ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Georgia State
New York City, NY
Government
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn
The Independent

Blasts behind Russian lines had major psychological effect on Putin – officials

Recent explosions deep behind Russia’s lines in Crimea have had a major psychological effect on Moscow’s leadership, western officials have said.More than half of the Russian navy’s Black Sea Fleet combat jets were put out of action in blasts last week at the Russian-operated Saky military airfield in western Crimea – an area Moscow previously considered secure, according to the Ministry of Defence.The Kremlin is busy seeking to allocate blame for the debacle and President Vladimir Putin is struggling to hide Ukraine’s success from the Russian population, as thousands of Russians fleeing Crimea have streamed into the country, officials said...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy