San Juan Capistrano, CA

Laguna Niguel Ocean Ranch Free Concert Friday August 19 2022

Laguna Niguel Ocean Ranch Free Summer Concerts Features Musical Artist Joe Manuel Friday August 19 2022. Friday August 19 2022: Joe Manuel (Acoustic Guitar) Shea Hot August Nights Concert Series at Ocean Ranch Village every Friday at 6:00pm-8:00pm in August 2022. Local Southern California Musicians will be performing. Grab a...
Dana Point Summer Trolleys Guide Saturday August 20 2022

Dana Point Free Summer Daily Trolley Guide Saturday August 20 2022. Ride the Dana Point Trolley to Beaches/Shopping/Dining and connect to Laguna Beach Trolley for Summer Festivals!. Free. Handicap Accesible. Trolleys and Harbor Shuttles every 15 minutes. Regional Hub For South Orange County Coastal Cities. Dana Point Trolley Start Date:...
Laguna Niguel Free Coastal Trolleys Friday August 19 2022

Laguna Niguel Free Summer Trolley Friday August 19 2022. Ride Laguna Niguel Free Summer Trolley to Dana Point Salt Creek Beach. Explore Laguna Niguel from the hills to the sea with free unlimited rides. From Crown Valley Park to Salt Creek Beach, you’ll have all-day access to beaches, shops, restaurants,...
Dana Point Ocean Institute Founders Day Celebration Saturday August 20 2022

Dana Point Ocean Institute Founders Day Celebration Saturday August 20 2022. Free Family Friendly Event in Dana Point California. Founders Day Celebration is at 11:00am-3:00pm. Join in with The Ocean Institute to celebrate their Founder Stan Cummings. Ocean Institute staff and volunteers stand ready to guide visitors through a wide...
Laguna Beach Pageant of the Masters Guide Thursday August 18 2022

Laguna Beach Pageant of the Masters Is ongoing on Thursday August 18 2022. Laguna Beach Pageant of the Masters Guide For Summer 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy The Pageant of the Masters!. The Laguna Beach 2022 Pageant of the Masters Theme is Wonderful...
OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific

A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
Woman Rescued After Car Falls Off Dock Into Water at Newport Beach

A rescue mission unfolded to kick off the weekend for a handful of residents in Newport Beach -- where a woman somehow found herself and her car knee-deep in water. Check out this wild scene from Friday evening in the Orange County beachside community ... drone footage shows a vehicle partially submerged after it apparently fell off the dock, part of which looks damaged.
Local Artists to Host Event in Lantern District

Local Artists to Host Event in Lantern District
Wind & Sea to Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Wind & Sea to Celebrate 50th Anniversary
Laguna Beach Filmmaker Releases 50th Anniversary Edition of Classic Surf Film ‘Five Summer Stories’

Before Laguna Beach resident Greg MacGillivray was nominated for Academy Awards for his IMAX films “Dolphins” and “The Living Sea,” before he managed to haul a huge, heavy camera up an icy mountain slope to film scenes for the IMAX film “Everest,” before he went to Hollywood and worked on such films as Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” surf culture ruled his life.
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 20 2022

Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 20 2022. Orange County California has multiple Farmers Markets on Saturday’s in 2022!. Live Music (At Select Locations) Crafts (At Select Locations) Food Trucks ( At Select Locations) Orange County Saturday Farmers Markets. Market is open at 8:00am-12:00pm. Market is located at Mariner’s...
$300 Million Revitalization Begins in Dana Point Harbor

$300 Million Revitalization Begins in Dana Point Harbor
Balboa Beach, Newport Beach, California (with Map & Photos)

We can find this beach on the island of Balboa, where we can get there simply by taking a ferry. With spectacular sunsets, this Californian beach located next to the Pacific Ocean in Orange County is a well-known place for all those who want to find a good beach with all the services covered.
Let’s Go Girls! We’ve Planned an Epic Bachelorette Weekend in Newport Beach

Planning a weekend with your “I do” crew? Newport Beach is the destination for an epic weekend with your girls! Our coastal city is home to a host of places to dine, shop, explore and soak up the SoCal sun. From cruising around town in a pink moke to enjoying a curated picnic on the sand, you’ll never run out of things to do! Here’s the perfect itinerary for a fun-filled bachelorette weekend in Newport Beach.

