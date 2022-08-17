ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez, CA

KRON4 News

Fatal crash backs up I-80 near Bay Bridge

OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash just before 5 a.m. Friday near the entrance to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza led to miles of traffic delays. All lanes are open again as of 7:42 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The crash was on westbound Interstate 80 near the West Grand Ave. exit, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Katherine Cahill Arrested after Two-Vehicle Crash on Deer Park Road [Napa, CA]

Suspected DUI Collision on Silverado Trail Left Two Casualties, Suspect Arrested. According to initial reports, Cahills was headed eastbound in a 2020 Jeep Cherokee on Deer Park Road around 5:15 p.m. At the same time, a 30-year-old Atwater man driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on Silverado Trail.
NAPA, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 dead in 3-car crash during evening commute in Concord

CONCORD – Police in Concord said one person died in a three-car crash Wednesday evening on Monument Boulevard.The wreck was reported about 5:53 p.m. at the intersection of Monument and Lacey Lane, police said in a post on social media.One person was pronounced dead at the scene.Monument Boulevard was closed between Lacey and Reganti Drive for the investigation, but reopened about 10:30 p.m.No other information was released.
CONCORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
news24-680.com

CHP Officers Lauded For Highway Rescue

On August 17, 2022, at 2:47 a.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) Dublin Area officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash blocking the fast lane of I-580 westbound, just east of N. Livermore Avenue. Officers later determined two separate crashes had occurred. The first crash involved a solo female driver who crashed into a concrete wall. The crash caused the woman’s Toyota Camry to come to rest in the fast lane. The woman exited her vehicle and was standing adjacent to it when Nissan Altima approached, crashed into the Camry and the woman, and forcefully knocked her to the ground. The Camry subsequently became fully engulfed in flames. Upon their arrival, officers observed the unconscious woman with major trauma laying between the two vehicles, dangerously close to the burning vehicle.
DUBLIN, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Monument Boulevard in Concord Area

The Concord Police Department reported a fatal car accident on Monument Boulevard on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of Lacey Lane and Monument Boulevard, according to Concord PD. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on Monument Boulevard in Concord. A preliminary...
CONCORD, CA
news24-680.com

Orinda Man Charged With Felony Hit And Run After Pinole Bike Crash

Martinez, Calif. – An Orinda man faces a felony hit and run charge for his role in a crash that injured a bicyclist in Pinole. Today, Friday, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed one felony count of hit and run against 73-year-old Joseph Kish for violating VC20001(b)(1).
PINOLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze in San Jose

Firefighters on Saturday battled a two-alarm structure fire in San Jose, according to the fire department. The blaze broke out along the 500 block of Hannah Street, which is located near the Highway 87-Interstate 280 interchange. Two structures burned, the fire department said. No injuries were immediately reported. Further information...
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC10

Motorcyclist dies 4 days after accident in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. — After four days in the hospital and multiple surgeries, a motorcyclist died after an accident in Tracy. The crash happened around 12:52 p.m. on Aug. 13 at North Corral Hollow Road and Tennis Lane. Tracy Police Department said a car and a motorcycle collided with one another at the intersection.
TRACY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Dixon Fatal Accident Occurs on Interstate 80

Single-Vehicle Accident Near Dixon Off-Ramp Results in Fatality. A fatal accident in Dixon was reported involving a single vehicle on August 16. The collision occurred along Interstate 80 close to the off-ramp for Dixon sometime around 5:00 a.m. The report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) noted that the vehicle struck the center divider and passed onto the shoulder of the highway.
DIXON, CA
KRON4 News

Man who fell off Fremont pier found dead in the water

(KRON) — A man who witnesses say fell off the pier at Fremont’s Don Edwards Preserve on Wednesday was found deceased in the water on Thursday, the Fremont Police Department said in a social media post. Officers were first alerted to the situation at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a community member called to […]
FREMONT, CA

