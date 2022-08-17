Read full article on original website
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
Charity Event Hosted at Brewery 44 Will Raise Money for Local Foster & Homeless YouthDianna CarneyCarver, MA
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard
If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard – then known as Burr Brothers Boats – was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history.
Pine Barrens and Red Brook at the Lyman Reserve, Plymouth, MA
On a nice, beautiful summer’s day, I decided to check out the Lyman Reserve in Plymouth, MA. Or is in Bourne? Or Wareham? This beautiful, hidden gem is spread out among the three towns. At the parking lot, I had two choices: Check out Red Brook and the pine...
Fun Things to Do in Fall River, Massachusetts
If you’re looking for fun things to do in Fall River, Massachusetts, then you’ve come to the right place. From the Lizzie Borden House to the Battleship Cove, this city has plenty to offer. From historical sites to outdoor recreation, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are some ideas for a day out in the area. Whether you’re looking for a day at the beach, a night out on the town, or an afternoon at the Maritime Museum, Fall River has plenty to offer.
Here Are Five Restaurants the Phantom Gourmet Visited in Fall River
Here's a little fun fact for you- the Phantom Gourmet has visited the SouthCoast well over 100 times and five of those reviews made it over to Fall River, MA. As much as I love the local cuisine, I wasn't always a foodie. As a kid, I survived on chicken nuggets and cucumbers. I'm aware of the strange combination, but it got me by and made me the man I am today (sadly). The older I became, the more my tastebuds explored and the more courageous I became in trying new foods.
15 Best Things to Do in Taunton (MA)
One of the oldest towns in the United States, Taunton was founded in 1637 by members of the Plymouth Colony. The excellent Old Colony History Museum shines a light on that history, and charts different aspects of the region’s development, from Taunton’s time as a hub for the silver industry in the early 19th century.
What we know about ‘Jaws Bridge’ incident on Martha’s Vineyard where Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin were killed
On Wednesday, state police said they were continuing to search for 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin, who reportedly jumped off “Jaws Bridge” in Martha’s Vineyard and has been missing since Sunday night. Tavaughn reportedly jumped into the water with his brother Tavaris Bulgin, 26, both of Jamaica, with two...
2 more Coast Guard ships now based in Newport
The Famous-class vessels are 270 feet in length and each hold a crew of 100.
15 Best Things to Do in Brookline (MA)
The birthplace of John F. Kennedy, Brookline is a town directly west of Boston, with lush parkland, two National Historic Sites and colorful neighborhoods to visit. JFK’s birthplace and childhood home is a National Historic Site, especially remarkable for the work of his mother Rose Kennedy in returning the building to how it looked in 1917.
A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston
I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
Welcome to Seaview Terrace, the Largest Home in Rhode Island
Angi, a home services website that merged Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor, compiled a list of the largest homes in every state, and the one in Rhode Island can be found in Newport. Spanning over 43,000 square feet and sitting on seven acres of seaside land, Seaview Terrace is the...
Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard
MATTAPOISETT – A Bourne ambulance responded to cover the Mattapoisett fire station as a massive fire raged at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned’s Point Road. A large plume of smoke was visible from parts of Cape Cod. According to reports, an explosion rocked the boatyard with fire ensuing and escalating to 5 alarms. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
One of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Places to Eat is in Rhode Island
Sure, we all love the trash can nachos at Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina by the TD Garden here in Boston, but there’s another place Guy has put on his must-stop list whenever he’s in New England, and he doesn’t even own it!. Fieri was recently a...
The best Labor Day destination in every New England state, according to Reader’s Digest
One is a "picture-perfect" mountain getaway. If you haven’t yet booked a Labor Day vacation, Reader’s Digest has helped narrow down your search by naming the best Labor Day getaway in every state. The most fabulous Labor Day destinations in New England, according to the publication, are in...
New Bedford Couple Unexpectedly Gets Kind Upgrade to Front Row at Bad Bunny Concert
I swear some people have all the luck in the world. On Aug. 18, Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny flew into Massachusetts to perform his hit songs Dakiti, Mia, and I Like It (ft. Cardi B). Little did 34-year-old New Bedford native Jason Perry know as he shipped...
New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of August 22, 2022 – August 26, 2022
The City of New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of August 22, 2022 – August 26, 2022, and they are as follows. Eversource will be working on the street milling from gas main relays on:. • Main Relay on Phillips Rd. from Holly Tree Lane to...
Ten Face Life in Prison After Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust
BOSTON — Ten people caught last month in a massive drug bust — in which authorities seized nearly 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl from a Fall River base — have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the suspects were indicted Wednesday for...
Body of missing swimmer who jumped off Vineyard bridge found
EDGARTOWN - The body of a swimmer who had been missing for four days after jumping off the Jaws bridge in Edgartown was found Thursday, police said.Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, of Jamaica, was one of four people who jumped from the bridge late Sunday night. Bulgin and his 26-year-old brother Tavaris did not come up. The other two were not hurt. Tavaris was found dead Monday morning.Massachusetts State Police said a shell fisherman found Tavaughn Bulgin's body around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. It was on the pond side of the bridge in a marshy area.The brothers were living in Oak Bluffs this summer while working at Nomans Restaurant as seasonal workers.The depth of the water under the bridge is about 15 feet. The Oak Bluffs fire chief told WBZ-TV the tide was coming in fast Sunday night.The bridge, which is officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge according to State Police, is on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. It became a landmark after appearing in the 1975 hit film Jaws, which was shot on the Vineyard.
Body located believed to be second brother that jumped from Massachusetts bridge
Boston, MA – It is believed that the body of the second brother who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge has been located. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 11:30 a.m. today, a shell fisherman located the deceased body of a young adult male on the western edge of Sengekontacket Pond. The body matches the description of Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, who has been the subject of a weeklong ongoing search since he went missing Sunday night after jumping from the Big Bridge (Jaws Bridge) between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs.
‘I live in the basement’: Airbnb stay turns chaotic for bachelorette party in Rhode Island
The women thought they rented out the entire home until a man from the basement tried forcing his way in.
Mobile Program Offers Critical Dental Services
A mobile dental program is providing a convenient alternative for thousands of Rhode Island children who would otherwise be without much-needed dental care. A 40-foot long, eight-foot-wide truck called the “Molar Express,” equipped with two mobile dental units, was donated by the New England chapter of the Ronald Mac- Donald House of Charities, which partners with local nonprofits and healthcare agencies by providing resources that can be directed to traditionally underprivileged communities.
