California State

Californians are urged to conserve electricity today as temperatures could soar to triple digits

By Jason Hanna, Aya Elamroussi, CNN
Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Albany Herald

Federal judge allows Georgia ban on handing voters food, water to stand

ATLANTA — If you’re voting in person this November, remember to bring your own snacks. A federal judge in Atlanta has upheld a provision in Georgia’s 2021 election overhaul forbidding people from handing out water, food and other gifts to people standing in line to vote, also known as line warming or line relief. But he left room for a future challenge.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Korean battery recycler brings $37 million investment to Stephens County

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced that lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia LLC. will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. A subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., the company will invest more than $37 million in the new facility and create 104 jobs in Stephens County.
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Washington state's King County declares monkeypox a public health emergency

Washington state's King County, which includes Seattle, declared monkeypox a public health emergency Friday, with more than 270 recorded cases, according to a proclamation from county executive Dow Constantine. The proclamation, which went into effect immediately, will help boost local health officials' response efforts to the outbreak, including by allowing...
KING COUNTY, WA
Albany Herald

A second wildland firefighter has died this month battling blazes in Oregon

A 25-year-old wildland firefighter was killed after being struck by a tree while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Oregon, officials said Friday, marking the second fire personnel death in the state this month. Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon, was critically injured Thursday, according to a joint statement from the...
OREGON STATE
Albany Herald

Louisiana state officials delay flood funding to New Orleans a second time over city officials' stance on abortion

Louisiana's State Bond Commission denied funding Thursday for a $39 million infrastructure project in Orleans Parish for the second time, at the behest of state Attorney General Jeff Landry, according to a statement on Landry's official Facebook page and video posted from the bond commission meeting. Landry urged the commission...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Albany Herald

State rolls out plan to use federal cash for EV charging network

ATLANTA — Georgia’s multiyear plan to spend $135 million in new federal funding to boost electric vehicle charging will focus on the state’s rural and underserved communities, where fast public charging can be hard to come by. But many details — such as where exactly the chargers...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Florida officials seize $12.8 million worth of drugs, arrest 85 in a two-year undercover investigation

Eighty-five suspects were arrested and over $12.8 million in drugs were confiscated in a two-year undercover drug trafficking investigation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said on Friday. The investigation entitled, "Operation Flying Ice," stemmed from a September 2020 search warrant in Winter Haven, Florida, that netted just one pound of...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Albany Herald

Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh faces new financial charges

The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued new charges against disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh, roughly a month after he pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the killings of his wife and son. Murdaugh was indicted on four counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses for a...
POLITICS
Albany Herald

2 Ohio fraternity members sentenced in hazing death of Bowling Green State University student

Two Ohio fraternity members have been sentenced in the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen were sentenced to 42 days in jail, followed by 28 days of house arrest, and placed on two years of probation with conditions, according to a release from Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
