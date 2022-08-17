Google Has a Productivity Problem That Has Stumped Managers for 113 Years. Will Sundar Pichai Be the First to Solve It?

Read full article on original website
Inc.com
Think Elon Musk Drives Tesla Productivity? Nope: Research Shows Great Managers Make the Biggest Impact on Productivity, Revenue, and Retention
Out of the 18 crews in the department, our crew was the most productive. Out of nearly 20 other facilities spread across the country and world, our plant was the most productive. That remained true regardless of who occupied the CEO seat. CEOs came and went, but our results stayed...
Inc.com
Flexible Work Is Here to Stay
With most of the pandemic's restrictions eased, the world is finally open to travel. We hate feeling constricted, and we crave experiences beyond boundaries. Yet, the same hasn't been traditionally true for the walled gardens of corporate America. "Outsource" was once considered a dirty word. Freelancing a lowly, need-based service. And work-from-home, perhaps a trendier sick day.
Inc.com
A Whole New Slant on Travel Expense Management
In an enlightening and entertaining interview with Inc.’s Brandview Studio, Brittany Covert, Senior Revenue Accounting Manager at Twitch, speaks to the state of business travel in the wake of the COVID pandemic and to the travel expense policies and software applications designed to make such reporting more efficient, precise and painless. Specifically, she endorses TripActions as a lifesaver when it comes to Twitch’s travel expense gathering and reporting.
Inc.com
How Fast-Growth Companies Minimize Their Problems
In the classic comedy Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, a man, played by Steve Martin, is at the end of his rope after enduring excruciatingly cheerful but uncooperative service at a car-rental agency. His flight has been diverted. His train has broken down in a field. And now, unable to contain himself any longer, he informs the agent behind the counter that he needs "a f*cking car, right f*cking now!"
Inc.com
How to Use Performance Reviews to Keep Loyal Employees on Your Team
By Jason Bland, co-founder of Custom Legal Marketing, a law firm SEO company that helps law firms thrive in highly competitive markets. Performance reviews are underutilized by many small business owners. Those that do prioritize reviews often do them in a way that is offputting and can demoralize their workforce thus causing greater attrition.
Inc.com
The Metaverse Is Already Here. Is Your CX Team Ready for Virtual Service?
Thanks to Facebook's rebrand to Meta, the term "metaverse"--a term first coined in Neal Stephenson's 1992 novel, Snow Crash--has become an increasingly common part of our everyday vernacular. Stevenson had envisioned a wholly virtual world where people could escape their day-to-day reality, build community, and live out experiences only available in virtual environments. Today, with an average of 58.9 million Americans using VR at least once a day, Stevenson's sci-fi vision of the future is creeping closer to reality.
Inc.com
The Difference Between Making Money and Keeping Money
When managing your wealth, the first word typically out of any financial adviser's mouth is diversification. Their point is that if you want to protect yourself from the downside of risk, you must avoid having all your financial eggs in a single basket. But these advisers aren't saying that if...
Inc.com
Why You Should Hire "Unqualified" Candidates
You are not a perfect boss, and you don't run a perfect company. It may be your baby, and you would like to think it's perfect (just as all parents believe their babies are the most beautiful baby ever), but the reality is, your company is just average. There are good things and bad things. Maybe it's slightly above average, maybe slightly below. But the chances of your company being in the top 10 percent of companies to work for are pretty slim.
Inc.com
To Be Successful You Need a Near Psychopathic Pursuit of Purpose
No secret exists to guarantee business success, but there is one requirement: a near psychopathic pursuit of purpose. Without it, you either won't survive long enough to see the ROI of your efforts or you'll suffer in mediocre obscurity. It's precisely what makes owning a business "hard" and why so many successful entrepreneurs can only describe how they made it as "you just kind of do it."
Inc.com
The Pivot From Survival to Success
An old saying in the news media goes something like this: "dog bites man" isn't a compelling story, because dogs bite people all the time. "Man bites dog," on the other hand, now that's a story you're likely to click on and read, because it's a more extraordinary tale. If...
Inc.com
Should I Really Conduct Exit Interviews?
Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues -- everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor. Here's a roundup of answers to five questions from readers. 1. Should I conduct exit interviews?. My...
Inc.com
How to Do Better In Your Business
As a business coach for more than 25 years, I have helped thousands of business owners build their businesses. And while there are many different ways to go about scaling your business, it almost never involves what the business owner thinks it should, which is more work. In fact, for the majority of business owners out there the only way to grow their business sustainability is to do less work, but do it better. So today, I want to share with you some tips on how to do better in your business.
Inc.com
Apple Is Expanding Its Self-Service Repair to M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pros
Earlier this year, Apple launched its self-service repair program for iPhone 12 and 13 models. That program allows users to buy original certified parts for those devices, access the same repair manuals used by Apple repair technicians, and purchase or rent the official tools needed to make repairs. Now, Apple announced that it is expanding the program to include its laptops with M1 series processors starting tomorrow, August 23.
