456 and Nassau County, New York had the highest rents at $4,209. Milwaukee was one of only three metro areas with declining year-over-year apartment rental rates in July. The others were Minneapolis, down 8.1% to $1,748, and Baltimore, down 0.3% to $2,050. The metro area with the highest year-over-year increase in median apartment rental rates in July was Cincinnati, which rose 31.4% to $1,750. The national median asking rent in July was up 14% year-over-year to $2,032. That’s the smallest annual increase since November. “Big rent hikes may finally be coming to an end as landlords adjust to waning tenant budgets that are being strained by the rising cost of groceries, gas and other regular expenses,” said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. “Still, rents are increasing faster than overall inflation, which has started to ease. We expect rental growth to continue to slow, but markets with strong job growth and limited new housing construction, like New York and Seattle, will likely continue to experience large rent increases.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Salt therapy, infrared sauna opens in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — A salt therapy and infrared sauna business had a ribbon-cutting ceremony downtown Wednesday. The Salt Spot, at 227 E. Pleasant St. in Oconomowoc, held the event in conjunction with the Oconomowoc Area Chamber of Commerce, according to a press release. Family-owned, the Salt Spot provides its services...
3 shows to check out at Milwaukee Mitchell Park Domes
The Mitchell Park Show Dome is full of Faerie Gardens right now. Don't miss the mums on display for the fall show!
MATC Times
1117 N Edison St
2 Bedroom Luxury Condo - Leasing Agent Dylan: 414-241-8931. One of a kind opportunity to rent one of the rarely available River House condos in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. Cruise the Milwaukee River right from your own private 30ft boat slip. This gorgeous condo boasts over $200K of updates throughout, including a gas fireplace built w/ volcanic rock material, designer quartz countertops/tile backsplash, all new upscale appliances (including washer/dryer), remodeled bathrooms, custom-built modern cable railings, hot tub w/ composite decking, refinished HW floors, new premium carpet, tile, &flooring, blackout blinds, all new sinks, faucets, lighting, and hardware throughout, smart LED lighting, upgraded interior panel doors, new patio door in MBD, garage heater & tesla fast charger and fresh paint through the whole home. This one won't last long.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ulta Beauty theft; 2 women sought by Menomonee Falls police
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a pair of women suspected of stealing more than $800 in merchandise from the Ulta Beauty store on Falls Parkway. Officials say just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, the two female...
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s the TosaFest lineup
Excuse us for missing this until this late in the summer and, well, missing this entire event in general for the entirety of Milwaukee Record‘s existence, but we just learned the following information: 1. There’s a suburban Milwaukee festival called TosaFest, and 2. It started way back in 1976. Okay, so that’s a pretty embarrassing oversight on our part. However, we’re going to make up for that lengthy lapse in coverage by letting you know about this year’s TosaFest.
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
spectrumnews1.com
'This is the lifestyle I want to live': After losing a limb in a work accident, Milwaukee man finds outlet in the gym
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is finding new hope after a work accident left him with severe injuries. Seven years ago, Kyle Scherkenbach was in a horrible accident. He was working for a construction company when he was electrocuted by an overhead power-line. Scherkenbach said the shock went through...
