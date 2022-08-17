Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen Walters
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Related
northwoodsleague.com
Growlers Are World Series Champions!!!
Kalamazoo, MI – The Kalamazoo Growlers have won the 2022 Northwoods League championship! For the first time in franchise history the Growlers are World Series champs. In a winner-take-all game against the Huskies in Duluth, Minnesota, the Growlers completed their historical season with a decisive 8-2 win. It was...
"When you lose it fuels everybody" South Christian looks for revenge in regional
For two straight seasons, South Christians season ended in week 12. In 2021, it was Edwardsburg who knocked off the Sailors.
MLive.com
New stadium, era awaits West Ottawa football in 2022
West Ottawa enters the 2022 season tied for third on Michigan’s list of longest losing streaks when it comes to 11-man football. But there is plenty of excitement and optimism surrounding the program. For one, the Panthers are opening a new football stadium this school year. In addition, the Panthers have now had a year to learn the system implemented by second-year coach Pat Collins.
MLive.com
Godwin Heights football announces coaching change one week before season opener
Wyoming Godwin Heights is kicking off its season Friday at Muskegon Heights. The Wolverines will have a new coach on the sidelines when they do. Godwin athletic director Brandan Kimble told MLive.com Saturday he has assumed the position of head coach, replacing Syd Harvey at the helm of the program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
townbroadcast.com
Kyle Pitcher leaving to direct Rockford orchestra
Pitcher returned to Wayland in the fall of 2021 to succeed Karen Nofsinger as orchestra instructor and director after teaching at the Goshen, Ind., school system. He graduated from Western Michigan University and was the bassist for a folk group at WMU. Wayland High School graduate Kyle Pitcher came back...
Heavy storms roll through W. Michigan
A slow-moving system brought scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon, resulting in heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds.
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?
One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
RELATED PEOPLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
whtc.com
Grand Rapids Man Loses Life in Waters Near Spring Lake
SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”
Recycling Today
Padnos adds to Michigan yard network
Holland, Michigan-based Padnos has announced the acquisition of Saginaw, Michigan-based B. Clinkston & Sons Inc., saying the move will expand its recycling footprint in the Wolverine State. The Padnos organization describes B. Clinkston & Sons as a third-generation family-owned company that was founded in 1915. The acquiring company was founded...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
deadlinedetroit.com
Starkman: Beaumont's Woes Prove CEO Tina Freese Decker Unfit to Run Michigan’s Biggest Hospital System
The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. If there was an annual award for the healthcare industry’s biggest chump, I defy anyone to propose a more worthy recipient than Tina Freese Decker, CEO of Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health. Six months...
Shoreline Jazz Festival returns to Muskegon‘s lakefront after two-year COVID hiatus
MUSKEGON, MI - The seventh annual Alexander Zonjic’s Shoreline Jazz Festival is returning to the lakefront after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The popular music festival kicks off at Heritage Landing on Friday, Aug. 26, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 28. Festival director and nationally known...
Former WZZM 13 News Anchor Finds Great Success Starting Their Own Business
Beloved West Michigan news anchor Lauren Stanton woke up West Michigan for nearly 20 years on WZZM 13, and then one day decided it was time for a career change. She’s now seeing great success after stepping from behind the news desk and opening up Retro Boat Rentals with her husband.
WOOD
Grand Haven Boardwalk transforms into art gallery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Haven Boardwalk, near the marina area, will be transformed into an art gallery tomorrow! “Art on the Riverfront” is an outdoor, juried art show taking place from 10am until 5pm. The exhibit will showcase the works of accomplished regional artists in a variety of media such as painting, sculpture, photography, glass, wood, metal, pottery and jewelry. The event is free to the public and attendees can vote for their favorite artist through the People’s Choice Award!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclist Killed In West Michigan Crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A west Michigan man is dead after being struck while riding his motorcycle in Van Buren County early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Bronco was attempting to make a left hand turn from County Road 665 onto M-43 in the village of Glendale. As the driver was turning left, the Bronco collided with a motorcycle being driven by 49 year-old Matthew Perry, of Bangor. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Bronco, only identified as a 26 year-old man from Grand Junction, sustained minor injuries. Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene but has since reopened. Charges have not been announced. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
swmichigandining.com
Nob Hill Bar & Grill
Home alone for a few nights. J and L area in Wisconsin for a figure skating camp and we don’t have daycare or camp this week so B is at Nana and Grandpa’s. I still had to work so I’ve spent the week checking out restaurants I’ve been wanting to go to and watching Kalamazoo Growlers baseball on ESPN+.
New Bar and Grill Opening Up at Site of Former BIB in Gun Lake
A new spot for Chicago-style pizza, burgers, BBQ, beer, and bourbon is coming soon to Gun Lake. Judd's Bar and Grille to Open at Location of Former Bib Restaurant. Judd's Bar and Grille is set to open within the next few weeks at 11 126th Ave. in Wayland. Previously the location was home to The BIB Seafood, Pizza, Pasta, and Steaks.
‘We got him’: FL trucker arrested in 1996 rape, murder of GR-area woman
It's been nearly 26 years since a delivery driver came upon a woman's body rolled up in a blanket in southern Kent County. Sharon Hammack, 29, had been raped, stabbed, hogtied and dumped on the side of the street.
Comments / 0