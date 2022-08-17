Read full article on original website
Fatal crash backs up I-80 near Bay Bridge
OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash just before 5 a.m. Friday near the entrance to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza led to miles of traffic delays. All lanes are open again as of 7:42 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The crash was on westbound Interstate 80 near the West Grand Ave. exit, […]
L.A. Weekly
Katherine Cahill Arrested after Two-Vehicle Crash on Deer Park Road [Napa, CA]
Suspected DUI Collision on Silverado Trail Left Two Casualties, Suspect Arrested. According to initial reports, Cahills was headed eastbound in a 2020 Jeep Cherokee on Deer Park Road around 5:15 p.m. At the same time, a 30-year-old Atwater man driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on Silverado Trail.
1 dead in 3-car crash during evening commute in Concord
CONCORD – Police in Concord said one person died in a three-car crash Wednesday evening on Monument Boulevard.The wreck was reported about 5:53 p.m. at the intersection of Monument and Lacey Lane, police said in a post on social media.One person was pronounced dead at the scene.Monument Boulevard was closed between Lacey and Reganti Drive for the investigation, but reopened about 10:30 p.m.No other information was released.
Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark […]
2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Martinez (Martinez, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident took place on the southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 680 in Martinez on Wednesday afternoon. CHP Officer Adam Lane stated that two people suffered minor [..]
Motorcycle plunges off Bay Bridge, remains in water after crash
Crews have been unable to pull a Harley Davidson out of the water after the motorcycle went careening over the side of the Bay Bridge on Thursday morning.
news24-680.com
CHP Officers Lauded For Highway Rescue
On August 17, 2022, at 2:47 a.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) Dublin Area officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash blocking the fast lane of I-580 westbound, just east of N. Livermore Avenue. Officers later determined two separate crashes had occurred. The first crash involved a solo female driver who crashed into a concrete wall. The crash caused the woman’s Toyota Camry to come to rest in the fast lane. The woman exited her vehicle and was standing adjacent to it when Nissan Altima approached, crashed into the Camry and the woman, and forcefully knocked her to the ground. The Camry subsequently became fully engulfed in flames. Upon their arrival, officers observed the unconscious woman with major trauma laying between the two vehicles, dangerously close to the burning vehicle.
KCRA.com
Passenger arrested for charges of attempted murder after driver runs red light in Stockton, sheriff's officials say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 20-year-old man is accused of attempted murder after the driver of the car he was in ran a red light on Wednesday in Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County sheriff'snews release. Angelo Smith was the passenger of a vehicle that ran a red light...
Smashed cars, terrified pedestrians, physical threats: Reckless driver jolts 22nd St. (VIDEO)
A driver spun out of control Wednesday evening in the Mission District, leaving mangled cars in his wake — as well as a neighborhood of shaken residents who say traffic accidents and reckless driving are getting worse. The driver of a blue sports car was seen doing donuts in...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Monument Boulevard in Concord Area
The Concord Police Department reported a fatal car accident on Monument Boulevard on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of Lacey Lane and Monument Boulevard, according to Concord PD. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on Monument Boulevard in Concord. A preliminary...
news24-680.com
Orinda Man Charged With Felony Hit And Run After Pinole Bike Crash
Martinez, Calif. – An Orinda man faces a felony hit and run charge for his role in a crash that injured a bicyclist in Pinole. Today, Friday, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed one felony count of hit and run against 73-year-old Joseph Kish for violating VC20001(b)(1).
NBC Bay Area
Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze in San Jose
Firefighters on Saturday battled a two-alarm structure fire in San Jose, according to the fire department. The blaze broke out along the 500 block of Hannah Street, which is located near the Highway 87-Interstate 280 interchange. Two structures burned, the fire department said. No injuries were immediately reported. Further information...
1 Person Dead In A Fatal Crash In Concord (Concord, CA)
According to the Concord Police, a fatal crash occurred on Monument Boulevard Wednesday evening in Concord. The officials stated that one man died in the three-vehicle crash. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Motorcyclist dies 4 days after accident in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. — After four days in the hospital and multiple surgeries, a motorcyclist died after an accident in Tracy. The crash happened around 12:52 p.m. on Aug. 13 at North Corral Hollow Road and Tennis Lane. Tracy Police Department said a car and a motorcycle collided with one another at the intersection.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Dixon Fatal Accident Occurs on Interstate 80
Single-Vehicle Accident Near Dixon Off-Ramp Results in Fatality. A fatal accident in Dixon was reported involving a single vehicle on August 16. The collision occurred along Interstate 80 close to the off-ramp for Dixon sometime around 5:00 a.m. The report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) noted that the vehicle struck the center divider and passed onto the shoulder of the highway.
crimevoice.com
Bicyclist Killed and Motorist Injured — Suspect in Custody on $350K Bail
SAN PABLO — A driver faces charges involving two separate crashes that left one man dead and another man injured. The suspect Anthony C. Greenwood, 23 of Fairfield, is being held in custody in lieu of $350,000 bond. Both accidents occurred during the predawn hours of August 13. The...
KTVU FOX 2
BART passenger nearly raped, physically attacked during daytime commute to work
A BART passenger was attacked and sexually assaulted while riding a train in broad daylight. Officers pulled surveillance video from the train to identify a suspect and arrest 21-year Ludwin Mazan of San Francisco.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Questions on missing woman found dead, plane crash on Central Coast, expired at-home COVID tests
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Concord police respond to ‘significant’ vehicle crash
Police in are on the scene of a vehicle accident on Monument Boulevard, according to a tweet from Concord Police Department.
Man who fell off Fremont pier found dead in the water
(KRON) — A man who witnesses say fell off the pier at Fremont’s Don Edwards Preserve on Wednesday was found deceased in the water on Thursday, the Fremont Police Department said in a social media post. Officers were first alerted to the situation at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a community member called to […]
