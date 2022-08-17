Ekaterina Vedeneeva: Slovenian rhythmic gymnast, World Games Bronze Medalist mantra of success “Look in one direction, have one goal”

Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Shilese Jones Sprints to Lead at US Gymnastics Championships
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Shilese Jones could have moved on a year ago. There's a gymnastics scholarship waiting for her at the University of Florida whenever she wants it. Only Jones couldn't walk away from the chance to make a run at the Olympics. Not when there was so...
NBC Sports
U.S. Gymnastics Championships: What to watch on Friday
The U.S. Gymnastics Championships continue Friday at 7 p.m. ET with the first of two nights of women’s competition, live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock. Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles compete on the elite level...
Joe Fraser wins all-around gymnastics gold at European Championships
Joe Fraser won Britain’s first all-around gymnastics gold at the European Championships in Munich.Fraser had battled back to fitness following a ruptured appendix and fractured foot ahead of the Commonwealth Games, where he won the individual pommel horse and parallel bars titles as well as team gold in Birmingham, his home city.The 23-year-old recovered from an average floor routine to top both the pommel horse and parallel bars events.Joe Fraser the 2022. European all-around champion 🥇👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Asaeuw8UPN— British Gymnastics (@BritGymnastics) August 18, 2022Fraser then produced a fine high bar routine on his final apparatus with a score of 13.700 to...
NBC Sports
Brody Malone repeats as U.S. all-around gymnastics champion, leads world team
TAMPA — Brody Malone repeated as U.S. men’s all-around gymnastics champion and will lead the five-man team at this fall’s world championships. Malone, a Tokyo Olympian, totaled 176.590 points over two nights of competition, distancing two-time world championships medalist Donnell Whittenburg by 5.019 points. It’s the second-largest margin of victory since the perfect 10 was replaced by an open-ended scoring system in 2006.
Russia adds 5 more countries to join U.S., other nations on 'unfriendly' list
July 22 (UPI) -- The Russian government on Friday added several countries to its "unfriendly" list for supposedly committing "acts against" Moscow's diplomatic and consular missions and being hostile to Russian companies and citizens. The "unfriendly" list was created in March after Russia began its war with Ukraine, and the...
Putin Has This Message For Newly Elected Indian President: 'We Attach Much Importance…'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent out a congratulatory message to the newly elected president of India, Droupadi Murmu. What Happened: On Thursday, Murmu was elected as the first-ever tribal president of the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party scooped up over 60% of the total vote value in the parliament for their preferred candidate.
Huge complex of 500 standing stones found in Spain
A huge megalithic complex of more than 500 standing stones has been discovered in southern Spain which could be one of the largest in Europe, archaeologists told AFP Thursday. "It is a major megalithic site in Europe," he said.
Dina Asher-Smith reveals period caused calf cramps after racing into 200m final
First Dina Asher-Smith made a compelling statement of intent on the track by qualifying fastest for Friday’s European 200m final. Then she issued an even more powerful cri de coeur off it by revealing that the calf cramps that ruined her chances of 100m gold on Tuesday were caused by her period.
British long jumper left ‘hurt’ after European silver ‘taken away’ by controversial appeal
British long jumper Jacob Fincham-Dukes has spoken of his “hurt” after he was denied a silver European Championship medal despite already taking his lap of honour.Fincham-Dukes jumped 8.06m on his opening attempt, equalling the distance of Swede Thobias Montler and Frenchman Jules Pommery with the British athlete handed second due to countback.The 25-year-old had the Union Jack around his shoulders and was celebrating with fans around the stadium but was then told the Fench team had lodged a protest. They said his foot was marginally over the line and the protest was upheld, moving the Brit down to fifth.He...
BBC
Dina Asher-Smith takes silver as European 200m title slips away
Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith had to settle for silver after Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji proved too strong in the European Championships 200m final. Kambundji edged into a slight lead with 80m to go and, although Asher-Smith seemed poised to counter, the defending champion could not reel in her rival. The Swiss...
Harper's Bazaar
The Duchess of Cambridge and Roger Federer are set to team up for a day of tennis in London
The Duchess of Cambridge is teaming up with tennis champion Roger Federer to host a day of tennis in East London next month in support of two charities: Action for Children and the LTA Foundation. The day of tennis, where children aged between 8 and 15 will get the opportunity...
Yardbarker
World Juniors Quarterfinals recap: Team Czechia eliminates Team USA in evening stunner
Team USA is no more at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship. In a stunning upset on Wednesday evening, Team Czechia defeated the Americans by a 4–2 score to advance to the quarterfinals. Luke Hughes, Logan Cooley, Matt Coronato, Thomas Bordeleau, and the rest of Team USA...
golfmagic.com
Koepka: "Playing all over the world was one of the reasons I joined LIV Golf"
Chase Koepka believes the partnership between the Asian Tour and LIV Golf Tour has opened-up an inviting pathway to success for golfers from all over the world, as he gets underway in this week’s International Series Korea event on Jeju Island. Koepka and fellow LIV golfer Peter Uihlein are...
GOLF・
NBC Sports
Brody Malone leads U.S. Gymnastics Championships by record margin
TAMPA — Brody Malone wasn’t satisfied after gapping the U.S. men’s gymnastics field by a record margin on the first night of the U.S. Championships. Mad about his opening still rings routine, Malone still tallied 88.942 points on the first of two nights of competition on Thursday. He leads by 3.462 points — shattering the record lead for one day in U.S. men’s history — over Asher Hong going into Saturday, when national champions will be crowned.
BBC
Watch: European Championships - canoeing in Munich & diving in Rome
How can I watch the European Championships on the BBC?. 08:00-21:30 - BBC Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Extra streams, that are available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app, on day nine include:. The 2022 European Championships is a multi-sport event taking place...
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek slams US Open balls as 'horrible' as she questions why women cannot use the same as the men, claiming the lighter type is 'really hard to control'
Tennis World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has slammed the balls used at the US open as 'horrible' and questioned why men and women use different ones at the major. The US Open is the only Grand Slam where two different types of balls are used for the men's and women's tournaments, with the latter using lighter balls.
theScore
Sweden sinks Czechia to take home bronze medal
Sweden will head home with a bronze medal at the World Junior Hockey Championship after defeating Czechia 3-1 in Saturday's third-place game. Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt, a 2021 first-round pick by the Minnesota Wild, was once again a star for Sweden, stopping 27 of 28 shots. He finishes the tournament with a sparkling .940 save percentage and a 1.62 goals against average in five games.
BBC
Aramco Team Series: Jessica Korda equals lowest ever Ladies European Tour score
Aramco Team Series - Sotogrande, round one leaderboard. -11 J Korda (USA); -6 De Roey (Bel), P Babnik (Slo); -5 P Bouchard (Fra), N Korda (USA) Selected others: -2 B Law (Eng); -1 A Hewson (Eng) American Jessica Korda carded an 11-under-par 61 to equal the lowest score on the...
GOLF・
A medieval book from Ireland contains the only surviving Irish translation of Marco Polo's travels
A page from the Book of LismoreCredit: Anonymous person; Public Domain Image. The Book of Lismore is a 15th-century manuscript that is widely regarded as one of Ireland's greatest books.
