Washington Examiner
Indiana GOP chooses nominee for late Rep. Jackie Walorski's seat
The Indiana Republican Party selected its nominee Saturday to compete for the seat of Jackie Walorski after the Republican lawmaker was killed in a car crash earlier this month. Following a daylong caucus, over 500 precinct committee members chose Rudy Yakym as the Republican nominee for a special election to...
Washington Examiner
Hogan calls Trump-backed candidate for Maryland governor mentally unstable
Hogan calls Trump-backed candidate for Maryland governor mentally unstable. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan launched his latest attack against Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox this week, decrying the Republican nominee as being mentally unstable. Hogan, who criticized Cox after he won the GOP primary in July, referred to the Republican nominee...
Washington Examiner
Sununu says Bolduc is 'not a serious candidate,' won't endorse him
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu took aim at retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, arguing the GOP Senate hopeful is “not a serious candidate” and would make it harder for the party to unseat Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in November. Sununu, who is seeking reelection and decided against...
Washington Examiner
South Dakota correctional officers getting pay raises
(The Center Square) - The starting salary for South Dakota correctional officers will increase from $20 an hour to $23.50 an hour beginning immediately, Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday. “These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers,” Noem said in a news release....
Washington Examiner
Ron DeSantis announces 20 charged for voter fraud in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Florida Republican, announced on Thursday that 20 people in his state have been charged with voter fraud. Most of those charged hailed from Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade counties and voted in 2020 despite being prohibited from voting due to convictions of murder or sexual assault, DeSantis revealed. Voter fraud is a third-degree felony in Florida, and those convicted of it could face a fine of up to $5,000 and up to five years behind bars.
Washington Examiner
DC persists with its irrational college requirement for child care workers
Do you need a college degree to take care of toddlers? Millions of parents who never graduated can answer that question. So can millions who have graduated. So can many teenagers who babysit to make money on the side. Of course you don't. So at a time when the scarcity...
Washington Examiner
New Jersey school removes Thomas Jefferson from name over slave ownership
An elementary school in New Jersey has removed "Jefferson" from its name over former President Thomas Jefferson's history of owning slaves. Jefferson Elementary School, located in the state's South Orange-Maplewood School District, will now be known as Delia Bolden Elementary when classes begin Sept. 8. Bolden was the first black woman in the area to graduate from high school.
Washington Examiner
Teachers at Pennsylvania charter school cut ties with state teachers union
Teachers at a Pennsylvania charter school have voted to cut ties with the state teachers union after the union failed to negotiate a new collective bargaining contract. The 12-11 vote by the teachers of Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania, eliminated the Pennsylvania State Education Association as its primary labor negotiator after the union failed to negotiate a new contract with the school.
Washington Examiner
What I said (and did not say) about the underage Ohio abortion patient
When I left my work in the private sector to serve as Indiana's attorney general, I did so because I believed there was a higher calling in public service and an opportunity to make a difference for Hoosiers as a servant leader. I am incredibly proud of our team’s accomplishments over the last 20 months. On behalf of Hoosiers, we daily and successfully fight federal government overreach, prevailing in challenges to vaccine mandates. We also continue protecting Hoosiers online, battling international robocalls, and distinguishing Indiana as a protector of unborn life and women.
Washington Examiner
Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants
(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
Washington Examiner
Connecticut child tax rebate checks of $250 per child will start going out next week
Parents living in the state of Connecticut might be able to expect some extra cash in the mail next week if they applied in time for a tax rebate offered by the state. The child tax rebate, which was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont after the Connecticut General Assembly authorized it, will give parents $250 for each child they have, up to $750 per family. The checks for these rebate payments will be sent out starting next week, according to NBC Connecticut.
Washington Examiner
Equity, opportunity, and efficiency: The future of K-12 funding has arrived
Fifty years ago , public education advocates began fighting for equity in public school funding. They looked forward to a day when every student, even those from disadvantaged backgrounds, could receive a high-quality education regardless of their zip code. And while those advocates made progress in closing funding gaps, dollars and cents alone could never overcome the reality that assigning students to schools means assigning some students to schools that don’t meet their needs.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus payment 2022: Direct $200 tax refund checks hitting bank accounts for millions now
Indiana taxpayers are already receiving $200 in their bank accounts from a tax refund check, days before the checks were expected to be disbursed. Lawmakers approved the refunds during a special session earlier this month after the refund was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-IN). The Indiana Department of Revenue expected most, or even all, of the automatic payments to reach people on Wednesday and provided information for 1.5 million taxpayers to the state's banking system on Tuesday, thus starting the process.
Washington Examiner
Oregon state representative arrested at county fair for disorderly conduct
An Oregon state representative spent the night in a county jail after he was arrested at the Clackamas County Fair on disorderly conduct charges, the county sheriff's office said Thursday. State Rep. James Hieb, a Republican who represents District 39 in the state's House of Representatives, has since been released...
