What is Windows Fast Startup? Should You Disable It
Windows fast startup is a kernel-only hibernation that significantly reduces the boot time when you next start your computer. It is also known as hybrid shutdown. This feature was introduced with Windows 8 and has now become one of the key features of the Windows operating system. If you have...
4 Ways to Show Folder Size In Windows
It’s necessary to check the folder sizes to determine whether they are using up too much storage space. Additionally, you would also want to view the folder sizes if you were transferring a folder over the internet or into another storage device. Fortunately, seeing the folder sizes is very...
How to Enable/Disable Windows Search
Windows Search is a great feature that helps you avoid having to go through all the path directories to access a file or a folder. However, you may have to disable this feature in some scenarios. For instance, you may want to restrict user access to search if you want to create a limited environment domain.
How to Fix “Out of Disk Space” Error in Windows
You’ll get a notification showing “Low Disk Space” or “You are running out of disk space” on Windows OS whenever a particular local drive doesn’t have much free space. This may not seem like a problem if you don’t want to store any additional...
How to Save Clipboard Images on Mac, Windows, Linux
When you screenshot/copy an image from the web or your local storage, it is stored in Clipboard. The contents on the clipboard are not stored permanently, so you have to save them onto your system disk manually. However, your computer most probably has a built-in application to do so. You...
How To Fix Port 22: Connection Refused Error
Port 22: Connection Refused is a common SSH error that generally happens because users try to connect to the wrong port. The default SSH port is 22, but it’s generally changed to something else due to security concerns. As such, when users try to connect to port 22 (by default), they inevitably encounter this error.
What is Core Sync on Mac? Why Does It Have High CPU
When you install the Adobe Creative Cloud application, CoreSync is automatically installed on your computer. And, if you have a habit of using the Creative Cloud, chances are, the CoreSync process is eating up your Mac’s CPU. Usually, when the CoreSync is using a high CPU percentage, you’ll notice...
How to Remap Keyboard Keys on Windows
If one or more of your keys are broken or your favorite key is too far to reach normally, you can remap that key to a different button. You may also want to disable some keys to stop your PC from interfering with your gameplay, such as the Windows key.
How to Print Double Sided on Mac?
As Mac supports duplex printing, it lifts off the burden of rummaging through your pages and you no longer have to manually flip individual pages over and over again. All you have to do is determine what you want to print on which side, and it automatically does the work for you!
How to Check the DPI of An Image in Windows
For a crisper and higher-quality image, it is crucial for photographers to pay close attention to the DPI. In Windows devices, it’s pretty simple to check the DPI of the images. The file explorer and image properties will give you this information easily. However, the downside is that these...
VGA to HDMI Not Working: 6 Ways to Fix It
If you have an old CPU or laptop with VGA output that you need to connect to a monitor or external display that can only input a HDMI signal, then you will need a VGA to HDMI converter (adapter). However, as an external attachment, there might arise issues with the device that might prevent it from working properly.
