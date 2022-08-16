ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

pethelpful.com

Dog Suddenly Refuses to Leave Toddler's Side at Night and Mom Is Totally Creeped Out

When it comes to the paranormal, they say that kids and animals can see things that most adults can't. Now, we've never been one for conspiracy theories, but even we have to admit a recent trending video on TikTok has us second guessing ourselves. The footage, later shared by creator @gandaspace, shows one pup acting totally differently than she normally does. And his owner is wondering if there might be more to the bizarre incident than there seems.
ANIMALS
survivornet.com

Dad Of Two And Groom, 35, Thought His Crippling Stomach Pain Was From ‘Pre-Wedding Stress:’ Two Weeks After His Wedding Learned He Had Cancer

Recruitment consultant Florian Tushi, 35, was suffering from severe stomach pains and weight loss leading up to his wedding and chalked it up to stress. The dad-of-two was marrying his partner of ten years, Sarah, who is also the mother of his children. Two weeks after saying ‘I Do,’ Florian found out he had stage 4 stomach cancer.
RELATIONSHIPS
Medical News Today

What are some medications for Barrett’s esophagus?

Barrett’s esophagus is a condition in which acid reflux damages the lining of the esophagus, or food pipe. Medications and other treatments can help prevent further damage. Medications for Barrett’s esophagus aim to prevent and heal damage to the esophagus by reducing stomach acid or increasing movement in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are some of the best medications for nerve pain?

Nerve pain, also known as neuropathic pain or neuropathy, refers to painful sensations around the nerves. Various treatment options are available, including anticonvulsants, certain antidepressants, mild opioids, and some topical treatments. Scientists define nerve pain or neuropathy as any condition in which an individual has sustained damage to their nerves.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
entrepreneursbreak.com

Is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Affecting Your Fertility?

Women usually produce a variety of hormones throughout their reproductive age. However, certain hormonal conditions can develop, hindering a woman’s fertility. One of the most common hormonal concerns is Garden City PCOS. This hormonal disorder causes the ovaries to create numerous follicles and small collections of fluid without releasing the eggs via menstruation.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Walking Can Reduce Knee Pain for People Who Have Arthiritis

How walking can lead to healthier knees. According to a recent study published in Arthritis & Rheumatology and conducted by Baylor College of Medicine researchers, walking may help people age 50 and older who have knee osteoarthritis, the most prevalent kind of arthritis, reduce frequent pain. Additionally, the study’s results suggest that walking for exercise might be a successful treatment for reducing joint deterioration.
FITNESS
Medical News Today

Best pain medications for stroke patients

Some people experience pain after stroke (PAS). This is a challenging complication for doctors to treat because some pain medications are no longer safe to take after a person has a stroke. Some stroke medications can also interact with certain pain medications. The medications a doctor will suggest for PAS...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LIVESTRONG.com

What Is Insulin Resistance, Exactly?

You may associate the term "insulin resistance" with diabetes, and you're not far off — it's tied to the development of the disease. But what is insulin resistance, exactly, and how can you prevent it?. We tapped an expert to learn everything about the condition, including what it is,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Next Avenue

How to Manage Atrial Fibrillation When You Have a Pacemaker

Pacemakers normalize your heart rate and can ease atrial fibrillation symptoms. If you undergo atrial fibrillation, also known as Afib, and your medication stops working, your physician may recommend a pacemaker to regulate a slow heartbeat. It's not uncommon, and the results are usually positive. Further, approximately 2.7 million Americans live with Afib, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention expects that number to increase to 12.1 million in 2030.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis: Symptoms, Treatment, and More

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that weakens bone mass and density, putting you at higher risk of fractures. Hormonal changes after menopause can impact bone health, as estrogen levels naturally drop. This can lead to postmenopausal osteoporosis. When discussing this type of osteoporosis, it’s important to understand the connection between...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
healthcareguys.com

Reasons You May Require an MRI Scan

Imagine you’re experiencing unexplained pain in your shoulder beyond what you would expect from a common injury or strain. And your doctor suspects there may be something more serious going on and orders an MRI scan. But why exactly why would you need one?. MRI scans are painless and...
HEALTH
HealthCentral.com

What Does Dactylitis Have to Do With Psoriatic Arthritis?

Severe swelling of the fingers and toes may be a symptom of an arthritic disease. Here’s what you need to know. If you’re experiencing painful, severe swelling of your fingers and toes—and you haven’t jammed your hand in a door lately or stubbed your foot against a chair—there’s a good chance you’re dealing with an inflammatory condition. The medical term is dactylitis (named for the Greek word ‘dakylos,’ which means finger)—intense inflammation of the whole digit (a.k.a. finger or toe). It’s strongly linked to psoriatic arthritis (PsA), an inflammatory autoimmune disease that affects joints, ligaments, and tendons, causing pain, stiffness, swelling, and possible long-term damage. What exactly is the connection between these two conditions? We talked to top rheumatologists to find out how they’re related—and how to get relief.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
allnurses.com

Bowel Habits: Focusing On Diarrhea In Adults

Specializes in OR,PAR,PainMgmt,GenSurg,Cosmetic,Imaging,Endoscopy. Has 22 years experience. When we hear the words "bowel habits," many of us immediately think it’s none of your business!! This kind of reaction usually happens when someone is asking about your bowel habits. Let’s face it; nobody really wants to talk about their bowel habits to anyone, even to a nurse. I remember many times when patients would shy away from discussing their bowel habits during admission. No one really wants to discuss in detail something they feel is their private concern. Having a bowel movement is a private activity of daily living, so private that we do it in the washroom all alone. In the healthcare service, almost everything that we talk about can be considered a private matter. That includes patients’ bowel habits.
HEALTH

