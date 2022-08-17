Read full article on original website
County fair pre-sale tickets available￼
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fair will be held Sept. 15 – 18 at Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. There will be fun for the entire family including rides, exhibits, vendors, food, and live entertainment. Discount wristbands for rides are on sale now for $30 each at the Fairgrounds Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Three Farmer’s Market to choose from
KINGMAN – Sunday, August 21 Pitchfork Farmer’s Market Pitchfork Market will be hosting Dog Days of Summer Pet Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a few rescue organizations, groomers and vet clinics. Pitchfork Market is located inside Beale Celebrations downtown. They will have live music and food vendors as well as small business merchants. For those interested in participating, please reach out to pitchforkmarketevents@gmail.com or by phone 623-249-1157.
Counties with the most super commuters in Arizona
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave Valley Fire Department is seeking volunteers to help on their Rehab Unit.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave Valley Fire Department is seeking for volunteers to help on our Rehab Unit. The Rehab Unit is a vital service providing firefighters relief with drinks, shade and cooling items during major incidents. If you are interested, please call Michelle...
Is the city doing enough on water conservation? The answer depends on who you ask
BULLHEAD CITY — During Wednesday night's Bullhead City Parks & Recreation Commission meeting, Chairman Gary Shapiro wondered aloud if the city was doing everything it should to conserve water amid continuing drought in the Southwest. "In the newspaper today, there was a citation from the U.S. Department of the...
School is back, and so are the buses
BULLHEAD CITY — Football games are resuming and shopping for new clothes is done, which must mean school is back. That also means school buses will be driving through the neighborhood picking up, and dropping off, students of all ages. Drivers should expect to wait when the stop sign...
One killed in BHC rollover￼
BULLHEAD CITY – A Gilbert teenager was test driving a vehicle he was planning to purchase from his uncle when he lost control of the pickup truck, resulting in the uncle’s death in Bullhead city. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 in a desert area on Silver Creek Road, about 2.5 miles east of the Bullhead Parkway.
The 20 Best Things to do in Kingman, AZ
Kingman is found on the historic route 66 in Arizona. It is the jewel of Arizona and boasts of multiple attractions and a unique culture that surrounds it. So, what are the 20 best things to do in Kingman, Arizona? You can visit the recreational areas in Havasu, Mohave, and Lakes Mead. Moreover, you can go hiking and visit the museums and the winery.
Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite
Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite. Mesquite, NV – On Friday, August 12, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Mesquite Police officers responded to a report of a pickup truck that had been stolen from a residence just minutes earlier. The caller knew the suspect and was able to provide a good description of the male and the direction in which he fled. Officers also learned the suspect stole the keys from the victim’s house and took off in the truck without permission before the victim could stop him.
Council mulls needs for traffic controls
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council appeared to have little consensus about recommendations and options for traffic improvements at several city intersections during a workshop that preceded Tuesday night's regular meeting. "We want to spend the next hour just taking about these particular street improvements, street enhancements," Bullhead...
Drowned man identified as BHC transient
BULLHEAD CITY – The Medical Examiner’s office has positively identified the body of a man recovered from the Colorado River in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said police responded to the 900 block of Highway 95 area of the river at about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.
MAGNET makes fentanyl traffic bust
KINGMAN – An ongoing investigation of fentanyl sales in Mohave County has led to a drug bust about 20 miles east of Kingman. Deputy Kingman Police Chief Joel Freed said a DPS trooper assigned to the MAGNET narcotics task force made a traffic stop on U.S. 93 at about 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16.
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
Safeway roof partially collapses
KINGMAN – The roof of the Safeway grocery building at 3125 Stockton Hill Rd., partially collapsed on Saturday, Aug. 13, following a torrential rain storm. No injuries have been reported. The store is closed for repairs.
Transient's death likely was by drowning
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police have identified a man whose body was found Saturday in the Colorado River, the likely victim of a drowning. Jack Mitchell Yates, 25, was found floating in the water at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday, according to Bullhead City Police Department Public Information Officer Emily Fromelt.
Live Concert in the Park Aug. 21
KINGMAN – The Sounds of Kingman present 66 West live at Metcalfe Park Sunday, Aug. 21 beginning at 4 p.m.! If you enjoy classic rock, country, and blues then this band is for you! Metcalfe Park is located at 315 W Beale St. Bring your blankets and chairs, and enjoy the music!
Golden Valley, AZ: Another swift water rescue of a man stranded in the Sacramento Wash along Oatman Road near Mesquite Road.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: Another swift water rescue has occurred on Monday, August 15th, 2022 of a man stranded in the Sacramento Wash along Oatman Road near Mesquite Road.
Victims of head-on crash identified￼
KINGMAN – Authorities have identified the two Mohave County residents killed in a wrong-way, head-on collision about 17 miles south of Kingman. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 was reported just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. DPS...
LHC woman killed in crash￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City woman was fatally injured in a single vehicle traffic accident early Saturday, August 13. Lake Havasu City police responded to the incident at 4:00 a.m. “It was determined that a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling southbound on Kiowa Boulevard South...
