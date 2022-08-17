Read full article on original website
Dana Point Summer Trolleys Guide Saturday August 20 2022
Dana Point Free Summer Daily Trolley Guide Saturday August 20 2022. Ride the Dana Point Trolley to Beaches/Shopping/Dining and connect to Laguna Beach Trolley for Summer Festivals!. Free. Handicap Accesible. Trolleys and Harbor Shuttles every 15 minutes. Regional Hub For South Orange County Coastal Cities. Dana Point Trolley Start Date:...
Laguna Niguel Free Coastal Trolleys Friday August 19 2022
Laguna Niguel Free Summer Trolley Friday August 19 2022. Ride Laguna Niguel Free Summer Trolley to Dana Point Salt Creek Beach. Explore Laguna Niguel from the hills to the sea with free unlimited rides. From Crown Valley Park to Salt Creek Beach, you’ll have all-day access to beaches, shops, restaurants,...
Ride the Dana Point Trolley to Dana Point Free Concert In the Park Thursday August 18 2022
Ride the Dana Point Trolley to Dana Point Free Concert In the Park Thursday August 18 2022. Ride the Dana Point Trolley to Beaches/Shopping/Dining and connect to Laguna Beach Trolley for Summer Festivals!. Ride the Trolley to Salt Creek Beach. Tijuana Dogs are featured at Concert at 5:00pm-8:00pm at Salt...
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 20 2022
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 20 2022. Orange County California has multiple Farmers Markets on Saturday’s in 2022!. Live Music (At Select Locations) Crafts (At Select Locations) Food Trucks ( At Select Locations) Orange County Saturday Farmers Markets. Market is open at 8:00am-12:00pm. Market is located at Mariner’s...
Dana Point Ocean Institute Founders Day Celebration Saturday August 20 2022
Dana Point Ocean Institute Founders Day Celebration Saturday August 20 2022. Free Family Friendly Event in Dana Point California. Founders Day Celebration is at 11:00am-3:00pm. Join in with The Ocean Institute to celebrate their Founder Stan Cummings. Ocean Institute staff and volunteers stand ready to guide visitors through a wide...
Orange County Parks Free Dana Point Beach Concert Thursday August 18 2022
Orange County Parks Free Summer Concerts features Tijuana Dogs and. on Thursday August 18 2022 in Dana Point California. Orange County Parks Summer Concerts 2022 offer Free Family Friendly Music at the Orange County Parks during the Summer of 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to...
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Features Wine and Painting Friday August 19 2022
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts is ongoing on Friday August 19 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. Friday August 19 2022 Features Tribute to Joe Cocker /Art Tours/Art Classes/Wine & Painting. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of the Arts...
Orange County Free Movies In the Park Screens Back To The Future Friday August 19 2022
Orange County Free Movies In the Park Screens Back To The Future in Laguna Niguel on Friday August 19 2022. Friday August 19 2022: Back to the Future (1985) (Rated: PG) Laguna Niguel Regional Park is located at 28241 La Paz Road in Laguna Niguel. (949) 923-2240. Screenings are on...
Laguna Beach Sawdust Art Festival Features Live Music Thursday August 18 2022
Laguna Beach Sawdust Art Festival Features Live Music on Thursday August 18 2022. Laguna Beaches Sawdust Art Festival’s 56th Annual Summer Festival 2022 is daily thru Sunday August 28 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Laguna Beach Sawdust Art Festival!. Friday June...
Laguna Beach Pageant of the Masters Guide Thursday August 18 2022
Laguna Beach Pageant of the Masters Is ongoing on Thursday August 18 2022. Laguna Beach Pageant of the Masters Guide For Summer 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy The Pageant of the Masters!. The Laguna Beach 2022 Pageant of the Masters Theme is Wonderful...
Laguna Niguel Ocean Ranch Free Concert Friday August 19 2022
Laguna Niguel Ocean Ranch Free Summer Concerts Features Musical Artist Joe Manuel Friday August 19 2022. Friday August 19 2022: Joe Manuel (Acoustic Guitar) Shea Hot August Nights Concert Series at Ocean Ranch Village every Friday at 6:00pm-8:00pm in August 2022. Local Southern California Musicians will be performing. Grab a...
Laguna Playhouse Presents Xanadu Thursday August 18 2022
Laguna Playhouse Presents Xanadu on Thursday August 18 2022. Laguna Playhouse is celebrating the 2022 Season with Live Musicals and Live Musical Performance in Laguna Beach California. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy Live Musical Theatre at The Laguna Playhouse in 2022!. Editors Review: “Xanadu...
