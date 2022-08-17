Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gary Busey is accused of sexual assault during a New Jersey horror conventionCheryl E PrestonMalibu, CA
5 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Improving your intentional-based exercising with weightliftingScott YonehiroBurbank, CA
Smashburger Bringing Back Popular Crispy Chicken Sandwich to 16 Stores in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
westsidetoday.com
What Are The Priciest Westside Neighborhoods?
Forbes report lists Brentwood as most expensive, followed by Beverly Crest and Pacific Palisades. While Los Angeles’ Westside is known for pricey real estate, certain areas stand out among the expensive and exclusive areas. As reported by Forbes.com, these are the four areas with the most exorbitant prices in Los Angeles’ Westside.
localemagazine.com
Savor Summer at These 9 Seafood Spots in LA Serving Delicious Lobster Rolls
Where to Get a Taste of New England in Los Angeles. Whether you like them cold with a zesty mayo or warm and drenched in butter, lobster rolls are the ultimate “sandwich” of summer. This simple yet decadent dish can be found on the menu at both upscale restaurants and laid-back seafood shacks. From brioche buns to caviar toppings, we’ve rounded up some of the best lobster rolls in LA so you can sit back, indulge and savor the last few weeks of summer. Best Lobster Rolls LA.
The Best Place to Stay in Santa Barbara Is Not on the Beach
Santa Barbara has been a quintessential escape from Los Angeles for decades, and for good reason. Getting there takes under two hours by car and about 30 minutes longer by train from downtown’s Union Station. It’s also unbelievably beautiful, with enough to do to keep you busy for a night or a lifetime. I’ve long been tempted to desert L.A. for this stretch of the California coast. For now, spending the occasional night in one of the city’s incredible hotels gives me the fix I need.
localemagazine.com
Enjoy a Splurge-Worthy Meal at These 9 Michelin-Starred Restaurants in Southern California
These Award-Winning Restaurants Will Leave You Starry-Eyed. Originally a modest, red guidebook put out by the French tire company to encourage motorists to get out and explore the open road, the Michelin Guide has since transformed into a prestigious ranking system for hotels and restaurants across the globe. Fortunately, there’s no need to book a flight for a truly remarkable meal—here are nine Michelin-starred restaurants that continue to elevate SoCal’s culinary scene. Best Michelin Restaurants SoCal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lastheplace.com
4 Health Trends Found In LA That You Can Do Anywhere
Los Angeles is known for its healthy living and active lifestyle. But you don’t have to live in LA to enjoy the benefits of these health trends! Today, we will discuss four of the most popular health trends found in LA and how you can do them anywhere. These include hiking, yoga, meditation, and juicing. So whether you’re living in Los Angeles or somewhere else, read on to learn how you can get fit and healthy from Dr Ryan Shelton Zenith Labs.
luxury-houses.net
An Elegant French Styled Tri-level Home in Manhattan Beach with Breathtaking 180-degree Views from Palos Verdes Peninsula to Malibu for Sale at $22 Million
The Home in Manhattan Beach, a one-of-a-kind custom-built estate features imported materials and fine finishes that add an element of luxury and sophistication in the Hill section is now available for sale. This home located at 500 N Poinsettia Ave, Manhattan Beach, California offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kristi Frey (Phone: 310-545-0707) at Strand Hill Christies International Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Manhattan Beach.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Court Rejects Lawsuit Against the City of Malibu Over Denial of Malibu Beach Inn Hotel Swimming Pool Project
On July 5, the Hon. James C. Chalfant dismissed the lawsuit brought by Mani MBI LLC, owners of the Malibu Beach Inn Hotel, against the City and Mayor Pro Tem Bruce Silverstein challenging the City’s denial of the hotel’s proposed swimming pool project. The Court found that the...
smobserved.com
With Homeless Camping Allowed on Private Property, Santa Monica Has Become "Slum By the Sea"
If you shudder, as you pass the infamous, filthy, dangerous, druggie-filled "Boninville" camp under the freeway at Venice and Sepulveda, or the countless homeless vagrant encampments in Hollywood, or, indeed, that horrible homeless mess under the Pico/Centinela bridge as close as Santa Monica's eastern border with West Los Angeles, well, don't take comfort by telling yourself that that can't happen here in Santa Monica. Actually, it can, and IS already happening. And it all seems to be perfectly fine with our city leaders and police, as Santa Monica continues on its path to being The Slum By The Sea.
