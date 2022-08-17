ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

CVS, Walmart and Walgreens ordered to pay $650.6 million to Ohio counties in opioid case

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Pharmacy operators CVS (CVS.N), Walmart (WMT.N) and Walgreens (WBA.O) must pay a combined $650.6 million to two Ohio counties to address the damage done by the opioid epidemic, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

The order by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland marks the first time pharmacy chains have been ordered to pay money in an opioid lawsuit. It comes after a jury last November concluded that the companies helped create a public nuisance in Lake and Trumbull counties by over-supplying addictive pain pills, many of which found their way onto the black market. read more

"The news today means that we will soon have the long-awaited resources necessary to extend aid to properly address the harms caused by this devastating epidemic," Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda said in a statement.

The pharmacies, which have argued they cannot be liable for filling legal prescriptions from doctors, have said they would appeal that verdict.

Representatives of Walgreens and CVS both said Wednesday's decision was not supported by the law and that they planned to appeal it. Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Walgreens was also found liable last week in an opioid lawsuit brought by San Francisco, though the judge has not yet determined how much it must pay there. read more

Polster said the sum must be paid over 15 years, with the amount for the first two years, or $86.7 million, to be paid immediately. He also ordered the companies to implement new procedures to combat illegal diversion of opioids.

The U.S. opioid epidemic has caused more than 500,000 overdose deaths over two decades, according to government data. More than 3,300 lawsuits have been filed, mostly by local governments, accusing drugmakers, distributors and pharmacy chains of fueling the crisis.

The litigation has resulted in several nationwide settlements, including a $26 billion deal with Johnson & Johnson and the three leading distributors, a $2.37 billion settlement with AbbVie Inc and a $4.25 billion settlement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. read more

Pharmacies have yet to reach any nationwide settlement, but Walgreens and CVS settled with Florida for $683 million and $484 million, respectively. read more

Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by David Evans, Alexia Garamfalvi, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Diane Craft

Whataboutme
3d ago

How can you charge pharmacies when it's the doctor's that hand out the prescriptions. If you're charging the pharmacies you might as well charge the pharmacist and all involved. So tired of frivolous lawsuits.

Connie Nania
2d ago

people in real pain cannot get what they need,because of this!! Try living with terrible back pain and see what Tylenol does,NOTHING!!

Jeffrey B
2d ago

Isn't that like trying to charge a gun manufacturer because someone bought a gun and shot someone with it?Or getting clogged arteries because you eat fast food every day and then blame it on the the restaurants?We live in an age where responsibility is always being shifted to someone or something else.

