Wildcats win season opener Finding out about Ellie Nelson Weekly Sports Calendar Ge...

DANBURY – West Stokes opened its’ volleyball season with a 3-0 sweep over county-rival North Stokes on Monday and spoiled new Viking coach Kierston Garner’s home debut. The Wildcats won the first set 25-17 and then handily took sets two and three 25-13, 25-12.
KING – Ellie Nelson is a two-sport athlete at West Stokes and is looking forward to a good volleyball season and meeting new friends throughout her senior year.
August 18 – North Stokes women’s tennis vs. West Stokes – 4 p.m.; South Stokes women’s tennis vs. North Surry – 4 p.m.; North Stokes volleyball vs. Bethany – 4:40 p.m.; West Stokes men’s soccer at North Surry – 5:30 p.m.; South Stokes JV football vs. West Stokes – 7 p.m.
WALNUT COVE – South Stokes’ Sydney Mounce has been playing volleyball since the third grade and is looking forward to her senior season and then graduation next spring.
WINSTON-SALEM – Burt Myers continued his hot streak Saturday night, and Jonathan Brown picked up his fifth win of the season as both drivers split the twin 50-lap races in the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A wild night of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium included the youngest ever winner in track history getting his second win of the season in the Sportsman Division.
HICKORY — The Carolina Cardinals Triad 12U Softball Team posted four shutout victories to win a recent tournament.
August 12 – Sauras Football Jamboree (North Surry, North Stokes, High Point Christian, Trinity, and West Davidson); West Stokes football vs. Surry Central scrimmage – 6 p.m.
KING – Mikayla Nixon is a four-sport athlete at West Stokes. She is looking forward to spending more time with friends that she has known her whole life because come next year Nixon and her long-time friends will all begin new chapters in their lives.
With high school volleyball around the corner, there are five players to lookout for in Stokes County: West Stokes’ Presley Barker and Addison Burcham, South Stokes’ Madison Wilson and Sydney Mounce, and North Stokes’ Lexie Knight.
WINSTON-SALEM – With a rough start to his season, many people questioned why 10-time champ Burt Myers wasn’t performing well in 2022.
WALNUT COVE – South Stokes’ Madison Wilson is a two-sport athlete for the Sauras. She plays softball and volleyball and is looking to enjoy every moment of her senior year.
