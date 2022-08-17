Read full article on original website
uga.edu
UGA earns 3 CASE Awards for excellence in marketing and communications
The University of Georgia won three awards in the 2022 Council for Advancement and Support of Education’s Circle of Excellence Awards competition, recognizing the best education and nonprofit marketing and communications programs across the world. Among more than 4,500 entries from 636 institutions in nearly 30 countries, UGA was...
uga.edu
UGA focuses on energy conservation and sustainability
The University of Georgia is committed to operational sustainability and energy conservation. With unprecedented increases in energy costs, these efforts are more critical than ever. Despite adding over 500,000 square feet of conditioned space, including I-STEM Research Building 1, the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall Expansion and the Porcelain and Decorative Arts...
