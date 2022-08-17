ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comstock Park, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northwoodsleague.com

Growlers Are World Series Champions!!!

Kalamazoo, MI – The Kalamazoo Growlers have won the 2022 Northwoods League championship! For the first time in franchise history the Growlers are World Series champs. In a winner-take-all game against the Huskies in Duluth, Minnesota, the Growlers completed their historical season with a decisive 8-2 win. It was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

New stadium, era awaits West Ottawa football in 2022

West Ottawa enters the 2022 season tied for third on Michigan’s list of longest losing streaks when it comes to 11-man football. But there is plenty of excitement and optimism surrounding the program. For one, the Panthers are opening a new football stadium this school year. In addition, the Panthers have now had a year to learn the system implemented by second-year coach Pat Collins.
HOLLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Comstock Park, MI
Comstock Park, MI
Sports
City
Homer, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
townbroadcast.com

Kyle Pitcher leaving to direct Rockford orchestra

Pitcher returned to Wayland in the fall of 2021 to succeed Karen Nofsinger as orchestra instructor and director after teaching at the Goshen, Ind., school system. He graduated from Western Michigan University and was the bassist for a folk group at WMU. Wayland High School graduate Kyle Pitcher came back...
ROCKFORD, MI
103.3 WKFR

Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?

One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
PORTLAND, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
whtc.com

Grand Rapids Man Loses Life in Waters Near Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Recycling Today

Padnos adds to Michigan yard network

Holland, Michigan-based Padnos has announced the acquisition of Saginaw, Michigan-based B. Clinkston & Sons Inc., saying the move will expand its recycling footprint in the Wolverine State. The Padnos organization describes B. Clinkston & Sons as a third-generation family-owned company that was founded in 1915. The acquiring company was founded...
SAGINAW, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan Whitecaps#Lake County Captains#Whitecaps Win#Rbi
WOOD

Grand Haven Boardwalk transforms into art gallery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Haven Boardwalk, near the marina area, will be transformed into an art gallery tomorrow! “Art on the Riverfront” is an outdoor, juried art show taking place from 10am until 5pm. The exhibit will showcase the works of accomplished regional artists in a variety of media such as painting, sculpture, photography, glass, wood, metal, pottery and jewelry. The event is free to the public and attendees can vote for their favorite artist through the People’s Choice Award!
GRAND HAVEN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Detroit

Motorcyclist Killed In West Michigan Crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A west Michigan man is dead after being struck while riding his motorcycle in Van Buren County early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Bronco was attempting to make a left hand turn from County Road 665 onto M-43 in the village of Glendale. As the driver was turning left, the Bronco collided with a motorcycle being driven by 49 year-old Matthew Perry, of Bangor. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Bronco, only identified as a 26 year-old man from Grand Junction, sustained minor injuries. Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene but has since reopened. Charges have not been announced. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
swmichigandining.com

Nob Hill Bar & Grill

Home alone for a few nights. J and L area in Wisconsin for a figure skating camp and we don’t have daycare or camp this week so B is at Nana and Grandpa’s. I still had to work so I’ve spent the week checking out restaurants I’ve been wanting to go to and watching Kalamazoo Growlers baseball on ESPN+.
KALAMAZOO, MI
97.9 WGRD

New Bar and Grill Opening Up at Site of Former BIB in Gun Lake

A new spot for Chicago-style pizza, burgers, BBQ, beer, and bourbon is coming soon to Gun Lake. Judd's Bar and Grille to Open at Location of Former Bib Restaurant. Judd's Bar and Grille is set to open within the next few weeks at 11 126th Ave. in Wayland. Previously the location was home to The BIB Seafood, Pizza, Pasta, and Steaks.
WAYLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy