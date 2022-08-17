Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Scott Frost names Casey Thompson Huskers starting quarterback
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little more than a week from the season opener, the Huskers name their starting quarterback. Casey Thompson will lead the offense when the Huskers play Northwestern in Ireland. Here’s what made the difference in his battle with Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers. “I think...
WOWT
Bellevue West vs. Creighton Prep headlines Week 0 high school football action
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Week 0 of high school provided football provided just a little taste of what a full slate of Friday night will look like starting next. Here are the games from tonight. NORTH PLATTE AT PAPIO SOUTH. COLUMBUS AT FREMONT.
WOWT
Hudl and Gatorade gives grant to Northstar Foundation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - NorthStar Foundation Athletics received the Level the Playing Field grant from Gatorade and Hudl. The grant will have NorthStar’s sports teams receive three years of access to Hudl’s sports videos, data software and much more. “This really does up our game and help level...
WOWT
Omaha fallen hero honored in Beaver Lake
Morning low clouds will keep temperatures a little cooler today. We'll stay in the 70s most of the day, afternoon sunshine should warm highs to around 80. Clearing and warming this weekend, heat returns late next week. Daegan Page Way celebrated in Beaver Lake. Updated: 18 hours ago. As the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Morning clouds turning sunny this afternoon
A registered sex offender who runs a treatment house in Omaha for other sex offenders has been arrested for sexual assault. As the calendar brings us closer to the first anniversary of America's dramatic exit from Afghanistan, memories of Omaha's fallen hero rise across Nebraska. Celebrating Afghan Independence Day in...
WOWT
Controversial abortion petition in Bellevue
A few strong storms possible Thursday evening mainly NW of the Metro. Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Nebraska campaign to inspire early childhood educators. Updated: 20 hours ago. The state is hoping...
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. More on a controversial petition filed in Bellevue in an attempt to ban abortions within city limits. Redeveloping Bellevue's Olde Towne. Updated: 18 hours ago. A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Nebraska campaign...
WOWT
Creighton University professors and students study online mobs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Online mobs have become a growing presence in our tech-driven world. Thousands of people are coming together virtually, with both good and harmful intentions. Creighton University is on the frontline, working to understand these mobs and hopefully catch anything bad before it happens. When you think...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Omaha celebrates 29th annual Dundee Day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As state and county fairs continue throughout August, there is also some neighborhood celebrations here in Omaha. Dundee Day closed down blocks to welcome everyone to their neck of the woods Saturday. Aug. 20 marks the 29th Annual Dundee Day Street Festival. It’s a day full...
WOWT
Celebrating Afghan Independence Day in Omaha
As the calendar brings us closer to the first anniversary of America's dramatic exit from Afghanistan, memories of Omaha's fallen hero rise across Nebraska. Registered sex offender arrested for sexual assault in Sarpy County. Updated: 6 hours ago. A registered sex offender who runs a treatment house in Omaha for...
WOWT
Emily's Thursday evening forecast
A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Nebraska campaign to inspire early childhood educators. The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children. Omaha police tackling gang violence. Updated: 15 hours ago. Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of...
WOWT
Omaha police tackling gang violence
A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Nebraska campaign to inspire early childhood educators. The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children. Controversial abortion petition in Bellevue. Updated: 8 hours ago. More on a controversial petition filed in Bellevue in an attempt...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Aug. 19
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Aug. 19. Two people were found dead in an Omaha home. The victims were 70 and 93 years old. A person of interest in the case was arrested a day later in Iowa. 5. Police...
WOWT
CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Federal health officials have confirmed that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba. The Douglas County Health Department said Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child. Authorities...
WOWT
Citizenship status no longer needed for emergency rental assistance in Omaha
As the calendar brings us closer to the first anniversary of America's dramatic exit from Afghanistan, memories of Omaha's fallen hero rise across Nebraska. Registered sex offender arrested for sexual assault in Sarpy County. Updated: 3 hours ago. A registered sex offender who runs a treatment house in Omaha for...
WOWT
Undocumented immigrants in Omaha eligible for emergency rental assistance
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A key restriction on who qualifies for rental assistance in Omaha has been lifted. The new legal interpretation allows undocumented immigrants to apply for federal funding. “This is a game changer,” said Karina El-Refai, MACCH ERA program manager. “We have seen first-hand the ways in which...
WOWT
Volunteers paint Omaha seniors’ homes for annual Brush Up event
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A total of 27 metro-area homes are getting some much-needed TLC, all thanks to volunteer hands. Saturday the homes got a fresh coat of paint in this year’s Project Houseworks’ Brush Up event. Brush Up is a community-based volunteer program that paints houses for low-income seniors.
WOWT
Beaver Lake in Cass County honors Cpl. Daegan Page
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the calendar brings us closer to the first anniversary of America’s dramatic exit from Afghanistan, memories of Omaha’s fallen hero — Marine Corporal Daegan Page — rise across Nebraska. Beaver Lake in Cass County where his dad’s side of the family...
WOWT
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
WOWT
Organizers, abortion clinic respond as petition to ban abortion in Bellevue city limits circulates
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On August 1, several citizens filed a request that the city of Bellevue creates an ordinance to declare them a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn,” a trend that has been growing across the United States in recent years and months. “Bellevue is a city...
Comments / 0