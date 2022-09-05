The top Labor Day TV deals: 4K, OLED, HDR, 120Hz and more

Labor Day is here, and of course, so are the Labor Day TV deals. Every year at around this time we see a number of attractive TV deals go live, so if you're looking for an upgrade or a new set, this is the perfect time to buy if you don't want to wait until Black Friday or you missed out on Prime Day.

40-inch TV deals

Hisense 43A4H: $240 $208 at Amazon

If all you need is a TV you can use to do some streaming every once in a while, this 43-inch set from Hisense has got Android TV, built-in Chromecast, Alexa support, and even DTS:X support all for the low price of just $208. View Deal

Fire TV 43-inch: $370 $300 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TVs have made a name for themselves in the world of cheap TVs, generally offering up solid picture quality, decent audio, and the built-in Fire TV ecosystem. At $70 off, this Fire TV is a great deal if you're on a budget. View Deal

Sony X80J 43-inch LED 4K Smart TV $599 $499 at BestBuy (save $100)

This sleek 43-inch TV promises deep blacks, great HDR, and lively colors for a modest price tag. Plus, with Google smart TV support, you'll have immediate access to whatever streaming service you'd like. View Deal

LG OLED48C1: $1297 $899 at Amazon (save $398)

LG's C1 OLEDs are some of the best in the business. The C1 has excellent tonal detail, an exciting picture, and it's great for gaming. If you want an OLED TV, look no further than the C1 at less than $900 with this deal. View Deal

Sony XBR-48A9S: $1900 $800 at Best Buy

The Sony XBR-48A9S is a stunning TV, even if it's from 2020. This 48-inch set offers up a vibrant, punchy picture while still managing to output high-quality sound for TV speakers. Down by over half in price, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better set for the money. View Deal

50-inch TV deals

50-inch Samsung The Frame: $1300 $950 at Samsung

Samsung's The Frame line of TVs is aimed at those who want a TV but also an art piece, as The Frame is built to look like a painting while in Art Mode. Outside of the aesthetics, this 4K QLED TV supports HDR and 120Hz as well as Dolby Atmos. View Deal

Insignia 55-inch F30: $450 $300 at Amazon

Another big name in value TVs, Insignia's offering up a 55-inch 4K HDR Fire TV for just $300. Enjoy high-quality streams, DTS Studio Sound, and all the Alexa integration you could ever dream of without breaking the bank. View Deal

TCL 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV $499 $319 at BestBuy (save $180)

Much like other TCL sets, this 55-inch set offers up TCL's trademark value, bringing 4K content to customers for cheap. Plus, this set comes packed with Roku's operating system, too. View Deal

Samsung QN55QN90AAFXZA: $1799 $1399 at Samsung (save $400)

We loved this TV's fantastically bright, punchy picture alongside its excellent sharpness and detail. Plus, this set packs in a superb TV OS, too. At nearly a third off, this Samsung Neo set is exceptional value. View Deal

Toshiba M550: $1000 $519 at BestBuy (save $481)

This Toshiba set is a massive 65-inches, comes packed with 4K support, has a 120Hz native panel, and offers up even HDR10 and Dolby Vision compatibility. On top of all that, this is a Fire TV with all the familiar smart features. View Deal

60-inch TV deals

TCL 65S435: $500 $430 at Best Buy

Historically, 65-inch 4K HDR TVs have come with hefty pricetags, but no longer. This 4K LED Roku TV offers up familiar, modern picture quality as well as easy access to all the streaming content you can imagine for just $430. View Deal

onn. 65” Class 4K UHD LED TV: $750 $448 at Walmart

Want a big TV but don't want to spend thousands? This 65-inch 4K LED TV costs less than $450 but still manages to support 4K and builds in Roku's easy-to-use software to make all your streaming dreams come true. If all you need is a big set for that one room in your place, check out this 4K TV. View Deal

Sony XBR-65A8H OLED TV $2800 $1374 at Best Buy (save $1426)

The Sony A8H provides Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for truly immersive entertainment. This Sony 4K smart TV supports Chromecast and Bluetooth for wireless connections with a variety of devices and has the Sony Picture Processor X1 Ultimate. The Acoustic Surface Audio technology means the whole screen is your speaker – clever. View Deal

LG C1 65-inch OLED 4K Smart TV $2500 $1599 at BestBuy (save $901)

The LG C1 is a fantastic TV with top-notch picture quality and a near-flawless set of features. Even on sale, you're still paying for the OLED panel, but the money's well worth it, especially for HDR content. View Deal

XR-65A95K: $4000 $3498 at Amazon

The Sony A95K combines the brilliant brightness of a Quantum Dot display with the perfect blacks of an OLED. This set offers up an absolutely stunning image for movies and TV, better than anything else we have seen. View Deal

70+-inch TV deals

Samsung 85-inch Q80B: $3298 $2200 at Woot

This massive 85-inch set from Samsung offers up a 4K HDR QLED display, Dolby Atmos support, virtual assistant support, and you'll get easy access to all your favorite streaming services, too. View Deal

Hisense 70A6G: $850 $550 at Best Buy

If you need a massive TV without a massive pricetag, check out this 70-inch set from Hisense. Offering up Android TV, 4K, and HDR, this TV offers up a solid package for the price, and at a huge $300 off, it's a great value, too. View Deal

TCL 75S434: $1000 $638 at Best Buy

This 75-inch TCL TV comes with 4K HDR support, built-in Android TV for all your streaming needs, and Google Assistant support. What's more is this massive set will just cost you $638. View Deal

75-inch TU7000: $1000 $800 at Samsung

This massive 75-inch set comes with 4K HDR support, all the streaming apps you could want, and it's less than $1000 with this Samsung deal, if you act fast. In the market for a budget 4K TV without going small? This is the ticket. View Deal

TCL 85S455: $2000 $1300 at Best Buy

Need an absolutely massive TV but don't want a massive pricetag? This 4K HDR Roku TV from TCL checks all those boxes. Offering up a smooth user experience and lots of quality-of-life features, this set is a great buy. View Deal