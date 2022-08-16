Tyler Meacham thought she had it all. She worked hard in school and got her dream job, working as an Imagineer for Walt Disney World in Florida. Despite making videos for the amusement park, she wasn’t fulfilled. Leaving the Sunshine State, she moved back to Richmond. When she told her family she was quitting her job at “The Happiest Place on Earth,” their response was, “About time.” After navigating the open mic scene and dropping an EP, “Property,” in 2019, she released her debut album, “Into the Fray,” in February. Meacham says she draws her inspiration from singer-songwriters such as Sara Bareilles and Jack Antonoff, and anyone familiar with their music can hear the influence in her work. We spoke with the 27-year-old about her musical journey, the art behind the album, and what song on her latest release that is sure to raise eyebrows.

