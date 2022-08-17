Read full article on original website
PHOTOS – Todd Central in 4th Region All A Volleyball
The Todd Central Lady Rebels were in Russellville Saturday playing in the 4th Region All A Classic volleyball tournament. YSE was there and got these pics from the day.
Lady Warriors Keep Rolling with Sweep of Foundation Christian
After coming off a hard-fought five set win over Caldwell County Thursday night in one of the biggest wins since Heritage Christian began KHSAA competition in 2021, you could have understood if the Lady Warriors might have had a letdown on the volleyball court Friday night. However, that was far from the case.
Hites Show Their Might in Lady Wildcat Romp Over Todd Central
Lania Hite’s assault on the opposition’s net continued Thursday night. The Trigg County junior scored five goals to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 9-1 win over Todd County Central at Josh Nichols Field. Hite’s first goal six minutes into the contest was the 50th of her career...
Lady Lyons Roll to 7-0 Victory at Union County
Three different players each had two goals as Lyon County’s girls rolled 7-0 at Union County on Thursday. Anna White had two goals and an assist while Marley Norwood and Alice Smith each found the net twice to help Lyon improve to 2-2. Kyndal Hubbard had the other goal...
VIDEO – Waldron Talks Significance of Win Over Caldwell County
Thursday night turned out to be a big night for the Heritage Christian Lady Warriors. Playing KHSAA competition for just the second season, the Lady Warriors upended Caldwell County in a five-set battle. Coach Grace Waldron notes that the win is a significant moment for HCA.
Ohio County Blanks Wildcats 10-0
Ohio County scored five goals in each half to hand Trigg County a 10-0 setback Thursday at Josh Nichols Field. The Eagles wasted little time getting on the scoreboard with Gavin Peach scoring three minutes into the contest. Ohio County (1-2) scored four goals on their first five shots. Christian...
Hoptown Tigers Rally for 2-1 Win at Webster County
Hopkinsville overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to post a 2-1 win over Webster County in boys’ soccer Thursday night in Dixon. Rodrigo Jimenez gave the homestanding Trojans their halftime edge with his first-half goal. However, Hoptown’s Miguel Magana scored a PK to tie it close to midway through the...
Fort Campbell Volleyball Shuts Out Trigg for First Win
The Fort Campbell volleyball team may have been happy to see Trigg County’s bus pull in on Thursday, with the Lady Falcons’ only two victories last season coming against the Lady Wildcats. If the Lady Falcons weren’t happy when Trigg arrived, they were undoubtedly in a good mood...
Rebels Beat Franklin-Simpson for First Time Since 2012
The Todd County Central Rebels are now off to one of the best starts in the history of the school’s soccer program. The Rebels had to work extra but still managed to pick up a huge district win Thursday night, getting past Franklin-Simpson 2-1 in penalty kicks. The win...
It’s ‘My Oh Mya’ as Heritage Upends Caldwell County in Five Sets
It was a match in which both teams looked to be in trouble at one point, but found a way to rally back. In arguably their biggest win since beginning KHSAA competition, the Heritage Christian Lady Warriors picked up a hard-earned home court five set win over the Caldwell County Lady Tigers Thursday night, 25-20, 25-12, 23-25, 21-25, 15-8.
Madisonville, Henderson Ranked 1-2 in Preseason Region Volleyball Poll
Madisonville has been voted the preseason number one team in the Second Region by the members of the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association. The Lady Maroons graduated one starter from last year’s 21-9 team that advanced to the region tournament semifinals. Henderson County, winners of six of the last seven...
Rebel Golfers Take Quad-Match at Western Hills (w/PHOTOS)
Jase Paul Hampton led the way with a 39 and the Todd County Central boys’ golf team used a steady performance to take 1st-place at a quad-match with UHA, Christian County, and Hopkinsville on Thursday at Western Hills. Cole Sawyers finished a stroke back of Hampton with a 40,...
Riggs Lowest for Hoptown Golf at Western Hills (w/PHOTOS)
Andrew Riggs and Joey Falco finished 2nd and 3rd individually, and the Hopkinsville boys’ golf team finished runners-up at a quad-match at Western Hills Golf Course on Thursday. Riggs fired a 37 to finish three strokes back of Christian County’s Landon Hunt in 1st-place. Falco finished with a 38,...
Foster, Shouse Lead Blazer Golfers at Western Hills (w/PHOTOS)
Wade Foster and Luke Shouse went lowest for the UHA boys’ golf team at a quad-match with Christian County, Hopkinsville, and Todd County Central on Thursday at Western Hills Golf Course. Both Foster and Shouse finished with a 42, eight shots back of Christian County’s Landon Hunt in 1st...
Football Friday Night: 8-19-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Football Friday Night is BACK! Mohammad Ahmad and Ana Medina break down and recap an exciting series of finishes to open the high school football season. Final:. Allen-County Scottsville 16. Logan County 26. Final:. Warren East 41. White House-Heritage (TN) 7. Final:. Spring Hill (TN)...
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Heritage Christian vs Caldwell County
Heritage Christian and Caldwell County met in a regional volleyball battle Thursday night. The Lady Warriors outlasted the Lady Tigers for a five-set win. Check out some of the action in this video.
Colonels Make It Three Straight With Win at Russellville
It’s amazing what a difference it makes on the soccer field when the ball begins to find the net. After only scoring 11 goals all of last season, the Christian County Colonels have now scored 16 in less than two weeks of the 2022 season. The latest six came Thursday night as the Colonels rolled past Russellville 6-0.
Christian, Todd counties red again on COVID map
Christian and Todd counties are red again on the COVID community spread level map, in addition to much of the remainder of western Kentucky. Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Lyon counties are also red, while Trigg and Caldwell counties are now in the yellow. Governor Andy Beshear is hopeful the state as...
Texas man drowns in Kentucky lake
The victim was identified as 62-year-old Mark Younger of Bandera, Texas, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hoptown Offense a No-Show in Loss at Ballard (w/PHOTOS)
Hopkinsville opened the football season with a loss to 6A Ballard for the second season in a row on Friday, and just as they did last season at the Stadium of Champions, the Tigers struggled to move the ball against a swarming Bruin defense in a 22-0 defeat. Hoptown’s Daisjaun...
