Is Too Much Empathy Bad for You?
In recent years, there has been a great deal of discussion about empathy. It has been argued that a lack of empathy has led to several social problems, including divisiveness among groups of people, problems in personal relationships, alienation of employees in the workplace, and general incivility. Yes, empathy is...
Political Connectness in the Classroom
College students this year might be a bit more politically divided, pessimistic about the world, anxious, and overconfident than they have been. Their overconfidence might extend to their ability to think critically—to evaluate evidence for the claims they hear and share. Instructors face challenges in helping students understanding the...
How to Empower Yourself
Personal power is not merely the ability to do something. You have the power to drive your vehicle into the side of a building but would hardly be powerful if you did so. Personal power is the ability to resist impulse and act in your long-term best interests. It's often enhanced by not doing something.
Are You Mentally Resilient? Why Some of Us Flourish and Some Don't
Mentally resilient people people often transcend hard times despite seemingly impossible setbacks. Mental resilience is correlated with emotional maturity and the ability to see reality clearly. Mental resilience is negatively correlated with psychopathology and emotional immaturity. The study of mental resilience and mental strength has not only been a focus...
Why Your Affair Recovery Therapy Might Not Be Working
Discovering an affair is one of life’s most painful experiences. For many, just getting through the day requires herculean strength. After all, most people can’t fathom that their partners are capable of cheating—until it happens. Despite being in uncharted territory, most couples do their best to piece...
What Are the Characteristics of Your Closest Friends?
A close friendship can be one of the most meaningful relationships in someone's life. Friendship can be influenced by a person's exposure to travel and different cultures. Three common types of friendships that can develop include socially connected, emotionally connected, and functionally connected. Friendship is a ubiquitous component of human...
Lessons From My Cancer Journey
After being diagnosed with head and neck cancer in February 2021 and overcoming the shock of what was in store for me, I realized that I had embarked on a journey that I hadn’t planned on taking. The journey would be arduous, comprised of hazardous twists and turns and lessons I hadn’t expected or thought I needed to learn.
Autism in Schools: What Do Parents Want?
Many parents of kids on the autism spectrum feel pressure for their kids to fit into a neurotypical, mainstream learning model. Guidelines of Disability Standards for Education advocate openness to consultation and making reasonable adjustments. Even small environmental adjustments can translate into greater well-being gains for children on the spectrum.
A Simple Trick to Meet New People
People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
Can I Change My Partner?
A partner’s choice or inability to change doesn’t reflect on you or your worthiness. Change is complicated, and it can feel confusing about whose responsibility it is in a relationship. Try to pick partners you don't have to change to love or feel loved by. In my office...
When Your Loved One Is Dying
We fear most the news that a loved one is dying. From terminal cancer diagnoses to long-haul battles with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, walking with a loved one through the dying process is full of uncertainty, grief, and challenges. This news forces us not only to deal with the impending loss of someone we love but also to face the hard and uncertain period between diagnosis and death. Between hope and letting go. In this space of the in-between, caregivers and loved ones often face grueling schedules in and out of hospitals, the overwhelming challenge of seeing a loved one decline, and the anticipation of the grief of losing that person. Mixed in with all of this is the question: “What do I do now?”
Helping Kids Become Good Decision-Makers
Our priority as our kids get older should be helping them develop the skills they need to keep themselves safe. It’s by competently handling stressful situations that young people develop the confidence that they can do so. The belief that we can handle, or recover from, tough situations provides...
Early Recollections and Empathic Use of Self
An empathic use of self facilitates an understanding of a person's early recollections. An empathic use of self contributes to developing a relationship with an individual. Early recollections are possible to understand through an experiential and reasoning process. One of the best ways to understand the meaning of an individual's...
Breaking Free From a Narcissistic Parent
Children of narcissistic parents often endure emotional abuse, and fail to receive the emotional support they need. Understanding the narcissistic parent’s behavior is an essential step and a great place to start. Practice radical acceptance by unlearning self-blame and seeing your parents for who they are, without making excuses...
Why Knowing More Words Helps Kids Succeed
A recent study shows attention and vocabulary matter for school success in different ways. When children know more words, they tend to have an easier time socializing. Conversations with young children can help them learn new words and build attentional strategies. Imagine two different scenarios in the same preschool classroom:
Rat race: What rodent drivers can teach us about mental health
The girls can't hide their excitement as they're brought out to the racing arena. The idea of racing rodents started out as a playful challenge from a colleague.
The Role of the Gut-Brain Axis in Parkinson's Disease
Parkinson's disease patients consistently demonstrate altered gut microbiome makeup. Gut complications such as constipation can precede the symptoms of PD by many years. Simple nutritional interventions can play a role in the prevention and mitigation of PD. As the second-most-prevalent neurodegenerative disorder, Parkinson’s disease (PD) is expected to double in...
Build Up Your Cognitive Reserves to Lower Your Risk of Dementia
Even if you are predisposed to dementia, you may be able to prevent or delay the condition. Pursuing intellectual stimulation throughout your life may help keep your mind resilient. Diverse interests and other challenges might help you fight dementia. Source: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay, used with permission. One of many questions that...
The Road to Intimacy
Have you ever seen a long-term couple that has grown together to such an extent that they even look like each other? Two individual “I’s” have disappeared into a “we." “We get our haircut at Snippit Salon.” “We don’t care for Korean food.”
Why Autism Might Not Make You a Better Environmentalist
Greta Thunberg credits her autism with her interest in activism. People with autism are less likely to engage in pro-environmental action. Thunberg might be an exception. The climate activist Greta Thunberg has credited her autism with giving her the ability to stay focused on the climate emergency. She once Tweeted: “I have Aspergers and that means I’m sometimes a bit different from the norm. And, given the right circumstances, being different is a superpower.”
