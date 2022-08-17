Ekaterina Vedeneeva: Slovenian rhythmic gymnast, World Games Bronze Medalist mantra of success “Look in one direction, have one goal”

British long jumper Jacob Fincham-Dukes has spoken of his “hurt” after he was denied a silver European Championship medal despite already taking his lap of honour.Fincham-Dukes jumped 8.06m on his opening attempt, equalling the distance of Swede Thobias Montler and Frenchman Jules Pommery with the British athlete handed second due to countback.The 25-year-old had the Union Jack around his shoulders and was celebrating with fans around the stadium but was then told the Fench team had lodged a protest. They said his foot was marginally over the line and the protest was upheld, moving the Brit down to fifth.He...

