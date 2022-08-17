Read full article on original website
Engadget
Nexus Mods bans 'Spider-Man Remastered' patch that replaced in-game Pride flags
The website's admin also banned the modder who made it. Nexus Mods, a popular mod database, has posted a strongly worded update about the Spider-Man Remastered patch that was created to remove Pride flags in-game. The website's administrator, Dark0ne, has revealed that the mod was uploaded by a sock puppet under the name "Mike Hawk." They said the fact that it was added to the database by a secondary account shows the uploader's intent to troll and demonstrates their understanding that it would not be allowed on the database. As such, the website has decided to remove the patch from its repository and to ban both the user's main account and sock puppet.
The Nintendo 64 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo 64 is arguably one of the most influential gaming consoles ever produced. Nintendo's fifth generation gave gamers a wide collection of classic and innovative games such as "Goldeneye 007," "Super Mario 64," and "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time," among a plethora of others. But highly influential and genre-defining games wasn't the only staple of the Nintendo 64, as the console is also known for its collection of fairly long games that can take dozens of hours for players to complete.
Best games on Xbox Game Pass to play right now
Updated every month with the best games on Xbox Game Pass right now
FIFA・
Here are the games joining and leaving PC Game Pass in August
It looks like Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass. The addition hasn't been announced officially, but the PC Game Pass account (opens in new tab) on Twitter changed its avatar to an image of a Death Stranding vista and posted a tweet that says "sometimes we just like a good landscape picture." Oh you guys.
Best Xbox Series X games to experience on Microsoft's latest console
The best Xbox Series X games you need to have in your library
IGN
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 and Sega Genesis Mini 2 - Full Game List Trailer
Here's your look at the 60 games included in the Sega Genesis Mini 2, featuring titles which span the Genesis as the SEGA CD platforms and includes new ports and previously unreleased games. The games include After Burner II, Fatal Fury 2, Golden Axe II, Phantasy Star II, Streets of Rage 3, Night Trap, Sonic The Hedgehog CD, and much more. The bonus games include previously unreleased titles Devi & Pii and Star Mobile, as well as new ports of Fantasy Zone, Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier), Spatter, Super Locomotive, and VS Puyo Puyo Sun.
protocol.com
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
The Verge
Sega reveals every game coming to the Genesis Mini 2, including the controversial Night Trap
Sega has released the full list of Sega Genesis and Sega CD games coming to the Sega Genesis Mini 2, and perhaps one of the more notable titles on the list is the controversial Night Trap. Night Trap is a full-motion video game originally released in 1992 that has hallmarks...
NME
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will release worldwide in October with 61 games
Sega has confirmed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch later this year, and feature over 60 titles including Streets Of Rage 3 and Ecco The Dolphin. The Mega Drive Mini 2 will release in Europe on October 27, the same day the Genesis Mini 2 releases in North America.
hypebeast.com
Sega Reveals Lineup of 60 Games Arriving on the Genesis Mini 2
Sega has unveiled the full lineup of 60 games coming to the Genesis Mini 2. Among the roster of titles is Sonic 3D Blast, The Revenge of Shinobi, Night Trap and more. The interactive fiction game Night Trap dates back to 1992. Based on the slasher film genre, the game is considered controversial for its depictions of violence, as its graphics are made up of live-action footage. In the game, the user plays as a Sega Control Attack Teamagent investigating the disappearance of five teenage girls.
How Nintendo Conquered the Gaming World
Before Nintendo burrowed its way into millions of homes, it had to win over retailers in New York City—and the difficulty level was set to 'almost impossible.'
IGN
Game Scoop! 687: The Best Indie Games on PS+ Right Now
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Colin Stevens, and John Davison -- are discussing Cursed to Golf, Metroid, PlayStation Plus indies, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Seemingly Getting PlayStation Console Exclusive
A popular game that is exclusive to PlayStation consoles could soon be coming to the PC tier of Xbox Game Pass. In the past, we've seen a handful of PlayStation exclusives eventually make the transition to Xbox consoles after a long enough period of time. In fact, this will be happening once again in late 2022 when Solar Ash, The Pathless, and Maquette all land on Game Pass. And while these titles will all be playable on Xbox consoles, this newly-leaked title in mention instead seems likely only be heading to Game Pass for PC.
technewstoday.com
Best 22 PSVR Games in 2022
The money you invested into the pricy virtual-reality headsets needs to mean something. So, now that you’re here join us and check the best 20 PSVR games in 2022. VR games are unique, although they can be a bit clumsy. Because of the perspective, they can immerse you into the craziest, scariest, and most creative experiences.
happygamer.com
Game Pass Will Soon Include Death Stranding
Death Stranding by Kojima Productions will be available on Game Pass for PC starting on August 23, according to 505 Games. The original release of Hideo Kojima’s widely regarded and genre-defying epic “falls in the Microsoft ecosystem for the first time, accessible to viewers registered to the PC version of Xbox Game Pass,” according to a media release from 505 Games.
IGN
Death Stranding Is Coming to Xbox PC Game Pass Next Week
Death Stranding is officially coming to Xbox PC Game Pass on August 23, following recent speculation about the PlayStation console exclusive's appearance on a Microsoft service. Developer Kojima Productions and publisher 505 Games announced that the original version of Death Stranding (so not the upgraded director's cut) will be available...
Sega to Adapt Space Channel 5, Comix Zone as Movies
Sega and Picturestart will adapt two of the publishers cult-classic '90s titles for the big screen.
Best arcade games on Android in 2022
Arcade games encompass many genres, from sidescrolling shooters to epic racing games. However, discovering the best Android games that offer all the arcade action you require is a pain since the Play Store is allergic to game discovery. This is why we here at Android Police have compiled a hand-picked selection of our favorite Arcade games to help everyone find the titles that are indeed worth playing. So if you've been on the hunt for some excellent mobile games that call back to the simpler times of arcades, you've come to the right place. Let's dig in!
itechpost.com
Death Stranding To Arrive on Microsoft’s PC Game Pass on Aug. 23
Death Stranding will soon come to the PC Game Pass. Microsoft's official PC Game Pass Twitter account has recently announced that Hideo Kojima's action adventure "strand" game will arrive on Microsoft's PC Game Pass next week. Death Stranding was previously released as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in 2019 before it...
