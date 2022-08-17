CASPER, Wyo. — Casper art gallery ART 321 will be ground zero for an event celebrating Wyoming’s craft brewers and artists. “The idea was to partner with a local art gallery to put an event together that showcased a variety of different disciplines,” said Michelle Forster, executive director of the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild. “‘Mastery across disciplines’ is the way we put it.”

