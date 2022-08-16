Specializes in OR,PAR,PainMgmt,GenSurg,Cosmetic,Imaging,Endoscopy. Has 22 years experience. When we hear the words "bowel habits," many of us immediately think it’s none of your business!! This kind of reaction usually happens when someone is asking about your bowel habits. Let’s face it; nobody really wants to talk about their bowel habits to anyone, even to a nurse. I remember many times when patients would shy away from discussing their bowel habits during admission. No one really wants to discuss in detail something they feel is their private concern. Having a bowel movement is a private activity of daily living, so private that we do it in the washroom all alone. In the healthcare service, almost everything that we talk about can be considered a private matter. That includes patients’ bowel habits.

