‘Dream come true’: 4 News Now welcomes evening news anchor Kirstin O’Connor

4 News Now ushers in a new era in evening news, welcoming veteran anchor Kirstin O’Connor to the team.

O’Connor will anchor 4 News Now at 5, 6 and 11 with Aaron Luna and Kris Crocker. She’ll also report on issues impacting local families on tv and on KXLY’s digital platforms.

“KXLY has such a talented newsroom of journalists with decades of experience in the region,” O’Connor said. “Their commitment to excellence and the camaraderie they share in every newscast is what drew me to this team.”

O’Connor has spent the last several years anchoring morning news at WKMG in Orlando, Florida. Before that, she was an anchor and reporter in Medford, Oregon.

Even though O’Connor grew up mostly in California and graduated from the University of California, San Diego, moving to the Inland Northwest is a homecoming for her, her husband Connor Giampietri and their 18-month old daughter Gwyneth.

Giampietri grew up in Spokane and graduated from North Central High School and Washington State University.

“The Northwest is a place where our family has deep roots,” O’Connor said. “This is where we want to watch our daughter grow up. It’s an honor to get that phone call from across the country and be welcomed back home.”

O’Connor’s on-air career began in the Pacific Northwest and she’s familiar with the issues that matter to people here.

“My time reporting in Medford, Oregon was mostly spent covering wildfires. Then in Orlando, Florida every summer was hurricane season,” O’Connor said. “I am thankful for our first responders this time of year who are working to keep us safe during fire season. My husband’s father, John Giampietri, is a retired fireman who spent 33 years with Spokane Valley Fire.”

“Kirstin is not only a dynamic, experienced anchor, she’s also a warm, genuine person who will be able to easily connect and relate to the communities we serve,” said 4 News Now News Director Melissa Luck. “We’re thrilled to have an anchor with a strong local connection and a support system in place for her and her family.”

“It’s always been a dream of mine to see our daughter grow up with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and her cousins,” O’Connor said. “KXLY made that dream come true.”

O’Connor will make her on-air debut with 4 News Now on August 22 nd .

Copyright 2022 kxly.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.