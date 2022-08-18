ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google invests $1.5bn in crypto companies, new data reveals

By Anthony Cuthbertson
 3 days ago

Google ’s parent company Alphabet invested more than any other public firm in blockchain and crypto companies between September 2021 and June 2022, according to a new report.

Figures compiled by market intelligence firm Blockdata revealed the US tech giant poured $1.5 billion into the space over nine months, focussing on just four blockchain companies: Fireblocks, Dapper Labs, Voltage and Digital Currency Group.

Other major investors included financial firms BlackRock and Morgan Stanley, who invested more than $2 billion combined, as well as South Korean electronics behemoth Samsung, who invested nearly $1 billion across 13 blockchain companies.

The 40 public companies tracked by Blockdata between September and June invested approximately $6 billion into a total of 61 blockchain and cryptocurrency startups.

Banks and financial institutions made up a large proportion of the public companies investing in the technology, with Blockdata noting that the corporations are exploring specific use cases that complement their core offerings.

“Banks have started to increase their exposure to crypto and blockchain services given increased client demand,” Blockdata wrote in a blog post.

“This has led them to make investments in crypto custody, asset management, and trading. As for traditional corporations (Samsung, Microsoft, etc.), they are already supportive of the blockchain landscape, as indicated by the funding trend over the years. Now, it is a matter of finding innovative companies and portfolios that add value to their core business growth and consolidation.”

Many of the companies that received investment offer some form of nonfungible token (NFT) technology, the data shows, with funding going towards Web3 solutions for industries including gaming, arts and entertainment.

The Independent

Charles says climate change ‘cannot be solved’ without China

The Prince of Wales has said climate change “simply cannot be solved without China” as he welcomed the inauguration of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) China Council.The SMI was launched by Charles in 2020 and brings together international figures from the private, public and philanthropic sectors to find ways to rapidly decarbonise the global economy and make the transition to sustainable markets.In a video message, the prince said the future of humanity depends on “an ever more urgent solution”.Your collective action through the SMI China Council will play a vital role in the global transition to a greener economyCharlesHe said:...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

First Australian gas in six years to land on UK shores

The first Australian gas shipment to Europe in more than half a decade is set to dock in the south of England on Monday, as gas shortages bite across the continent.The Attalos gas tanker is set to pull into the Isle of Grain terminal in Kent, by the mouth of the Thames during the day.It brings a rare cargo of liquified natural gas (LNG) from Australia to Europe, the first in six years, according to data from Bloomberg.Some of the gas is likely to be used in the UK straight away, but much of it will probably flow to Europe...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Consumers enjoyed summer spending before autumn price rises – Nationwide

People spent more money and made more transactions last month as they made the most of the warm weather and the start of the summer holidays, according to Nationwide’s report into members’ monthly spending.Consumers spent more on holidays, leisure activities like watching sporting events, and buying new clothes in July amid a spell of hot weather in the UK.Meanwhile, eating and drinking spending was up by 8% compared with June as people enjoyed socialising with family and friends in pubs and restaurants, the building society found.It came after households cut back across the board on essentials and non-essentials in the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Cineworld theater chain confirms it's considering bankruptcy

Cineworld Group PLC, one of the world's largest movie theater chains, said Monday that it is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and similar actions elsewhere.The British company, which owns Regal Cinemas in the United States and operates in 10 countries, said bankruptcy is one option it is weighing to help preserve a business that has struggled to rebound from the impact of COVID-19 restrictions.Cineworld said it's holding talks with major stakeholders such as lenders. It expects operations to run normally following any filing and “ultimately to continue its business over the longer term with...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

