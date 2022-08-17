Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) ‘In a Land of Awe’: Casper author explores majesty of wild horses in Wyoming’s own backyard
CASPER, Wyo. — In early August, a Casper photographer uploaded a photo he captured of wild horses in Wyoming this summer. Within a week, thousands of people from around the world had seen it. What is it about wild horses that leads people from across the planet to seek...
oilcity.news
Casper to see sunny weekend; western Wyoming could see storms, heavy rain starting Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — While western Wyoming could see some thunderstorms and heavy rain starting Friday, the Casper area can expect a sunny weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper has a variety of weekend events happening, including Saturday’s “Riverfest” at Crossroads Park as...
oilcity.news
Wyoming third highest in nursing staff shortages; 42% of nursing homes reporting confirmed COVID-19 cases
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming is the third highest in the nation for nursing home staff shortages as nursing home residents in the region bear the brunt of recent COVID-19-related infections and deaths, according to AARP. Wyoming has the eighth highest rate of COVID-19 infections in the country, reporting 6.2...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Highway Patrol mourns death of former longest-serving K-9
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is mourning the death of a former K-9 who during his career was instrumental in seizing more than $380,000 in illicit funds from trafficking narcotics. Hunter, a retired narcotics detection K-9, passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to a wood-burning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish highlights landscape project expected to benefit mule deer, sage grouse and other wildlife
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department highlighted a landscape treatment project in the Medicine Bow National Forest that is expected to create benefits for wildlife. The project also had the goal of improving the health of timber stands and reducing fuel for wildfires, Game...
oilcity.news
WHP: Wyoming law enforcement agencies to crack down on impaired driving through Labor Day
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming law enforcement agencies will be stepping up efforts to crack down on impaired driving between Friday, Aug. 19 and Labor Day, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a press release. The enforcement operation is called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and aims to help...
oilcity.news
Relish: Upcoming Casper event to celebrate Wyoming’s craft beer, food and art scene
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper art gallery ART 321 will be ground zero for an event celebrating Wyoming’s craft brewers and artists. “The idea was to partner with a local art gallery to put an event together that showcased a variety of different disciplines,” said Michelle Forster, executive director of the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild. “‘Mastery across disciplines’ is the way we put it.”
oilcity.news
Wyoming Hunger Initiative purchases $50K of protein from Casper butcher to donate to anti-hunger charities
CASPER, Wyo. — Food pantries across the state will be receiving a boost in protein offerings to give to those in need thanks to a statewide program making a recent large donation. The Wyoming Hunger Initiative, first organized by First Lady Jennie Gordon in 2019, recently purchased $50,000 worth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Brain Injury Advocates seeking BBQ competitors and vendors for annual Smoke & Soul Fest
Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming is looking for BBQ competitors and event vendors for its annual event: the Smoke & Soul Fest. This event is open to the community and features live music, the Taste Testing Tent, the Beer Tent, vendors, and a kids helmet giveaway! This event will take place on Oct. 8, 2022, with the community portion starting at 1 p.m.
Comments / 0