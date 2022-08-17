ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

southocbeaches.com

Dana Point Summer Trolleys Guide Saturday August 20 2022

Dana Point Free Summer Daily Trolley Guide Saturday August 20 2022. Ride the Dana Point Trolley to Beaches/Shopping/Dining and connect to Laguna Beach Trolley for Summer Festivals!. Free. Handicap Accesible. Trolleys and Harbor Shuttles every 15 minutes. Regional Hub For South Orange County Coastal Cities. Dana Point Trolley Start Date:...
DANA POINT, CA
southocbeaches.com

Laguna Niguel Free Coastal Trolleys Friday August 19 2022

Laguna Niguel Free Summer Trolley Friday August 19 2022. Ride Laguna Niguel Free Summer Trolley to Dana Point Salt Creek Beach. Explore Laguna Niguel from the hills to the sea with free unlimited rides. From Crown Valley Park to Salt Creek Beach, you’ll have all-day access to beaches, shops, restaurants,...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
southocbeaches.com

Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 20 2022

Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 20 2022. Orange County California has multiple Farmers Markets on Saturday’s in 2022!. Live Music (At Select Locations) Crafts (At Select Locations) Food Trucks ( At Select Locations) Orange County Saturday Farmers Markets. Market is open at 8:00am-12:00pm. Market is located at Mariner’s...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
southocbeaches.com

Dana Point Ocean Institute Founders Day Celebration Saturday August 20 2022

Dana Point Ocean Institute Founders Day Celebration Saturday August 20 2022. Free Family Friendly Event in Dana Point California. Founders Day Celebration is at 11:00am-3:00pm. Join in with The Ocean Institute to celebrate their Founder Stan Cummings. Ocean Institute staff and volunteers stand ready to guide visitors through a wide...
DANA POINT, CA
southocbeaches.com

Laguna Beach Pageant of the Masters Guide Thursday August 18 2022

Laguna Beach Pageant of the Masters Is ongoing on Thursday August 18 2022. Laguna Beach Pageant of the Masters Guide For Summer 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy The Pageant of the Masters!. The Laguna Beach 2022 Pageant of the Masters Theme is Wonderful...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
southocbeaches.com

Laguna Niguel Ocean Ranch Free Concert Friday August 19 2022

Laguna Niguel Ocean Ranch Free Summer Concerts Features Musical Artist Joe Manuel Friday August 19 2022. Friday August 19 2022: Joe Manuel (Acoustic Guitar) Shea Hot August Nights Concert Series at Ocean Ranch Village every Friday at 6:00pm-8:00pm in August 2022. Local Southern California Musicians will be performing. Grab a...
southocbeaches.com

Laguna Playhouse Presents Xanadu Thursday August 18 2022

Laguna Playhouse Presents Xanadu on Thursday August 18 2022. Laguna Playhouse is celebrating the 2022 Season with Live Musicals and Live Musical Performance in Laguna Beach California. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy Live Musical Theatre at The Laguna Playhouse in 2022!. Editors Review: “Xanadu...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

