Max Castillo strikes out three in loss Thursday
Max Castillo pitched five inning, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three in Kansas City’s 7-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday. Castillo made Thursday’s start in place of the recently demoted Brad Keller and pitched well enough to win. However, he fell victim to the Royals’ stagnant offense who couldn’t muster their lone run until after the aforementioned Keller had imploded for five runs in 2/3 innings and put the game out of reach. Castillo’s 6’2”, 280-pound frame establishes a big presence on the mound and if he remains in the rotation, his next start would likely come Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
Paolo Espino lasts 4 1/3 innings on mound Friday against Padres
Paolo Espino lasted 4 1/3 innings on the mound for the Nationals Friday, allowing three runs on three hits while also walking four and striking out four in the Nationals' 6-3 win over the Padres. Fantasy Impact:. Espino has allowed three or more runs in three of his last four...
Blake Snell earns no-decision in loss to Nationals Friday
Padres SP Blake Snell struck out seven while earning no decision in Friday's loss to the Nationals. He lasted five innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks. Snell was cruising through the first three innings, holding a 1-0 lead. Then things came off the rails a bit. He allowed three runs on five hits over the next two innings. The Padres later got him off the hook thanks to a two-run double from Manny Machado. Snell will face the Royals on the road next week.
Mike Trout (back) activated from IL Friday
The Angels have officially activated Mike Trout from the 10-day IL as reported by SoCal News Group’s Jeff Fletcher. (Jeff Fletcher on Twitter) Trout originally went on the injured list on July 18 with a sore left rib cage. He was later diagnosed with a costovertebral dysfunction on his T5 vertebrae, a rare spinal condition originally feared to be career-threatening. Trout will have to manage it for the rest of his life but it will not end his career at this point. Trout was slashing .270/.368/.599 with 24 home runs, 51 RBI, 55 runs scored, and 39 walks in 321 plate appearances before hitting the IL. Trout missed 30 games during his IL stint but is expected to be in Friday’s starting lineup for their series opener in Detroit.
Lucas Giolito roughed up by the Astros Thursday
Lucas Giolito pitched three innings, allowing seven earned runs, eight hits, and one walk Thursday. He struck out five Astros and tallied his seventh loss of the season. Thursday was definitely not a banner day for Giolito or any member of the White Sox pitching staff, allowing 21 earned runs in total. The 28-year-old has a 5.34 ERA, .291 OBA, and a 10.21 K/9 ratio in 22 games this season. Fantasy managers should try and find a better option if possible.
Zac Gallen strikes out 12 in Thursday's win over Giants
Zac Gallen tossed 7 1/3 shutout innings for the Diamondbacks Thursday, allowing just four hits while also striking out 12 in the Diamondbacks' 5-0 win over the Giants. Gallen has been absolutely dominant on the mound for the Diamondbacks over his last seven starts, posting a 0.72 WHIP and 1.18 ERA with 48 strikeouts over that span (5-0). The right-hander has been a strong starting option all season for fantasy managers, posting a 2.78 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 132 strikeouts in 23 starts (9-2) on the mound this season.
Giancarlo Stanton to begin rehab assignment Saturday
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Giancarlo Stanton will play in Minor League rehab games for Double-A Somerset against the Bowie Baysox on Saturday and Sunday according to MLB.con’s Bryan Hoch. (Bryan Hoch, MLB.com) Fantasy Impact:. Stanton will DH in both games in Bowie over the weekend and...
Antonio Senzatela exits with apparent leg injury Thursday
Antonio Senzatela exited Thursday afternoon’s start against the Cardinals after suffering an apparent left leg injury in the 2nd inning as reported by the Denver Post’s Patrick Saunders. (Patrick Saunders on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. Antonio Senzatela was helped off the field after injuring his leg attempting to...
Robbie Grossman homers in second straight on Wednesday
Grossman knocked a 100.5 mph, 366 ft. home run in the seventh inning to score William Contreras and Vaughn Grissom and get the Braves to within one run but ultimately the team fell to the Mets. It was his second home run in as many nights after going 41 games without a bomb. Grossman is seeing an uptick in playing time recently but can generally be left of the wire as he's having a down year after hitting 23 home runs and stealing 20 bases last season. Overall this season he is hitting .211/.320/.309/ with four home runs, 28 RBI and three steals over 298 at-bats.
Yordan Alvarez removed Friday due to illness
It was unclear why Alvarez was removed from the game initially, but now we have a little more information. More information will come sooner than later, but this is obviously not good news for the Astros slugger. Mauricio Dubon initially replaced Alvarez but was later replaced by Jake Meyers.
Zach Davies tosses five strong innings on mound Wednesday against Giants
Zach Davies tossed five strong innings on the mound for the Diamondbacks Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits while also walking two and striking out six in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 win over the Giants. Fantasy Impact:. Davies has allowed three runs or less in three of four August starts...
Marcell Ozuna arrested for DUI
Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for DUI and booked into Gwinnett County Jail on Friday morning, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic. (David O'Brien on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Ozuna's off-the-field troubles persist. As O'Brien notes, his latest arrest comes "less than 15 months after his arrest on domestic-violence...
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Vinnie Pasquantino, Brett Baty, William Contreras (2022)
As we approach the final month of the MLB season, it’s getting harder and harder to find new players to write about here on the waiver wire. But that’s ok because some of the players I’ve talked about before are still rostered in way fewer leagues than they ought to be! And don’t worry, there are also some fresh faces like Brett Baty, David Peterson and Braxton Garrett this week.
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday (8/19) PREMIUM
Friday night is a fantastic night for MLB DFS, namely for gamers who love massive slates. As usual, tonight’s slate is gigantic, including 14 games and beginning at 7:05 pm ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. So allow this piece to help you navigate the oversized player pool and make informed lineup decisions.
Eduardo Rodriguez (personal matters) reinstated from restricted list Friday
The Detroit Tigers announced Friday that they have reinstated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez from the restricted list. (Tigers PR on Twitter) Rodriguez had originally gone on the IL back in May with a rib injury. He was set to return I. June when Detroit granted his request for a leave to deal with a marital issue that has only been publicly addressed as “personal matters.” The lefty is back and carries a record of 1-3 with a 4.38 ERA across four starts. He is scheduled to start Sunday in the series finale against the Angels. Detroit has designated RHP Wily Peralta for assignment in a corresponding roster move to make room for Rodriguez.
Elvis Andrus signing with White Sox
Elvis Andrus is signing with the Chicago White Sox and is expected to join the team in Cleveland on Friday according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. (Jeff Passan on Twitter) Andrus has cleared waivers after being released by Oakland this week. His release follows his voicing of anger towards his recent cut in playing time over the weekend. Andrus will take over immediately as shortstop with Tim Anderson sidelined with a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand and is now expected to miss most of the rest of the regular season. Andrus is slashing .237/.301/.373 with eight home runs, 30 RBI, 41 runs scored, and seven stolen bases this season. He will begin his White Sox career in Cleveland where is 65-for-172 (.378) with 10 home runs, 24 RBI, 31 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in 45 career games at Progressive Field so he’s in a prime position to make a good first impression on his new team. His career numbers in Cleveland make him a solid DFS play this weekend.
