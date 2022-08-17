Parents living in the state of Connecticut might be able to expect some extra cash in the mail next week if they applied in time for a tax rebate offered by the state. The child tax rebate, which was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont after the Connecticut General Assembly authorized it, will give parents $250 for each child they have, up to $750 per family. The checks for these rebate payments will be sent out starting next week, according to NBC Connecticut.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO