Grains, Livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. declined 32.75 cents at $7.3525 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 4 cents at $6.17 a bushel; Sep. oats was down 23.50 cents at $4.0975 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans rose 16.25 cents at 14.8625 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .18 cent at $1.4142 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .07 cent at $1.8192 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .50 cent at $.9557 a pound.