IN THIS ARTICLE
smobserved.com
Her Dog Ate Oxycodone Walking Through Palisades Park in Santa Monica
In a Facebook post, a visitor to Santa Monica claims that her dog was poisoned by eating oxycodone, while walking through Palisades Park. She claims that as a result of eating a stray pill Chance the Rapper Burns, her Yorkie nearly died. His organs started to fail, and now he is blind.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Malibu’s Airbnb ordinance thrown out by Coastal Commission
A legal gambit drafted by Malibu Councilmember Bruce Silverstein and signed on by the Malibu City Council went down in flames before the California Coastal Commission Friday, when the Coastal Commission said all rules governing short term vacation rentals (STR) in the city were null and void. By a five...
kvta.com
Sick Sea Lion Near Silver Strand Beach
Updated--The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says they received multiple calls regarding what they described as a sick sea lion on the rocks near the sidewalk in the unincorporated community of Silver Strand Beach near Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard. They say Fish and Wildlife was aware of the situation and...
KTLA.com
Kimberly Cheng’s L.A. story embodies the American Dream
Born among four children to Cambodian refugees, KTLA 5 Kimberly Cheng’s family story embodies the American Dream. “My dad had heard about Los Angeles in Cambodia, he knew this was the land of opportunity and dreams,” Kimberly explained. “He said, ‘I want to go to L.A.!'”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Amazing Pizza Places in California
When it comes to comfort food, a lot of people would say that nothing compares to a tasty pizza. If you are one of those people that love to have a good pizza from time to time but don't want to make it themselves, I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in California that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and tourists and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh, high-quality ingredients so it comes without saying that the food tastes absolutely delicious. You don't have to take my word for it, though, so make sure to check them out yourself.
celebsbar.com
West Hollywood Cancels Annual Halloween Carnival
What’s thought to be the largest Halloween Carnival in the country will not be happening this year, according to a post on the City of West Hollywood’s website.“The City of West Hollywood is reminding the community and the region that the City’s annual Halloween Carnaval has been cancelled for 2022 in accordance with protecting health and safety during the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads an undated post on the city’s web site.Interestingly, however, West Hollywood’s annual Pride event still happened on June 3-5 this year.
2urbangirls.com
Beautiful home hits the market in Compton
COMPTON – A home has just hit the market in Compton that is perfect for a first time buyer looking for a home for their family. It literally hit the market less than an hour ago!. It features a spacious backyard which appears able to house either a pool...
Petite Peso Looks to Leave Downtown After Smashed Windows
The owners have announced they are actively looking to relocate
Le Carnaval De La Lune Is Bringing Dark Circus To L.A. This Fall
Le Carnaval de la Lune is stopping by the Heritage Museum of Orange County for one day only, bringing with it exquisite vintage cirque-themed shows and experiences. Explore the mysterious grounds of the museum and encounter the lost souls of Madame Luna’s Carnaval de la Lune if you dare… Get tickets here! Upon entering Le Carnaval de la Lune on October 1st, decor reminiscent of the fan-favorite AHS ‘Freak Show’ will plunge you into a delightfully vintage atmosphere. Its retro photo-ops, eerie circus props and costumes, as well as incredible cirque-style performances bring to life the cirque vibes of the 50s with a haunted twist. But no ‘freaks’ here: from live music to magic shows, Le Carnaval de la Lune’s entertainment features only the most talented of the L.A. cirque scene. While you’re taking in the awe-inspiring performances, you’ll get to savor a selection of decadent themed cocktails like the house’s own Snake Oil Elixir. Or perhaps you’ll fancy a walk through the carnival’s dark art marketplace? There, you’ll find creations made by over 70 curated artists and shops — each as unexpected as the next.
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles
When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
palisadesnews.com
Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash
Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
theregistrysocal.com
54-Unit Luxury Community in Brentwood to Open in Fall of 2022
LOS ANGELES, Calif. –– Respara, located in one of LA’s most distinguished neighborhoods, Brentwood, is slated to open to residents in Fall 2022. The highly anticipated collection of residences is comprised of 54 private retreats, each offering an intimate living experience and the best of the westside’s sophisticated lifestyle.
Comments / 0