Laguna Niguel Ocean Ranch Free Concert Friday August 19 2022
Laguna Niguel Ocean Ranch Free Summer Concerts Features Musical Artist Joe Manuel Friday August 19 2022. Friday August 19 2022: Joe Manuel (Acoustic Guitar) Shea Hot August Nights Concert Series at Ocean Ranch Village every Friday at 6:00pm-8:00pm in August 2022. Local Southern California Musicians will be performing. Grab a...
Laguna Beach Pageant of the Masters Guide Thursday August 18 2022
Laguna Beach Pageant of the Masters Is ongoing on Thursday August 18 2022. Laguna Beach Pageant of the Masters Guide For Summer 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy The Pageant of the Masters!. The Laguna Beach 2022 Pageant of the Masters Theme is Wonderful...
Dana Point Ocean Institute Founders Day Celebration Saturday August 20 2022
Dana Point Ocean Institute Founders Day Celebration Saturday August 20 2022. Free Family Friendly Event in Dana Point California. Founders Day Celebration is at 11:00am-3:00pm. Join in with The Ocean Institute to celebrate their Founder Stan Cummings. Ocean Institute staff and volunteers stand ready to guide visitors through a wide...
Orange County Free Movies In the Park Screens Back To The Future Friday August 19 2022
Orange County Free Movies In the Park Screens Back To The Future in Laguna Niguel on Friday August 19 2022. Friday August 19 2022: Back to the Future (1985) (Rated: PG) Laguna Niguel Regional Park is located at 28241 La Paz Road in Laguna Niguel. (949) 923-2240. Screenings are on...
Laguna Beach Filmmaker Releases 50th Anniversary Edition of Classic Surf Film ‘Five Summer Stories’
Before Laguna Beach resident Greg MacGillivray was nominated for Academy Awards for his IMAX films “Dolphins” and “The Living Sea,” before he managed to haul a huge, heavy camera up an icy mountain slope to film scenes for the IMAX film “Everest,” before he went to Hollywood and worked on such films as Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” surf culture ruled his life.
Local Artists to Host Event in Lantern District
Mark Your Calendars, The Maritime Festival Is Almost Here
DANA POINT—The Maritime Festival will return to the Ocean Institute in Dana Point the weekend of Sept. 9-11. The event is sponsored by Toshiba and is put on to celebrate and honor California’s rich maritime history. New additions to the event this year include an inaugural Pirate and...
Orange County Parks Free Dana Point Beach Concert Thursday August 18 2022
Orange County Parks Free Summer Concerts features Tijuana Dogs and. on Thursday August 18 2022 in Dana Point California. Orange County Parks Summer Concerts 2022 offer Free Family Friendly Music at the Orange County Parks during the Summer of 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to...
Dana Point Summer Trolleys Guide Saturday August 20 2022
Dana Point Free Summer Daily Trolley Guide Saturday August 20 2022. Ride the Dana Point Trolley to Beaches/Shopping/Dining and connect to Laguna Beach Trolley for Summer Festivals!. Free. Handicap Accesible. Trolleys and Harbor Shuttles every 15 minutes. Regional Hub For South Orange County Coastal Cities. Dana Point Trolley Start Date:...
Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce Mixer Thursday August 18 2022
Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce Thursday Mixer is August 18 2022. Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce Mixer is at 5:30pm-7:30pm at The Residence Inn by Marriott. Promote yourself, generate new business leads, and build relationships with other professionals. This is a members...
Ride the Dana Point Trolley to Dana Point Free Concert In the Park Thursday August 18 2022
Ride the Dana Point Trolley to Dana Point Free Concert In the Park Thursday August 18 2022. Ride the Dana Point Trolley to Beaches/Shopping/Dining and connect to Laguna Beach Trolley for Summer Festivals!. Ride the Trolley to Salt Creek Beach. Tijuana Dogs are featured at Concert at 5:00pm-8:00pm at Salt...
Laguna Niguel Free Coastal Trolleys Friday August 19 2022
Laguna Niguel Free Summer Trolley Friday August 19 2022. Ride Laguna Niguel Free Summer Trolley to Dana Point Salt Creek Beach. Explore Laguna Niguel from the hills to the sea with free unlimited rides. From Crown Valley Park to Salt Creek Beach, you’ll have all-day access to beaches, shops, restaurants,...
OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific
A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
Woman Rescued After Car Falls Off Dock Into Water at Newport Beach
A rescue mission unfolded to kick off the weekend for a handful of residents in Newport Beach -- where a woman somehow found herself and her car knee-deep in water. Check out this wild scene from Friday evening in the Orange County beachside community ... drone footage shows a vehicle partially submerged after it apparently fell off the dock, part of which looks damaged.
Enjoy a Splurge-Worthy Meal at These 9 Michelin-Starred Restaurants in Southern California
These Award-Winning Restaurants Will Leave You Starry-Eyed. Originally a modest, red guidebook put out by the French tire company to encourage motorists to get out and explore the open road, the Michelin Guide has since transformed into a prestigious ranking system for hotels and restaurants across the globe. Fortunately, there’s no need to book a flight for a truly remarkable meal—here are nine Michelin-starred restaurants that continue to elevate SoCal’s culinary scene. Best Michelin Restaurants SoCal.
Old World's Free Plum Fest Is a Sweet Family Tradition
Plums? The purple-perfect, speckly-of-peel, red-of-flesh jewels of sheer juiciness can be tart, tangy, tasty, and especially sweet, all in one drippy and delicious bite. But finding festivities that give these awesome palm-sized orbs their due isn't always easy, even in a fruit-forward state like California. True, our region boasts a...
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 20 2022
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 20 2022. Orange County California has multiple Farmers Markets on Saturday’s in 2022!. Live Music (At Select Locations) Crafts (At Select Locations) Food Trucks ( At Select Locations) Orange County Saturday Farmers Markets. Market is open at 8:00am-12:00pm. Market is located at Mariner’s...
$300 Million Revitalization Begins in Dana Point Harbor
Balboa Beach, Newport Beach, California (with Map & Photos)
We can find this beach on the island of Balboa, where we can get there simply by taking a ferry. With spectacular sunsets, this Californian beach located next to the Pacific Ocean in Orange County is a well-known place for all those who want to find a good beach with all the services covered.
Laguna Beach approves Red Dragon restaurant parking plan
The Laguna Beach City Council unanimously approved Red Dragon restaurant’s parking management plan Tuesday, paving the way for the building remodel on track for a September opening. The parking plan includes two main components, a valet service and an employee vanpool. Valets will park up to 52 parking spaces...
