Brookfield, WI

wuwm.com

Where passenger rail may be headed in Wisconsin—eventually

According to a newly-posted federal document, the Evers Administration is trying to help a private company keep alive the idea of commuter rail between Kenosha and Milwaukee. Last week, The Federal Transit Administration updated its website, to include a profile of the Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee (KRM) rail project, as provided this month by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
West Bend, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
Milwaukee, WI
Business
City
West Bend, WI
City
Brookfield, WI
Brookfield, WI
Business
City
Milwaukee, WI
milwaukeemag.com

A Legendary Architect’s Last Design Is Being Built in Wisconsin

Helmut Jahn wanted to create a new landmark. The legendary postmodernist architect – known for the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago, among many other buildings – was tapped by the Pritzker Military Museum & Library to design a new storage facility in 2018. Pritzker’s Chicago home was running out of room for its collection of over 100,000 military artifacts and was looking to an open site northwest of Kenosha to expand.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northridge Mall owner in violation still, city says

MILWAUKEE - The city of Milwaukee says the owner of Northridge Mall continues to be in violation of the agreement to secure and maintain the shuttered and crumbling property, according to newly filed court documents. "It is obvious from these reports and photos that US Black Spruce is non-compliant for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Where to Explore Wisconsin’s Archeological History

While there are nearly 200 documented sites of Native carvings in Wisconsin, only one is publicly on display. That’s at Roche-A-Cri State Park. “Roche is cool because it has both petroglyphs and pictographs,” says Robert Boszhardt, co-author of Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest. “That’s rare and unusual, and it’s on this spectacular, isolated landform.” Petroglyphs are ancient carvings, made by digging into the rock, while pictographs are paintings made with a pigment.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Northridge owners scramble to comply with judge's order

MILWAUKEE — Five weeks ahead of a hearing that could determine whether the city of Milwaukee will be allowed to tear down the former Northridge Mall, the owners of the site are stepping up efforts to show they haven’t abandoned the property. Since last week, a fence has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Milwaukee company seeks video game testers

MILWAUKEE — Playing video games is a popular pastime, but what if you could make a career out of it?. While it may sound too good to be true, it’s real thanks to one Milwaukee company. Experis, a company that is a division of the Milwaukee-based Manpower Group,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Copper River coming to downtown West Bend

WEST BEND — Copper River Bar & Grill, a new restaurant featuring “fresh, innovative” finds, is hosting its grand opening on Wednesday. Located at 111 N. Main Street in West Bend, the restaurant is nestled in the heart of downtown with access to the Riverwalk. Capitalizing on an outdoor patio overlooking the Milwaukee River, owner and General Manager Tracey Serwatt believes Copper River will offer an atmosphere that is unmatched in Washington County.
WEST BEND, WI
NewsBreak
Economy
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee has biggest drop in apartment rental rates of major U.S. metro areas

Median monthly rents for apartments in the Milwaukee metro area fell 9.8% in July, year-over-year, the steepest decline of the largest 50 metro areas in the nation, according to a new report from Seattle-based real estate brokerage Redfin. At $1,686, the median monthly rent in July for apartments in the Milwaukee metro area was 9th lowest of the 50 largest US metro areas, according to the report. The Kansas City area had the lowest rents at $1,456 and Nassau County, New York had the highest rents at $4,209. Milwaukee was one of only three metro areas with declining year-over-year apartment rental rates in July. The others were Minneapolis, down 8.1% to $1,748, and Baltimore, down 0.3% to $2,050. The metro area with the highest year-over-year increase in median apartment rental rates in July was Cincinnati, which rose 31.4% to $1,750. The national median asking rent in July was up 14% year-over-year to $2,032. That’s the smallest annual increase since November. “Big rent hikes may finally be coming to an end as landlords adjust to waning tenant budgets that are being strained by the rising cost of groceries, gas and other regular expenses,” said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. “Still, rents are increasing faster than overall inflation, which has started to ease. We expect rental growth to continue to slow, but markets with strong job growth and limited new housing construction, like New York and Seattle, will likely continue to experience large rent increases.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Salt therapy, infrared sauna opens in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — A salt therapy and infrared sauna business had a ribbon-cutting ceremony downtown Wednesday. The Salt Spot, at 227 E. Pleasant St. in Oconomowoc, held the event in conjunction with the Oconomowoc Area Chamber of Commerce, according to a press release. Family-owned, the Salt Spot provides its services...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
MATC Times

1117 N Edison St

2 Bedroom Luxury Condo - Leasing Agent Dylan: 414-241-8931. One of a kind opportunity to rent one of the rarely available River House condos in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. Cruise the Milwaukee River right from your own private 30ft boat slip. This gorgeous condo boasts over $200K of updates throughout, including a gas fireplace built w/ volcanic rock material, designer quartz countertops/tile backsplash, all new upscale appliances (including washer/dryer), remodeled bathrooms, custom-built modern cable railings, hot tub w/ composite decking, refinished HW floors, new premium carpet, tile, &flooring, blackout blinds, all new sinks, faucets, lighting, and hardware throughout, smart LED lighting, upgraded interior panel doors, new patio door in MBD, garage heater & tesla fast charger and fresh paint through the whole home. This one won't last long.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ulta Beauty theft; 2 women sought by Menomonee Falls police

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a pair of women suspected of stealing more than $800 in merchandise from the Ulta Beauty store on Falls Parkway. Officials say just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, the two female...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Here’s the TosaFest lineup

Excuse us for missing this until this late in the summer and, well, missing this entire event in general for the entirety of Milwaukee Record‘s existence, but we just learned the following information: 1. There’s a suburban Milwaukee festival called TosaFest, and 2. It started way back in 1976. Okay, so that’s a pretty embarrassing oversight on our part. However, we’re going to make up for that lengthy lapse in coverage by letting you know about this year’s TosaFest.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Green Industry Pros

Green Industry Pros

Fort Atkinson, WI
Green Industry Pros magazine is a national publication that keeps landscape contractors and equipment dealers on top of the latest products, trends and business strategies that will help them grow their companies.

 https://www.greenindustrypros.com/

