Elvis Andrus is signing with the Chicago White Sox and is expected to join the team in Cleveland on Friday according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. (Jeff Passan on Twitter) Andrus has cleared waivers after being released by Oakland this week. His release follows his voicing of anger towards his recent cut in playing time over the weekend. Andrus will take over immediately as shortstop with Tim Anderson sidelined with a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand and is now expected to miss most of the rest of the regular season. Andrus is slashing .237/.301/.373 with eight home runs, 30 RBI, 41 runs scored, and seven stolen bases this season. He will begin his White Sox career in Cleveland where is 65-for-172 (.378) with 10 home runs, 24 RBI, 31 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in 45 career games at Progressive Field so he’s in a prime position to make a good first impression on his new team. His career numbers in Cleveland make him a solid DFS play this weekend.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO