The Presidio Theatre Will Host Two Free Movie Screenings This Weekend

By Jamie Ferrell
 3 days ago

San Francisco’s Presidio Theatre is a charming hidden gem that you’ll want to put on your radar this fall. There are two free movie screenings coming up this weekend, as well as a variety of comedy and musical performances through October including the New Century Chamber Orchestra and a tribute to Paul McCartney.

“We are proud to present a fall season lineup that digs deep into some of the serious issues of our time, using the power of popular and traditional cultures to shine a light on how the arts reflect, shape and transform our world for the better,” said Presidio Theatre Executive Director Robert Martin.

Fall 2022 season

Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • 7pm Thursday, August 18
  • FREE – advance registration recommended
  • Screening of the critically-acclaimed 2022 film Everything Everywhere All At Once

In The Plaza: Madeline Kenney and Shannon Lay

  • 5pm Friday, August 19
  • FREE – advance registration recommended
  • Outdoor concert in the Presidio Theatre plaza with food trucks and complimentary beer tasting

Chicken Run

  • 2pm Sunday, August 21
  • FREE – advance registration recommended
  • Screening of the beloved award-winning film Chicken Run

New Century Chamber Orchestra

  • 7:30pm Friday, September 16; 7:30pm Saturday, September 17; 3pm Sunday, September 18
  • Tickets starting at $30
  • New Century Chamber Orchestra presents Berlin 1938: Broadcasts from a Vanishing Society

Dancing Earth

  • 7pm Saturday, September 24; 2pm Sunday, September 25
  • Tickets starting at $25
  • Mixed-heritage dance company Dancing Earth presents Between Underground & Skyworld

Not a Genuine Black Man

  • 7pm Friday, September 30; 7pm Saturday, October 1
  • Tickets starting at $25
  • Comedian Brian Copeland presents a funny and insightful one-man show about growing up in the Bay Area
Image via Presidio Theatre

Stroll Down Penny Lane

  • 7:30pm Saturday, October 8
  • Tickets starting at $25
  • Live musical performance tribute to the life and music of Paul McCartney

Resistance Films by Judith Ehrlich: The Boys Who Said No!

  • 7pm Friday, October 14
  • Tickets starting at $15
  • Screening of The Boys Who Said No! and Q&A with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Judith Ehrlich

Resistance Films by Judith Ehrlich: The Most Dangerous Man in America

  • 7pm Saturday, October 15
  • Tickets starting at $15
  • Screening of the Oscar-nominated film The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers

Sleeping Beauty

  • December 1-30
  • Tickets starting at $20
  • A wild musical reimagining of Sleeping Beauty by Panto in the Presidio

About the Presidio Theatre

The U.S. Army built the Presidio Theatre back in 1939 on the Presidio’s Main Post. It served the servicemen and their families living on the Presidio military base for over 6 decades before eventually falling vacant in 1994. After 25 years of disuse, it underwent a $44 million renovation in 2017 and even received a Preservation Design Award for rehabilitation in 2021. These days the 600-seat community theater is an essential community venue serving thousands of public school children and teachers, as well as local performance groups and artists.

Featured image: Via Presidio Theatre

