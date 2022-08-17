ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Californians are urged to conserve electricity today as temperatures could soar to triple digits

By Jason Hanna, Aya Elamroussi, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Washington state's King County declares monkeypox a public health emergency

Washington state's King County, which includes Seattle, declared monkeypox a public health emergency Friday, with more than 270 recorded cases, according to a proclamation from county executive Dow Constantine. The proclamation, which went into effect immediately, will help boost local health officials' response efforts to the outbreak, including by allowing...
KING COUNTY, WA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Florida officials seize $12.8 million worth of drugs, arrest 85 in a two-year undercover investigation

Eighty-five suspects were arrested and over $12.8 million in drugs were confiscated in a two-year undercover drug trafficking investigation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said on Friday. The investigation entitled, "Operation Flying Ice," stemmed from a September 2020 search warrant in Winter Haven, Florida, that netted just one pound of...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

An Alabama GOP county chair apologizes for posting an elephant logo with KKK imagery. The local NAACP wants him off the school board

A county NAACP chapter in northern Alabama is calling for the resignation of a school board member and local Republican Party chairman, who says his sharing on social media of a GOP elephant logo that included KKK imagery was unintended. The Facebook page of the Lawrence County Republican Party had...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy