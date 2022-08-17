Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
How to download Outlook emails to computer
Microsoft Outlook isn’t just all about making it possible for users to view their emails and respond to them. The application, whether it be the desktop or web version, is more than capable of allowing its users to download emails to their computers with ease. This is a good idea because some folks prefer to have important email messages on their computer or uploaded to their cloud storage provider of choice. The question is, how can we get the job done using Outlook?
technewstoday.com
How to Change Color in Photoshop?
While Photoshop allows you to manipulate images in countless ways, changing the color of an object is one of the most basic and essential tasks in Photoshop. Also, if you are using Photoshop for design purposes, you will most likely need to change the color of the subject multiple times. However, if you are confused as to which tools to use for a better result, we are here to help you out.
technewstoday.com
How to Calculate Days Between Two Dates in Excel
Microsoft Excel has different functions to carry out specific calculations in its spreadsheets. Among these several functions, the DATEDIF function calculates the number of days, months, and years between two cells. In this article, we will be discussing how you can calculate the total number of days, months, and years...
technewstoday.com
How Do I Fix 0xc000000f Error in Windows?
The 0xc000000f error occurs if BCD (Boot Configuration Data) file is not present or the system can’t read this file. The error is usually accompanied by a “BCD file is missing or contains error” or the “Required file is missing or contains errors” message. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
technewstoday.com
How to Enable/Disable Windows Search
Windows Search is a great feature that helps you avoid having to go through all the path directories to access a file or a folder. However, you may have to disable this feature in some scenarios. For instance, you may want to restrict user access to search if you want to create a limited environment domain.
technewstoday.com
How to See Deleted Notifications on iPhone?
We receive many notifications in a day, and sometimes we clear them without even taking a look at them. If you have deleted an important notification from your lock screen accidentally, then you might be wishing to have a time machine. That’s not really possible, but we can help you retrieve past notifications in other possible ways.
technewstoday.com
How to Remap Keyboard Keys on Windows
If one or more of your keys are broken or your favorite key is too far to reach normally, you can remap that key to a different button. You may also want to disable some keys to stop your PC from interfering with your gameplay, such as the Windows key.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
How to Print Double Sided on Mac?
As Mac supports duplex printing, it lifts off the burden of rummaging through your pages and you no longer have to manually flip individual pages over and over again. All you have to do is determine what you want to print on which side, and it automatically does the work for you!
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Task Manager Has Been Disabled by Your Administrator”
Whenever an application freezes or the system become unresponsive, you can use task manager to terminate its processes to get out of the troublesome situation. But if the task manager is inaccessible and instead shows you the error message “Task Manager Has Been Disabled by Your Administrator”, an administrator has most probably disabled it in the group policy editor.
technewstoday.com
How to Download Entire Website?
Imagine you’re reading a long article on a website, but you suddenly have to leave for a trip. Any interruption while reading a good article is not something you enjoy. Since it requires an active internet connection to access and read articles on the webpage, you would ideally want to save or download a webpage instead.
technewstoday.com
VirtualBox Drag And Drop Not Working? Try These Fixes
VirtualBox’s Drag and Drop (DnD) is a very popular and convenient feature, but it also has several requirements for working properly that most users aren’t aware of. First off, drag and drop is only properly supported on VirtualBox 5.0 and newer versions. Only experimental support for Linux guest operating systems was included in older versions.
technewstoday.com
How to Check the DPI of An Image in Windows
For a crisper and higher-quality image, it is crucial for photographers to pay close attention to the DPI. In Windows devices, it’s pretty simple to check the DPI of the images. The file explorer and image properties will give you this information easily. However, the downside is that these...
komando.com
10 bad iPhone default settings you should change today
Your devices come preloaded with settings and apps that can slow things down. This is especially true with new PCs, which have many programs that start automatically as soon as you boot it up. Windows comes with many preloaded programs that you’ll never use. Are you faxing stuff from your...
technewstoday.com
How to Make a Template on Notion
If you love planning, organizing, and customization, Notion is your best friend. What makes this tool so unique is that there are basic blocks that you can work around with however you like. It is effortless to write, create, and share pages that look aesthetically pleasing without many restrictions like other platforms.
technewstoday.com
Fix: BSOD Page Fault in Non paged Area
BSOD Page fault in the nonpaged area is the error code that you receive during the dreaded blue screen of death. It is a critical error related to your memory. This error usually resolves itself after a quick restart. However, in certain situations, it could persist. While the error “Page...
The Windows Club
How to create a Bookmark to restart Chrome, Edge or Opera
If you’re having web-browser issues (like freezing, not responding, high CPU/Disk/Memory usage) on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you can simply restart the browser without losing tabs. In this post, we will show you how to create a Bookmark to restart Chrome, Edge, or Opera. How to...
technewstoday.com
How to Save Clipboard Images on Mac, Windows, Linux
When you screenshot/copy an image from the web or your local storage, it is stored in Clipboard. The contents on the clipboard are not stored permanently, so you have to save them onto your system disk manually. However, your computer most probably has a built-in application to do so. You...
technewstoday.com
How to Install and Run VMware Fusion on Mac
The VMware Fusion application on a Mac computer is designed to run another operating system simultaneously with the macOS. This virtualized OS can then be used in a manner similar to an actual physical computer. The virtual machine (virtualized OS) operates using the VMware software. The operating system can be...
technewstoday.com
How to Make a Welcome Channel in Discord?
Do you want to create a channel that will show a welcome message when someone joins your server? With the help of built-in features and several bots in your discord server, we will teach you to make a welcome channel in Discord. This article includes the most common ways to...
Comments / 0