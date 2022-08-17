On August 17, 2022, at 2:47 a.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) Dublin Area officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash blocking the fast lane of I-580 westbound, just east of N. Livermore Avenue. Officers later determined two separate crashes had occurred. The first crash involved a solo female driver who crashed into a concrete wall. The crash caused the woman’s Toyota Camry to come to rest in the fast lane. The woman exited her vehicle and was standing adjacent to it when Nissan Altima approached, crashed into the Camry and the woman, and forcefully knocked her to the ground. The Camry subsequently became fully engulfed in flames. Upon their arrival, officers observed the unconscious woman with major trauma laying between the two vehicles, dangerously close to the burning vehicle.

DUBLIN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO