Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Related
southocbeaches.com
Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce Mixer Thursday August 18 2022
Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce Thursday Mixer is August 18 2022. Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce Mixer is at 5:30pm-7:30pm at The Residence Inn by Marriott. Promote yourself, generate new business leads, and build relationships with other professionals. This is a members...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Niguel Ocean Ranch Free Concert Friday August 19 2022
Laguna Niguel Ocean Ranch Free Summer Concerts Features Musical Artist Joe Manuel Friday August 19 2022. Friday August 19 2022: Joe Manuel (Acoustic Guitar) Shea Hot August Nights Concert Series at Ocean Ranch Village every Friday at 6:00pm-8:00pm in August 2022. Local Southern California Musicians will be performing. Grab a...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Features Wine and Painting Friday August 19 2022
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts is ongoing on Friday August 19 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. Friday August 19 2022 Features Tribute to Joe Cocker /Art Tours/Art Classes/Wine & Painting. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of the Arts...
southocbeaches.com
Dana Point Summer Trolleys Guide Saturday August 20 2022
Dana Point Free Summer Daily Trolley Guide Saturday August 20 2022. Ride the Dana Point Trolley to Beaches/Shopping/Dining and connect to Laguna Beach Trolley for Summer Festivals!. Free. Handicap Accesible. Trolleys and Harbor Shuttles every 15 minutes. Regional Hub For South Orange County Coastal Cities. Dana Point Trolley Start Date:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Niguel Free Coastal Trolleys Friday August 19 2022
Laguna Niguel Free Summer Trolley Friday August 19 2022. Ride Laguna Niguel Free Summer Trolley to Dana Point Salt Creek Beach. Explore Laguna Niguel from the hills to the sea with free unlimited rides. From Crown Valley Park to Salt Creek Beach, you’ll have all-day access to beaches, shops, restaurants,...
southocbeaches.com
Dana Point Ocean Institute Founders Day Celebration Saturday August 20 2022
Dana Point Ocean Institute Founders Day Celebration Saturday August 20 2022. Free Family Friendly Event in Dana Point California. Founders Day Celebration is at 11:00am-3:00pm. Join in with The Ocean Institute to celebrate their Founder Stan Cummings. Ocean Institute staff and volunteers stand ready to guide visitors through a wide...
southocbeaches.com
Ride the Dana Point Trolley to Dana Point Free Concert In the Park Thursday August 18 2022
Ride the Dana Point Trolley to Dana Point Free Concert In the Park Thursday August 18 2022. Ride the Dana Point Trolley to Beaches/Shopping/Dining and connect to Laguna Beach Trolley for Summer Festivals!. Ride the Trolley to Salt Creek Beach. Tijuana Dogs are featured at Concert at 5:00pm-8:00pm at Salt...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Pageant of the Masters Guide Thursday August 18 2022
Laguna Beach Pageant of the Masters Is ongoing on Thursday August 18 2022. Laguna Beach Pageant of the Masters Guide For Summer 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy The Pageant of the Masters!. The Laguna Beach 2022 Pageant of the Masters Theme is Wonderful...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles
OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific
A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
TMZ.com
Woman Rescued After Car Falls Off Dock Into Water at Newport Beach
A rescue mission unfolded to kick off the weekend for a handful of residents in Newport Beach -- where a woman somehow found herself and her car knee-deep in water. Check out this wild scene from Friday evening in the Orange County beachside community ... drone footage shows a vehicle partially submerged after it apparently fell off the dock, part of which looks damaged.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Free Movies In the Park Screens Back To The Future Friday August 19 2022
Orange County Free Movies In the Park Screens Back To The Future in Laguna Niguel on Friday August 19 2022. Friday August 19 2022: Back to the Future (1985) (Rated: PG) Laguna Niguel Regional Park is located at 28241 La Paz Road in Laguna Niguel. (949) 923-2240. Screenings are on...
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Parks Free Dana Point Beach Concert Thursday August 18 2022
Orange County Parks Free Summer Concerts features Tijuana Dogs and. on Thursday August 18 2022 in Dana Point California. Orange County Parks Summer Concerts 2022 offer Free Family Friendly Music at the Orange County Parks during the Summer of 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
danapointtimes.com
Local Artists to Host Event in Lantern District
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
danapointtimes.com
Wind & Sea to Celebrate 50th Anniversary
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
newportbeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Filmmaker Releases 50th Anniversary Edition of Classic Surf Film ‘Five Summer Stories’
Before Laguna Beach resident Greg MacGillivray was nominated for Academy Awards for his IMAX films “Dolphins” and “The Living Sea,” before he managed to haul a huge, heavy camera up an icy mountain slope to film scenes for the IMAX film “Everest,” before he went to Hollywood and worked on such films as Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” surf culture ruled his life.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 20 2022
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 20 2022. Orange County California has multiple Farmers Markets on Saturday’s in 2022!. Live Music (At Select Locations) Crafts (At Select Locations) Food Trucks ( At Select Locations) Orange County Saturday Farmers Markets. Market is open at 8:00am-12:00pm. Market is located at Mariner’s...
danapointtimes.com
$300 Million Revitalization Begins in Dana Point Harbor
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
tourcounsel.com
Balboa Beach, Newport Beach, California (with Map & Photos)
We can find this beach on the island of Balboa, where we can get there simply by taking a ferry. With spectacular sunsets, this Californian beach located next to the Pacific Ocean in Orange County is a well-known place for all those who want to find a good beach with all the services covered.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Aug. 19
It’s the first big Friday night of high school football in Orange County and OC Sports Zone will once again provide updates of the games on our scoreboard, then game coverage later tonight and through the weekend. Coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter with your scores:...
visitnewportbeach.com
Let’s Go Girls! We’ve Planned an Epic Bachelorette Weekend in Newport Beach
Planning a weekend with your “I do” crew? Newport Beach is the destination for an epic weekend with your girls! Our coastal city is home to a host of places to dine, shop, explore and soak up the SoCal sun. From cruising around town in a pink moke to enjoying a curated picnic on the sand, you’ll never run out of things to do! Here’s the perfect itinerary for a fun-filled bachelorette weekend in Newport Beach.
Comments / 0