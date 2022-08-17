Kids bike day planned to honor long-time organizer

The Orland Raceway, located at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, will host a kids bike day on Saturday.

“During intermission of the races, the track will be open for any child that has a bike and helmet to come down to compete,” read a statement from organizers.

The bike race day event is open to all children ages three to 14 years of age.

According to organizers, there will be several age-based divisions and the top three finishers from each division will win a trophy.

“This is a great experience for kids of all ages,” said organizers.

This year’s event will be a little different than previous years, according to organizers, because of the Orland Raceway loss of Barbara Crain, who was not only a huge supporter of the racing community but of the local community as well and organized this event for years prior to her passing.

“Over the years Barbara has taken on the kids bike night making sure each child has the best time,” said organizers. “... Barbara had a goal every year to see that each child in attendance receives a new bike and helmet. This year we are striving to reach that goal in her honor.”

To reach this goal, the Orland Raceway is asking local businesses to donate a new bike and/or helmet.

“There are so many kids in the community who would benefit from a new bike,” said organizers.

The kids bike day event will be held on Saturday at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E. Yolo St., Orland, and the grandstands will open at 5 p.m. The kids bike races will get underway at 7 p.m.

For more information, call Ashley Amaro at 530-782-0529 or email ashleyramaro07@gmail.com.